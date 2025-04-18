FāVS Religion News Roundup: April 18

FāVS News Staff

Youth to add their voices to protest U.S. war funding

Young activist leaders of the Peace and Justice Action League of Spokane (PJALS) are holding a demonstration with similar signs in photo above to say “Money for People, Not for War!” Saturday April 19. / Photo contributed from PJALS website

On Saturday from 2–3 p.m. at B.A. Clark Park, on the corner of Garland and Division, youth leaders from the Peace and Justice Action League of Spokane (PJALS) will lead a demonstration calling for funding of essential services like education, healthcare and environmental protection instead of war. The protest highlights growing outrage over tax burdens on working people while billionaires avoid paying their fair share. Speakers include local youth and community experts rallying against a $1 trillion war budget. More information can be found on PJALS’ event page.

“Our Power, Our Planet” Earth Action panel comes to Gonzaga

Gonzaga University’s Office of Sustainability will host an Earth Action Panel on April 22, featuring panelists from the Environmental Justice Council, Spokane Tribe and Spokane County Emergency Management. The event, running from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. in the Hemmingson Auditorium, is organized under this year’s Earth Day theme “Our Power, Our Planet” and will be moderated by student Phebe Rutledge.

The forum is one of 40 events occurring across six continents throughout Earth Month as part of the Earth Day Campus Coalition. Organizers aim to connect students, local leaders and community members to establish environmental priorities and goals.

Vigil for Healing of the Earth

Faith Leaders and Leaders of Conscience will host a Vigil for the Healing of the Earth on April 22, from 6-7 p.m., at the Tribal Gathering Place next to Spokane City Hall. The theme of the vigil is “Moving from Lament to Community Resilience.” Tracy Simmons, editor of FāVS News, will present the keynote address. The event will also include music, stories and ideas for more ways to be resilient. Organizers note the event is a vigil, not a rally, and a time to lament and build community.

Liberty Lake teen’s art wins for Holocaust tribute

“Elie Wiesel Portrait,” by Grace Brinkmann, a junior at Ridgeline High School, won first place. / Courtesy photo

A portrait of Holocaust survivor Elie Wiesel created by Ridgeline High School junior Grace Brinkmann won first place in the high school division of the Jessica Stein Memorial Art Contest. The contest, which received more than 100 entries from Inland Northwest students, commemorates 80 years since the end of World War II with the theme “Survival and life after the Holocaust.”

Winning artwork will be displayed at the Spokane Community Observance of the Holocaust on April 23 at Temple Beth Shalom, which will include performances by the Ferris High School Chamber Orchestra and Spokane Jewish Community Choir.

Controversial Monaghan statue set to move from downtown

The statue of Navy Ensign John Monaghan, long situated in downtown Spokane, is likely to be relocated to his family mausoleum in Fairmount Memorial Park, with family approval and support from the cemetery board. The move, recommended by the Spokane Human Rights Commission due to concerns over racist depictions, awaits a Spokane City Council vote, which date is yet to be determined.

New Whitworth provost announced

John Pell, Ph.D., Whitworth provost and executive vice president / Contributed

Whitworth University has named John Pell as its permanent provost and executive vice president, following a successful term as interim provost since May 2024. President Scott McQuilkin praised Pell’s leadership, noting widespread support from faculty and staff, making a national search unnecessary. Pell, who joined Whitworth’s English department faculty in 2012, has held key academic leadership roles and helped launch the School of Health Sciences. Widely respected for his strategic vision and collaborative style, Pell is committed to Whitworth’s mission of mind-and-heart education. He is active in the Spokane community, serving as a board member for both the Spokane International Academy and New Community Church. He and his wife, Sarah, parent three children.