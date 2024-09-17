Ahead of Sept. 18 gubernatorial debate, state and local candidates share faith and values

News story by Cassy Benefield | FāVS News

On Sept. 18, Spokane will host gubernatorial candidates Bob Ferguson (D) and Dave Reichert (R) to debate at the Fox Theater from 6-7 p.m.

FāVS News contacted all statewide and local candidates on the Nov. 5 general election ballot, asking them: ‘What faith and values inspire your run for office?’

We welcomed all faith and non-faith candidates to respond.

While Ferguson and Reichert did not answer the question, 16 candidates answered — nine Democrats and seven Republicans.

Some answers have been minorly edited and shortened for clarity.

U.S. House of Representatives

Michael Baumgartner — Congressional District 5 (Republican)

In terms of faith, I’m a lifelong Catholic. Our family attends Mass, and it is at the heart of our lives and our home. My faith informs my values and inspires me to serve.

I love America, this great experiment in democracy founded on the principle of a government that rules by the consent of the people, rooted in the belief that “all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights.” Our freedoms are rare and should be treasured: America is still that “shining city on a hill.”

Our nation’s military and veterans have sacrificed for our freedoms, and we owe it to them to be part of our political process — by voting, by running for office and by promoting civil political discourse.

Behind the sometimes spirited debates is what really matters: our neighbors, the people and families we serve — who deserve to live with freedom and opportunity.

If I do have the honor of being elected to Congress, I will be guided by my faith and by our great Constitution, and I will seek to represent all district constituents as a servant of the people.

Carmela Conroy — Congressional District 5 (Democrat)

My parents raised me and my siblings in a mixed-faith household. They stressed the importance of honesty, integrity in action and of helping others when possible. My family didn’t have much money, but we always had a little to give to someone in need.

The original motto of the United States was “E pluribus unum,” that is, “out of many, one.” Religious freedom is enshrined in the U.S. Constitution, and the Constitution and its drafters’ other writings show their desire to keep Americans free from a government-imposed religion, as well as freedom of belief.

This foundational constitutional freedom was part of the inspiration of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, written by the survivors of World Wars I and II. An excerpt reads:

“Whereas disregard and contempt for human rights have resulted in barbarous acts … and the advent of a world in which human beings shall enjoy freedom of speech and belief … has been proclaimed as the highest aspiration of the common people,” each member of the United Nations pledged to work toward achieving religious freedom within its borders, and internationally.

While working as the U.S. Department of State’s Regional Refugee Coordinator in Kabul, I met with Afghan parliamentarians to discuss former refugees’ return home. My Afghan colleague Ayanee interpreted for me, and the meeting went smoothly until the end, when one parliamentarian spoke for about 90 seconds. The other parliamentarians looked uncomfortable, and Ayanee started seething with anger. I prodded him to interpret what the parliamentarian had said. Essentially, the parliamentarian said I was doing God’s will by helping the poor; it was a shame that I would go to hell as a non-Muslim; and he urged me to convert.

Ayanee whispered to me that Afghanistan’s laws, as well as Islamic law, prohibit imposing religion on others — which I knew, and I signaled for calm. I told the parliamentarian that followers of the God of Abraham agreed on the importance of helping the vulnerable, and we had the gift of free will to decide how we carried out our faith. Aynee nodded as he interpreted this to the parliamentarians, who smiled — some of them in relief.

Being raised in a household encompassing freedom of religion prepared me well for nearly 30 years in apolitical public service in defense of the U.S. Constitution. As a U.S. Foreign Service Officer, I had the privilege of comparing life in societies that aspire to providing freedom of religion to those that do not. These experiences call me to further service to honor our worthy tradition.

Should the people of Eastern Washington elect me to Congress as their representative, I will continue to protect and defend our freedoms, including freedom of religion. I will champion the interests of the working class majority who, like my parents, look for the good in people and act with integrity. I would be honored to serve in this new capacity.

Lieutenant Governor

Dan Matthews (Republican)

My passion for people, for families, for God and country all intertwine to drive me toward “Making a Difference” — to knowing that God has each of us here to fulfill a role and purpose. In life and in my public service, I have learned that the secret of living is in giving in faith, hope and love. In being committed to excellence and making faith, hope and love. In being committed to excellence and making a difference. To sacrifice and serve — understanding that relationships matter most!

Romans 12:2 admonishes me to “Not be conformed to the pattern of this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind. Then you will be able to test and approve what God’s will is – His good, pleasing and perfect will.”

As Lieutenant Governor, I see my role, not as a partisan or politician, but as a bridge-builder and unifier, a communicator, team-builder, statesman and peacemaker.

As a professional pilot — for the Air Force and an airline — my role was to safely navigate to every destination, knowing people’s lives depended on me, my skills, judgment and professionalism, as well as the crew I led. As our lieutenant governor, my focus will remain on people working together.

