43 F
Spokane
Saturday, April 19, 2025
spot_img
HomeNewsLocal NewsPanel to address building bridges with refugee and immigrant neighbors
NewsLocal News

Panel to address building bridges with refugee and immigrant neighbors

By: FāVS News

Date:

spot_img

Related stories

Local News

FāVS Religion News Roundup: April 18

Youth leaders to protest tax dollars spent for war not people, upcoming Earth Day events to take place, Whitworth announced permanent provost and more in this week's FāVS Religion News Roundup.
Local News

Panel to examine interfaith dialogue in polarized times

FāVS News to host discussion exploring how diverse faith traditions can foster interfaith dialogue in polarized times on April 27 at Uniting the Inland Northwest event.
Commentary

AI affirms Baháʼís predict unity and peace after chaos

Chaos may rise, but Baháʼí teachings foresee a hopeful path: unity, justice, and lasting world peace through global spiritual renewal.
Local News

Charlie Kirk draws controversy, support from about 1,200 at WSU stop

Charlie Kirk debates students at WSU stop on far-right American Comeback Tour as critics protest his anti-LGBTQ views and Christian nationalist ties.
Local News

Inland Northwest churches bring Easter to life with immersive experiences

Two Inland Northwest churches host immersive Easter events — dramatic retellings that deeply move audiences and bring the gospel to life.

Our Sponsors

spot_img

Panel to address building bridges with refugee and immigrant neighbors

News Brief by FāVS News Staff

A panel discussion focused on supporting refugee and immigrant communities will take place on April 27 as part of the Uniting the Inland Northwest event hosted by FāVS News.

The session titled “Building Bridges with Refugee and Immigrant Neighbors” begins at 6 p.m. on the first floor of the Montvale Event Center in downtown Spokane. Carla LaFayette of Life Center will moderate the conversation.

Panelists include Saw Gary from Thrive International, Tanya Willard from World Relief, and Luis Castillo from Refugee and Immigrant Connections Spokane.

rally for ukraine and democracy
About 200 people showed up to support Ukraine March 19 in front of the Thrive Center. / Photo by Cassy Benefield (FāVS News)

The discussion will explore challenges facing refugee and immigrant communities in the Inland Northwest, how personal relationships aid in integration, common misconceptions and practical ways individuals and organizations can build meaningful connections with newcomers.

The panel is part of the larger Uniting the Inland Northwest event, which starts at 4 p.m. with a keynote address followed by breakout sessions at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Free registration is encouraged.

Donate Spring Kickoff
FāVS News
FāVS Newshttps://favs.news/
FāVS News informs and builds faith and non-faith community through digital journalism and online and offline engagement opportunities.

Our Sponsors

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
FāVS Religion News Roundup: April 18

1 COMMENT

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Hunter Hunter
Hunter Hunter
45 minutes ago

Google offers amazing remote work opportunities, enabling me to make $2000-$3000 per week with just 2-4 hours of work daily. It’s been a game-changer, providing flexibility and a reliable income. If you’re searching for a genuine way to earn online, don’t miss out. Start today and transform your life!  
.  
M­­­­­­o­­­­­­r­­­­­­e­ D­­­­­­e­­­­­­t­­­­­­a­­­­­­i­­­­­l­­­­­s For Us →→→→ https://tinyurl.com/4mceynyu

Last edited 45 minutes ago by Hunter Hunter
0
Reply
spot_img

Mission Statement

FāVS News informs and builds faith and non-faith community through digital journalism and online and offline engagement opportunities.

Sitemap

© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved | Website By: WELL DRESSED WALRUS

1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x