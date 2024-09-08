Survey says over half of Americans will pray before voting in November

News brief by FāVS Staff

A new survey conducted by Religion News Service (RNS) gives insights into Americans’ plans and feelings as the 2024 Presidential Election approaches.

Among the most significant findings: more than half (52%) of respondents, and 57% of Millennial respondents, say they will pray before voting on Election Day.

A majority (58%) also say that religion will play anywhere from an essential to important role in whom they will support for President. Nearly a quarter (21%) say it will play an essential role.

Three quarters of respondents say their religious faith is to some degree helpful in dealing with the stress and uncertainties during this election period. Virtually all respondents (89%) say it is somewhat to extremely important to understand different religions.

Other Key Findings:

Religious division is apparent – starting at home

The majority of respondents (84%) say that religion has created divisions in our country.

Twenty percent (20%) say religion causes conflict in their families, with 36% of Gen Z and nearly one third of Millennials saying that’s the case. Men and women equally said it caused family conflict.

One third of respondents, and 46% of Gen Z – the highest percentage, say they witnessed religious discrimination in their community within the past year.

Relationships and religious understanding

The vast majority (80%) of respondents say they have close friends or acquaintances of different faiths; this generally holds true across demographics – male/female, generational (e.g., Gen Z, Boomers) and income.

Nearly all (89%) say that it is very or extremely important to understand different religions.

Religion’s impact on society

Respondents say that religion plays a role in how they think about and participate in the following issues: Politics (34%) Global issues (27%) Charitable works (27%) Education (25%)

