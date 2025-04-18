Panel to examine interfaith dialogue in polarized times

News Brief by FāVS News Staff

A panel discussion exploring how diverse faith traditions can foster dialogue during divisive times will take place on April 27 as part of the Uniting the Inland Northwest event hosted by FāVS News.

The session titled “Interfaith Dialogue in Polarized Times” begins at 6 p.m. in the second floor theater room of the Montvale Event Center in downtown Spokane. Naghmana Sherazi from the governor’s office will moderate the conversation.

Panelists include Ven. Thubten Chodron from Sravasti Abbey, the Rev. Gen Heywood representing Faith Leaders and Leaders of Conscience, and Andrea Hainsworth from South Hill LDS Stake.

Religious symbols represent Buddhism, Judaism, Christianity, Hinduism and Islam. / Photo by godongphoto (DepositPhotos)

The discussion will explore how different faith traditions approach interfaith dialogue, unique faith perspectives on addressing social issues, successful examples of interfaith collaboration and strategies for reducing polarization in an increasingly divided society.

The panel is part of the larger Uniting the Inland Northwest event, which starts at 4 p.m. with a keynote address followed by breakout sessions at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Free registration is encouraged.