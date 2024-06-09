Idaho Catholics follow Eucharist across the state in record numbers

News Story By Lisa Ormond | FāVS News

Hundreds of Idaho Catholics took to the streets, parks and churches across the state to meet and worship Jesus in the first-ever National Eucharistic Pilgrimage during the last week of May. Their feet and faith followed the Blessed Sacrament through the Gem state’s rural and urban communities traveling nearly 300 total miles in five days.

Bishop Liam Cary of the Diocese of Baker, Eastern Oregon, holds the Holy Monstrance containing the Eucharist of Jesus en route to the front of the Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Fruitland. / Photo by Lisa Ormond (FāVS News)

A bit of mystery surrounded this historic Catholic procession that simultaneously launched on May 19 from four different corners across the country. Yet, the unknowns didn’t appear to waiver devout Idaho followers from showing up for their Lord in their state.

“Anytime you can fill a church in the middle of the week, you know something miraculous is happening,” said George Mesina of Idaho Falls, a Knights of Columbus Idaho deputy.

Mesina along with other Catholic fraternal Knights moved through the eight scheduled stops in the state that included Fruitland, Emmett, Boise, Glenns Ferry, Jerome, Rupert, Pocatello and Preston.

Idaho is one of 12 states along the St. Junipero “Serra” Route western arm of the Pilgrimage covering over 2,200 miles in 60 days. There are four total U.S. pilgrimage routes that converge in Indianapolis, Indiana, in mid-July for the National Eucharistic Congress.

Both the Pilgrimage and Congress are part of an overarching strategy called the National Eucharistic Revival, a three-year initiative started in 2022 to unite clergy, parish and diocesan leaders and followers by renewing hearts and minds through the worship of Jesus Christ in the Eucharist.

Blazing the trail for Jesus

Idaho’s record turnouts didn’t surprise the Roman Catholic Diocese of Boise who hosted and helped plan the procession events. In fact, Bishop Peter Christensen noted that Idaho was not originally selected for the Pilgrimage sponsored by the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops.

“We had more registered pilgrims in this state than any other state across America, our little Idaho,” Christensen said in Emmett, Idaho. “This didn’t surprise me though because the people of this state are friendly, kind, and faithful.”

Grabbing a glimpse of his glory

This sacred opportunity to honor Jesus motivated many Catholics to be present for this once-in-a-lifetime experience. Fruitland was the first Pilgrimage stop in Idaho.

“When I saw the trailer carrying the Blessed Sacrament come into view, shivers ran down my spine. I knelt in the dirt alongside the road as the Blessed Sacrament came by,” said Bill Kerr, a 40-year Catholic and Moscow resident. “I then proceeded to follow and joined up kneeling by the church with my wife. I felt in awe at how many people were there to give such honor to our Lord.”

United in excitement and energy, Catholics of all ages hit the pavement with their Lord on the streets. Reidan Bruns of Juliaetta, Idaho, 8, was one of them.

“It was fun,” said Reidan. “I got to go on a walk and stuff.”

Peaceful community gatherings and celebrations

Each Idaho Pilgrimage stop had its own schedule of activities but most included public processions with the Eucharist, exposition and adoration, Mass, prayer, talks, presentations and socials.

The Bruns Family of Juliaetta, Idaho (Matt, Jen, Reidan, and Landers) meet up with fellow Catholics at National Eucharistic Pilgrimage in Oregon on way to Idaho. / Photo by Lisa Ormond (FāVS News)

Reidan’s mom, Jen Bruns, said her husband and her two young sons processed around the church and through residential streets with hundreds of other Catholics. Their family also attended Mass in two different locations.

“The churches were so full that people were overflowing into nearby parish centers and outside viewing areas with big screens near the church to pray, sing, and worship,” she said. “It was amazing! It was neat also to see so many people in these smaller communities showing up for the Lord,” she said.

Idaho Falls Catholic Maggie Mesina was “speechless” by what she experienced as she traversed across the state and gathered with other Catholics at multiple Idaho locations including Emmett and Boise.

“Words are great, but they won’t be able to capture what has happened here,” Mesina said. “It goes beyond what you can even describe.”

The Eucharist, center of Catholic faith and fellowship

Overall, the Idaho National Eucharistic Pilgrimage stops happened without a hitch. However, there were unexpected schedule delays due to vehicle mechanical issues and unprecedented weather of wind, lightning, and rain. Even so, the faithful viewed these situations as blessings in the end.

“I didn’t mind waiting for the Lord,” said Lori Mages, a Moscow Catholic faithful who was in Fruitland to witness and adore the traveling Eucharist. Engine problems caused a two-hour delay in its arrival from Oregon into Idaho. “Definitely one of my favorite parts of the experience was the Christian fellowship I experienced — talking and being with others there. It was uplifting and unifying that way despite the delays.”

Bruns agreed that being with other Catholics centered around Jesus was a cherished takeaway. She said she “ran into” families from her local parish.

“It was a joyful gift and reminder that the Church and Christ bring a sense of community to the faith — to our religion and beliefs,” she said.

Rekindled hearts and fruits to come

Overall, most attendees agreed the pilgrimage experience deepened their love and devotion for their Lord, creating an even more intimate union. Janet Schetzle, a lifelong Catholic and St. Mary’s Parish member for 18 years in Moscow, Idaho, said the journey gave her an important holy pause for reflection.

“I came to know that Jesus is always close at hand in the Tabernacle, at Mass and at Adoration—all things that our local priests make available to me daily,” Schetzle said. “It renewed my commitment to be with Jesus as often as possible.”