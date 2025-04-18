AI affirms Baháʼís predict unity and peace after chaos

Commentary by Pete Haug | FāVS News

My last commentary examined how childhood shapes our adult cultural perspectives, attitudes and behavior. As adults we often defend these throughout our lives. Recent political events engulfing much of our planet illustrate the dangers of such confrontation, economic and military. How quickly such problems escalate and engulf Earth! Such problems don’t bode well. Descent into global chaos? Possibly, but I have hope.

Recently a reader wondered “what Baha’i teaches about the inevitable descent into chaos. What, if anything, follows?” Great question! On a whim, I posed that question to Gemini, Google’s AI search engine. The clear, accurate response amazed me.

Gemini’s first response

Baháʼí teachings mention a period of chaos and upheaval, and what follows. The summary includes the following points:

Descent into Chaos: A period of increasing disorder and turmoil in the world. This includes social, political and economic breakdown, as well as moral decay. This period is seen as a natural consequence of humanity’s failure to embrace the principles of unity and justice. Baháʼuʼlláh’s writings point to signs of “impending convulsions and chaos,” stemming from the “strife that divideth and afflicteth the human race.” This chaos is not viewed as a purely destructive force, but also as a process of purification, a necessary prelude to a new era.

What Follows: The Baháʼí Faith teaches that this period of chaos will eventually give way to a “Most Great Peace,” a golden age of unity, justice and prosperity. This new era will be characterized by the establishment of a global civilization based on Baháʼí principles, including: The oneness of humanity. The equality of men and women. The elimination of prejudice. The establishment of a world federation. The harmony of science and religion. This is not a sudden event, but a gradual process. The Baha’i faith is working toward this unity, through its worldwide community. The Baha’i writings state that these times of difficulty are a “purging” that will prepare humanity for the new age.



In essence, the Baháʼí perspective is that while humanity is facing significant challenges, the future is hopeful. Current chaos is a necessary stage in the evolution of humanity toward its collective maturity.

A second try

Rewording the question to, “What does the Baha’i Faith say about world peace?” resulted in a complementary response. Gemini responded that the Baháʼí Faith places a central emphasis on the achievement of world peace, viewing it not just as a desirable goal, but as an inevitable stage in humanity’s collective development.

Key aspects of the Baháʼí perspective on world peace:

Oneness of humanity: A foundational principle is the belief that humanity is one single race, and that all people are members of one global family. This understanding is crucial to overcoming prejudices and divisions that fuel conflict. Baha’u’llah’s statement, “The earth is but one country, and mankind its citizens,” encapsulates this core belief.

Essential requirements for lasting peace: Elimination of all forms of prejudice. Equality between men and women. Universal education. A global system of governance. Economic justice. A universal auxiliary language.

“The Promise of World Peace”: A significant document, “The Promise of World Peace,” issued by the Universal House of Justice, outlines the Baháʼí vision for peace and the steps necessary to achieve it. It emphasizes that peace is not merely the absence of war, but a state of unity, justice and cooperation.

Working toward peace: Baháʼís actively work toward peace through various means, including: Promoting interfaith dialogue. Engaging in community-building activities. Advocating for social justice. Working with organizations like the United Nations.

Justice as a foundation: The Baha’i faith sees justice as a vital part of establishing world peace; without justice, there can be no true peace.

Gradual process: Baha’is see the establishment of world peace as a gradual process, but also as an inevitable one.



In essence, the Baháʼí Faith offers a comprehensive vision for world peace, grounded in the belief in the oneness of humanity and the need for fundamental social transformation.

My six-decade perspective

In 1963, 56 Baha’i national spiritual assemblies (national governing bodies) elected the first Universal House of Justice, the international governing institution of the global Baha’i community. I became a Baha’i in 1965. Today the faith is established in more than 100,000 localities in virtually every country and territory around the world. In 2023, national spiritual assemblies from 176 countries elected the 12th Universal House of Justice.

Seat of the Universal House of Justice and surrounding gardens / Contributed (Baha’i Media Bank)

Why Baha’is remain optimistic

Gemini’s results encapsulate my own understanding of my faith, explaining it better than I could have myself. As civilization teeters uncertainly, Baha’is retain hope. Our writings contain an implicit promise describing that Universal House of Justice as “the last refuge of a tottering civilization.”

