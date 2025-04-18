57 F
Commentary

By: Pete Haug

Date:

Local News

FāVS Religion News Roundup: April 18

Youth leaders to protest tax dollars spent for war not people, upcoming Earth Day events to take place, Whitworth announced permanent provost and more in this week's FāVS Religion News Roundup.
Local News

Panel to examine interfaith dialogue in polarized times

FāVS News to host discussion exploring how diverse faith traditions can foster interfaith dialogue in polarized times on April 27 at Uniting the Inland Northwest event.
Local News

Charlie Kirk draws controversy, support from about 1,200 at WSU stop

Charlie Kirk debates students at WSU stop on far-right American Comeback Tour as critics protest his anti-LGBTQ views and Christian nationalist ties.
Local News

Inland Northwest churches bring Easter to life with immersive experiences

Two Inland Northwest churches host immersive Easter events — dramatic retellings that deeply move audiences and bring the gospel to life.
Local News

Panel to explore LGBTQ+ faith experiences

FāVS News will host a panel discussion examining the intersection of faith and LGBTQ+ identity on April 27 as part of their Uniting the Inland Northwest event.

One-way to peace concept / Image by gustavofrazao (DepositPhotos)

AI affirms Baháʼís predict unity and peace after chaos

Commentary by Pete Haug | FāVS News

My last commentary examined how childhood shapes our adult cultural perspectives, attitudes and behavior. As adults we often defend these throughout our lives. Recent political events engulfing much of our planet illustrate the dangers of such confrontation, economic and military. How quickly such problems escalate and engulf Earth! Such problems don’t bode well. Descent into global chaos? Possibly, but I have hope.

Recently a reader wondered “what Baha’i teaches about the inevitable descent into chaos. What, if anything, follows?” Great question! On a whim, I posed that question to Gemini, Google’s AI search engine. The clear, accurate response amazed me.

Gemini’s first response

Baháʼí teachings mention a period of chaos and upheaval, and what follows. The summary includes the following points: 

  • Descent into Chaos:
    • A period of increasing disorder and turmoil in the world. This includes social, political and economic breakdown, as well as moral decay.
    • This period is seen as a natural consequence of humanity’s failure to embrace the principles of unity and justice.
    • Baháʼuʼlláh’s writings point to signs of “impending convulsions and chaos,” stemming from the “strife that divideth and afflicteth the human race.”
    • This chaos is not viewed as a purely destructive force, but also as a process of purification, a necessary prelude to a new era.
  • What Follows:
    • The Baháʼí Faith teaches that this period of chaos will eventually give way to a “Most Great Peace,” a golden age of unity, justice and prosperity.
    • This new era will be characterized by the establishment of a global civilization based on Baháʼí principles, including:
      • The oneness of humanity.
      • The equality of men and women.
      • The elimination of prejudice.
      • The establishment of a world federation.
      • The harmony of science and religion.
    • This is not a sudden event, but a gradual process. The Baha’i faith is working toward this unity, through its worldwide community.
    • The Baha’i writings state that these times of difficulty are a “purging” that will prepare humanity for the new age.

In essence, the Baháʼí perspective is that while humanity is facing significant challenges, the future is hopeful. Current chaos is a necessary stage in the evolution of humanity toward its collective maturity.

A second try

Rewording the question to, “What does the Baha’i Faith say about world peace?” resulted in a complementary response. Gemini responded that the Baháʼí Faith places a central emphasis on the achievement of world peace, viewing it not just as a desirable goal, but as an inevitable stage in humanity’s collective development

Key aspects of the Baháʼí perspective on world peace:

  • Oneness of humanity:
    • A foundational principle is the belief that humanity is one single race, and that all people are members of one global family. This understanding is crucial to overcoming prejudices and divisions that fuel conflict.
    • Baha’u’llah’s statement, “The earth is but one country, and mankind its citizens,” encapsulates this core belief.
  • Essential requirements for lasting peace:
    • Elimination of all forms of prejudice.
    • Equality between men and women.
    • Universal education.
    • A global system of governance.
    • Economic justice.
    • A universal auxiliary language.
  • “The Promise of World Peace”:
    • A significant document, “The Promise of World Peace,” issued by the Universal House of Justice, outlines the Baháʼí vision for peace and the steps necessary to achieve it. It emphasizes that peace is not merely the absence of war, but a state of unity, justice and cooperation.
  • Working toward peace:
    • Baháʼís actively work toward peace through various means, including:
      • Promoting interfaith dialogue.
      • Engaging in community-building activities.
      • Advocating for social justice.
      • Working with organizations like the United Nations.
  • Justice as a foundation:
    • The Baha’i faith sees justice as a vital part of establishing world peace; without justice, there can be no true peace.
  • Gradual process:
    • Baha’is see the establishment of world peace as a gradual process, but also as an inevitable one.

In essence, the Baháʼí Faith offers a comprehensive vision for world peace, grounded in the belief in the oneness of humanity and the need for fundamental social transformation.

My six-decade perspective

In 1963, 56 Baha’i national spiritual assemblies (national governing bodies) elected the first Universal House of Justice, the international governing institution of the global Baha’i community. I became a Baha’i in 1965. Today the faith is established in more than 100,000 localities in virtually every country and territory around the world. In 2023, national spiritual assemblies from 176 countries elected the 12th Universal House of Justice. 

Baha'i Universal House of Justice
Seat of the Universal House of Justice and surrounding gardens / Contributed (Baha’i Media Bank)

Why Baha’is remain optimistic 

Gemini’s results encapsulate my own understanding of my faith, explaining it better than I could have myself. As civilization teeters uncertainly, Baha’is retain hope. Our writings contain an implicit promise describing that Universal House of Justice as “the last refuge of a tottering civilization.” 

The views expressed in this opinion column are those of the author. They do not necessarily reflect the views of FāVS News. FāVS News values diverse perspectives and thoughtful analysis on matters of faith and spirituality.

Pete Haug
Pete Haug
Pete plunged into journalism fresh out of college, putting his English literature degree to use for five years. He started in industrial and academic public relations, edited a rural weekly and reported for a metropolitan daily, abandoning all for graduate school. He finished with an M.S. in wildlife biology and a Ph.D. in systems ecology. After teaching college briefly, he analyzed environmental impacts for federal, state, Native American and private agencies over a couple of decades. His last hurrah was an 11-year gig teaching English in China. After retiring in 2007, he began learning about climate change and fake news, giving talks about both. He started writing columns for the Moscow-Pullman Daily News and continues to do so. He first published for favs.news in 2020. Pete’s columns alternate weekly between FāVS and the Daily News. His live-in editor, Jolie, infinitely patient wife for 63 years, scrutinizes all columns with her watchful draconian eye. Both have been Baha’is since the 1960s. Pete’s columns on the Baha’i Faith represent his own understanding and not any official position.

Walter Hesford
Walter Hesford
5 hours ago

Thank you, Pete, for this optimistic perspective. It may help us get through these troubled times. At the very least, it gives us something to work toward.