In my flying profession we developed and operated under a team-building paradigm called CRM or crew resource management. It was designed to build an intentional team structure, fostering communication and constructive interaction between all members of the flight crew and enhancing and facilitating the safe and efficient conduct of every flight. It works.

Such a tool would be a constructive approach to relationship-building in government. Having taught this to other professionals — in my airline and Boeing position — I will apply this paradigm to my work as lieutenant governor, changing the usual ways things have been done.

I have stepped forward to help fix a broken system. Foolish and failed policies originate from politicians who have forgotten the people. Career politicians fail us by delivering dictates, division and dependency rather than genuine statesmanship, diplomacy and respect.

So, make no mistake. I will not compromise on my core values and principles, laid out above, so someone “feels good.” Compelled by faith, hope, and love, I will stand for your rights and our children’s future, fulfilling the high calling of serving the public trust with honor and integrity, of service above self. The future of families everywhere depends on our unified commitment to changing course, and making a godly difference.

This is my commitment to every citizen of Washington State.

WA State Auditor

Matt Hawkins (Republican)

I have a strong belief in God and the simple truth that the Constitution for America was inspired by God. That America was preserved for this time, wherein God should show forth a marvelous work for all of his children.

The Founding Fathers shared a simple truth: They all believed in “Nature’s God” having come from a variety of backgrounds. They believed in natural law and the simple idea that humanity could be better if we learned from our past. These simple basics seem to be getting lost in today’s polarization of politics. We need to be reminded to be respectful of God and his work. Everyone should be entitled, even encouraged, to worship God how or where they may.

We need to get back to a civic discussion and work to strengthen our homes, families and communities.

WA State Auditor is ideal for starting these discussions. Once elected, I will be the representative of all citizens to ensure transparent policies are adhered to. Once we are transparent, then we can more clearly hold people accountable.

WA State Commissioner of Public Lands

Dave Upthegrove (Democrat)

My faith and values are rooted in a deep respect for the land and the people of Washington State. Growing up in the Presbyterian tradition at Lake Burien Presbyterian Church, I learned the importance of stewardship and service to others. Later in life, I found a spiritual home in a small Methodist church in Pierce County, where my husband and I were warmly embraced by a community that valued inclusivity and compassion. Our marriage, officiated by a Methodist minister in a Presbyterian church, was a reflection of my belief that faith transcends specific denominations and is about the shared values that unite us: humility, love and respect for something greater than ourselves.

These values have guided me throughout my life, from my time leading Boy Scout treks in the North Cascades to serving as a non-denominational chaplain at camp. In the wilderness, I experienced firsthand the awe-inspiring beauty of creation and the responsibility we have to protect it. As I guided young scouts through the mountains, I often reflected on the biblical passage, “The earth is the Lord’s, and everything in it” (Psalm 24:1). This verse serves as a reminder that our natural resources are a sacred trust, not just commodities to be exploited.

I believe in managing our public lands for the benefit of all people, not just for the profit of industry. As Commissioner of Public Lands, I will work to ensure that our lands are protected and preserved for future generations, while also advancing economic opportunity and fairness for all. My faith calls me to serve with humility and integrity, to seek justice and to care for the earth. I am inspired by the words of Micah 6:8: “And what does the Lord require of you? To act justly, to love mercy, and to walk humbly with your God.” These are the values that guide me as I run for office, and they are the principles I will uphold as your Commissioner of Public Lands.

State Insurance Commissioner

Patty Kuderer (Democrat)

My faith and values are deeply rooted in fairness, justice and service to others, principles that have guided my personal and professional life. I believe that every person deserves access to essential services that provide security, dignity and a better quality of life. As someone who had to advocate fiercely for my daughter’s healthcare when she was critically ill as a newborn, I know firsthand the importance of a system that works for people, not against them. This experience left an indelible mark on me and inspired my lifelong commitment to consumer protections, particularly in healthcare and insurance.

I am from a big family and grew up in a small town where I learned that we are all interconnected, and that it is our responsibility to care for one another, especially the most vulnerable among us. In my work as a legislator, I have championed policies that promote equity, transparency and fairness — values that will continue to guide me as State Insurance Commissioner. I am committed to standing up for families and individuals who may not have the power or resources to advocate for themselves, ensuring that their voices are heard in a system that often prioritizes profits over people.

In addition to my commitment to fairness, I believe in transparency and accountability in public service. It is vital that those in positions of power act with integrity and put the needs of their constituents above all else. My values of equity, compassion and community service inspire me to continue the work of making Washington a place where everyone has access to affordable healthcare, insurance and the protections they need to thrive. These values are why I am running for office — to create a more just and equitable system for all Washingtonians.

