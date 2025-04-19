Panel to address building bridges with refugee and immigrant neighbors



News Brief by FāVS News Staff

A panel discussion focused on supporting refugee and immigrant communities will take place on April 27 as part of the Uniting the Inland Northwest event hosted by FāVS News.

The session titled “Building Bridges with Refugee and Immigrant Neighbors” begins at 6 p.m. on the first floor of the Montvale Event Center in downtown Spokane. Carla LaFayette of Life Center will moderate the conversation.

Panelists include Saw Gary from Thrive International, Tanya Willard from World Relief, and Luis Castillo from Refugee and Immigrant Connections Spokane.

About 200 people showed up to support Ukraine March 19 in front of the Thrive Center. / Photo by Cassy Benefield (FāVS News)

The discussion will explore challenges facing refugee and immigrant communities in the Inland Northwest, how personal relationships aid in integration, common misconceptions and practical ways individuals and organizations can build meaningful connections with newcomers.

The panel is part of the larger Uniting the Inland Northwest event, which starts at 4 p.m. with a keynote address followed by breakout sessions at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Free registration is encouraged.