fbpx
65.8 F
Spokane
Monday, June 10, 2024
HomeCommentaryEmbracing love over hate: Lessons from Spokane's Pride Parade
Commentary

Embracing love over hate: Lessons from Spokane’s Pride Parade

By: Sarah Henn Hayward

Date:

33

Related stories

Local News

Coalition breaks down barriers, aids 13 Black homebuyers in Spokane

Black Homeownership Spokane is empowering Black, Indigenous, and people of color to achieve homeownership in Spokane County.
Commentary

WA’s Groundbreaking LGBTQ+ Survey to Amplify Queer Voices of Faith

Read about an LGBTQ+ survey in Washington state, aiming to gather crucial insights into the queer community's demographics, including faith.
Local News

Idaho Catholics follow Eucharist across the state in record numbers

Hundreds of devout Idaho Catholics participated in the first-ever National Eucharistic Pilgrimage, following the Blessed Sacrament across the state for nearly 300 miles over 5 days. The historic procession deepened the faithful's devotion and love for Jesus in the Eucharist.
Commentary

What goes into a hate crime? Don’t assume you know.

Dive into the complex story of a hate crime against Sikh Americans. Explore the details of the case and the complexities of hate in America.
Local News

Far-right pastor files lawsuit against Spokane

Far-right pastor Sean Feucht filed a lawsuit against Spokane and City Council members over their criticism of the former mayor's appearance at his anti-LGBTQ event. He alleges religious discrimination and is seeking damages.

Our Sponsors

spot_img
spot_img
Spokane Pride Parade 2024 / Photo courtesy of Sarah Henn Hayward

Embracing love over hate: Lessons from Spokane’s Pride Parade

Commentary by Sarah Henn Hayward | FāVS News

Attending the Pride Parade in downtown Spokane on Saturday, my eyes were drawn to some signs along the route.

“Repent, perverts!” The poster waved above the crowd of people on a long pole, evolved to rise above the protective angels that have come to be expected at Pride events around the country.

I overheard a mother behind me explaining the protestors to her child, “Those people think they are Christians, Honey, but they are filled with hate and want to make others feel bad.”

The refrain from the old Jars of Clay song echoes in my head, “And they will know we are Christians by our love, by our love.”

Who is the intended target for that sign?

I can hardly imagine anyone being confronted with that message and reacting with anything other than insult.

I considered the protestor’s intent. For the first two decades of my life, I believed that being gay was a sinful choice. The evangelical Christian church I attended interpreted the few verses of the Bible that discussed sexual immortality to assume that same-sex orientations were immoral.

I’ve since learned that those six small passages from the Old and New Testaments are not as black and white as they seem.

There are layers of language barriers, cultural differences and an archaic understanding of human sexual and gender identities that muddle the picture. Books like “Walking the Bridgeless Canyon” and “Becoming Nicole” and the documentary “For the Bible Tells Me So” showed me how sexual and gender orientations are not a matter of choice and are perfectly natural.

Having been raised to think, with certainty, that being gay was a sinful choice, I do understand the protestor’s beliefs. They genuinely believe that anything queer is wrong. Maybe they are truly worried that folks will have a painful eternity if they don’t change their ways.

Even so, calling out a perceived sin in public with vicious words is hardly a loving act.

Under the surface, I think a deeper fear is at play.

When I was a Christian, I constantly worried if I was doing enough. I wondered if I was following God’s will over my own in a way that would make God proud.

As much as I had faith that I had trusted my soul to God’s care, there was a tiny whisper of doubt in the back of my mind. The parable of the sheep and the goats in Matthew 25, when Jesus says he will turn away folks who didn’t feed the hungry, invite strangers into their homes and visit prisoners in their lifetimes haunted my certainty.

Perhaps these protestors are afraid of their own shortcomings, their shadow side. And like classic bullies, they hurt others while attempting to rise above their pain.

It’s not an excuse, and the harm they do is real, but I can relate to being afraid that I’m not good enough.

Part of me wanted to engage with the bullhorn bullies at the parade. To point out their hypocrisy and debate Biblical interpretation. I wanted to put them down, to make them feel small and mean. In short, to act like them.

I’ve come to believe that a great barometer for judging my behavior is kindness.

And as hard as it was, and as annoying as they were, the kind choice at the Pride Parade was to ignore the haters.

Instead, I let the raucous parade drown them out and focused on the rampant joy and love and celebration all around me. I hugged strangers and danced with the crowd. I embraced the diverse beauty of humanity with open, rainbow-painted arms.

And I hope that one day, we will all learn to grapple with our shadow sides in private, working toward the good while giving ourselves and others grace. Holding shame at bay.

I am learning from the queer community to live large and proud. To be free.

The views expressed in this opinion column are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of FāVS News. FāVS News values diverse perspectives and thoughtful analysis on matters of faith and spirituality.

Sarah Henn Hayward
Sarah Henn Haywardhttps://sarahhennhayward.com/
Sarah Henn Hayward is a voracious reader, a deep thinker, a curious learner, a nature lover, a former Christian, a Doctor of Physical Therapy and a loyal friend. She is the author of a spiritual memoir, “Giving Up God: Resurrecting an Identity of Love & Wonder,” and two children’s chapter books, “Sedona and the Sloth” and "Boston and the Beaver.” Her newsletter at sarahhennhayward.com highlights thought-provoking books concerning marginalized communities. She lives in Spokane, Washington, with her husband Dan, and their two children.

Our Sponsors

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Idaho Catholics follow Eucharist across the state in record numbers
Next article
Coalition breaks down barriers, aids 13 Black homebuyers in Spokane

1 COMMENT

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Tracy Simmons
Admin
Tracy Simmons
3 hours ago

Thank you for being an ally Sarah! I thought the same thing when I saw the protestors.

0
Reply

Mission Statement

FāVS News informs and builds faith and non-faith community through digital journalism and online and offline engagement opportunities.

Sitemap

© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved | Website By: WELL DRESSED WALRUS

1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x