Washington State Senator

Marcus Riccelli — Legislative District 3 (Democrat)

My family values being raised Catholic, coupled with educational opportunities during college around philosophy, religion and critical thinking were formative experiences that led me to run for office. At Gonzaga University, I was inspired by my Jesuit education, which included fully embracing the importance of volunteerism and service to others. For me that translated to dedicating myself to public service, advocating for social justice and the common good.

Leonard Christian — Legislative District 4 (Republican)

While I have a strong faith in God and his son, my desire to run for office started many years ago while I was serving in the Air Force. I spent a few months helping a friend run for office while I was stationed at McChord Air Force Base. That was the spark that got me interested. So, after I retired in 2005, I found myself at a Spokane County Convention as a delegate. A man walked up to me and handed me a list of people I was to vote for, and he made it clear that I should only vote for these delegates to move on to the state convention. I did not know him or any of these folks. After spending 20 years in the military, I was not going to follow his orders.

I soon found myself elected to the Spokane County Republican Board as a District Leader. I spent many years on the board helping candidates run for office and even stepped out of my comfort zone and ran for a county office myself back in 2010. In 2014 the precinct committee officers and county commissioners selected me to fill the remaining term of a local representative who was unable to finish his last year in office.

Personally, I believe we already have more than enough laws, and our main issue is that we need leaders who will step up and demand consequences with compassion for citizens who choose not to follow the laws. God provided 10 simple laws for us, his creation, to live by. So, why do we need thousands? I view my role as a legislator is to not create more laws that try to force people to live a moral life, but rather be a leader who guides people to have a change of heart to love your neighbor like yourself.

Washington State House of Representatives

Natasha Hill — District 3, Position 1 (Democrat)

The faith and values I hold that have inspired me to run for office come from the title I wear most proudly: mom. My children have truly inspired me to be more thoughtful, kind, forgiving, loving and joyful. I grew up attending non-denominational Christian churches, learning Bible stories that taught love, faith, kindness and perseverance. These stories shined a light on the morality and mortality of people and society and helped guide me in my own choices. Religion is one way to teach and learn important values and life lessons, and I appreciate this early exposure and having friends and family that actively practice a religion.

I chose to not practice any particular religion and have been drawn away from institutionalized settings like the church due to the division and indoctrination they’ve bred. I respect and will fight to ensure everyone’s right to believe what they believe and practice those beliefs in this country, or to not practice any belief system, is protected. Our freedom of religion is what our country was founded on and underlines the significance of the slogan, “WE WILL NEVER GO BACK!”

We have simply come too far as a society and had too much success to not stay focused on the future where all of our faiths and values can take us next.

Tony Kiepe — District 3, Position 1 (Republican)

I am proud to state that I’m a Christian and believe in Jesus Christ as my Lord and Savior. I will govern with my Christian values and morals to make Washington a better place to live and plan. I was asked to run for state representative by the Republican party since I was considering running for Insurance Commissioner as my background is in insurance. After meeting with Senator Phil Fortunato and Senator Mike Padden, I agreed with them that I would run for state legislator in District 3. There has not been a Republican win this race in 40 years. I appeal to both Democrats and Republicans in this area, and believe I will win this race.

We all agree on citizens wanting affordable housing with a roof over their head. We all agree on bringing good paying jobs to Spokane. We all agree on keeping our communities safe and backing our police force. Citizens want to be able to save and put money aside to help pay for their child’s college tuition and retire with dignity. We have to start talking to each other and do what is best for our citizens and make sure they are achieving their goals.

Ted Cummings — District 4, Position 2 (Democrat)

My campaign is centered around the statement “Good people don’t hurt other people.” That might seem kind of clunky, but it’s a riff on the message of “love thy neighbor,” which apparently is now too woke for some.

Good people don’t hurt other people seemed like a baseline we could all agree on. At least it seems that way to me.

I am running in defense of our democracy that is under attack by right-wing extremists who have used propaganda, lies and misinformation to convince far too many people that America is a failing nation only Donald Trump can save. The far right has identified many groups to blame and accuse of hurting our nation, when the simple fact is that greed and self-serving people with no morals or scruples are the ones who bear the blame for our nation’s ills.

I want to help solve issues like homelessness and affordable housing, decrease commute times with improvements to infrastructure and work to protect our environment, while building a clean and sustainable power supply and grid. We can only accomplish those and other tough issues if we have rational people who believe in using science, subject matter experts and data to make good decisions. Electing conspiracy theorists and paranoid, irrational people who scream and inject deep state theories and fraud into every conversation and issue will solve nothing and continue chaos and dysfunction.

I sincerely want to be a good person, and I will strive to be a great person, someone who acts to love and serve others. I seek office with only that goal in mind, and I would be honored by your vote in helping me make positive change a reality.

Hunter Abell — District 7, Position 2 (Republican)

My faith is the cornerstone of my life. I am a Christian, and consider myself to be a born-again Christian. By that, I mean that I seek a personal relationship with Jesus Christ. I have confessed my sins and put my trust in Him for salvation.

All too often, there is a perception that if someone claims to be a Christian, they are claiming to be perfect. I am not perfect. Far from it. I am a sinner and live in a fallen world. I seek, however, to model my life on the life and teachings of Jesus. It is extremely hard, and I am more and more aware of my sin as the years go by. To quote an old hymn, I’m “pressing on the upward way” as I grow in my faith and continue with my life.

Regarding running for public office, we are commanded in Jeremiah to “seek the peace and prosperity of the city to which I have carried you into exile.” Part of seeking the “peace and prosperity” of our community involves a willingness to step forward and help lead. We have many great examples from history, including William Wilberforce, the 18th century British abolitionist who used his Christian principles to great effect. While I am no Wilberforce, I can take heart from his example and seek to glorify God in all aspects of my potential public service.

Paul “Rocky” Dean — District 7, Position 2 (Democrat)

Growing up with a rancher in the family, faith was naturally an integral part of my upbringing. From my dad and grandfather, I learned important values and ethics. My military service further shaped my understanding of how I want to be treated and refined the philosophy I follow today.

I believe in treating others the way I would like to be treated.

I believe in respecting everyone’s right to their own opinion.

I believe in maintaining ethics and integrity, even when faced with challenges.

And I believe that, in most cases, people deserve a second chance.

In my role as an elected official, I strive to be guided by these principles, to seek wisdom and understanding and to serve all with respect, compassion and fairness.”

Patrick Miller — District 9, Position 1 (Democrat)

I am inspired to seek office to help improve the lives of people in my community. I believe that the measure of one’s life is through the incremental work to make the world better for those around you today, and those who will come after. This can manifest in different ways for different people. Artists creating beauty and inspiring others. Farmers working the land so that we all can eat. Scientists delving into the secrets of the world around us. Religious leaders offering hope, guidance and solace to their followers. Parents raising children to be better than they were. So far I have spent my life learning, building community, helping friends and strangers, securing computer systems, providing fire and EMS services, advocating for rights and justice and helping to raise a daughter.

I have faith in people. I believe that we are all generally good and well-intentioned, and that we have more that unites than divides us. Despite that, I see division being sown by an influential minority. I see suffering and struggles in my community. But in this, I also see an opportunity for me to do more. I am running for state representative to offer my services and a portion of my life to help improve the lives of the people in the communities that I would serve.

County Commissioner

Molly Marshall — District 5 (Democrat)

My values have always been centered around service, whether it’s service to my faith, my country, my family or our community. This has prompted me to run for office in hopes to serve my neighbors in Spokane County.

Our county is currently experiencing numerous public safety issues that impact residents’ lives and welfare daily. I have focused on these issues and I am energized to implement solutions to address these problems. By working together and bringing a community voice into this process, we will be able to move forward and tackle these complex issues.

Running for office is no easy task. Over the past seven months of the campaign, I have spent a lot of time reflecting on the experiences in my life that have prepared me for this opportunity. I recognize that challenging and even difficult times have allowed me to overcome, strengthened my faith and reminded me of the many blessings of my life. Faith and values are my foundation. They guide me and allow me to stay grounded, remember what’s important and give me the strength to campaign with integrity and transparency, which can be more difficult than you think. I want to make our community better, include all voices, and bring responsible leadership to Spokane County.

Spokane Superior Court

Tim Fennessy — Judge Position 11 (Non-partisan)

I grew up in rural Montana, with a Catholic and a Methodist as my parents. In their home they taught that faith does not belong to any one religion or group of individuals and that a strong community is developed by including everyone﻿. In that small town, it did not matter if your household depended on work in the surrounding woods, the lumber mill, the mine or another source of employment. Everyone did their part to ensure the survival of the school district, the sports teams and community traditions, like our local Logger Days.

After coming to Spokane, I married a woman from Iran, whose family had been forced to flee the revolution and seek refuge here. Despite their personal losses, I have seen firsthand the results of their faith and hard work. My wife’s family managed to develop a wonderful business, to maintain remarkable family ties, to welcome new friendships and to foster deep ties with many customers in their adopted home. Their contributions to our community are undeniable, and it is admirable that they have become important members and assets of Spokane.

The values of community, diversity and willingness to do your part for the benefit of all are what inspires me in this run for office. My faith is broad and encompasses people from all walks of life. It is born from an abiding conviction that people generally want to be part of their community and care about its success. I value the belief that we are better when we work together identifying problems and finding solutions. My faith and values guide me in life and, I believe, make me a better judge.

Please consider supporting our local journalism with a tax–deductible donation.



