fbpx
HomeNewsNational NewsSurvey says over half of Americans will pray before voting in November
NewsNational News

Survey says over half of Americans will pray before voting in November

By: FāVS News

Date:

69
Photo by SeventyFour (DepositPhotos)

Survey says over half of Americans will pray before voting in November

News brief by FāVS Staff

A new survey conducted by Religion News Service (RNS) gives insights into Americans’ plans and feelings as the 2024 Presidential Election approaches.

Among the most significant findings: more than half (52%) of respondents, and 57% of Millennial respondents, say they will pray before voting on Election Day. 

A majority (58%) also say that religion will play anywhere from an essential to important role in whom they will support for President. Nearly a quarter (21%) say it will play an essential role.

Three quarters of respondents say their religious faith is to some degree helpful in dealing with the stress and uncertainties during this election period. Virtually all respondents (89%) say it is somewhat to extremely important to understand different religions.

Other Key Findings:

Religious division is apparent – starting at home

  • The majority of respondents (84%) say that religion has created divisions in our country.
  • Twenty percent (20%) say religion causes conflict in their families, with 36% of Gen Z and nearly one third of Millennials saying that’s the case. Men and women equally said it caused family conflict.
  • One third of respondents, and 46% of Gen Z – the highest percentage, say they witnessed religious discrimination in their community within the past year.

Relationships and religious understanding

  • The vast majority (80%) of respondents say they have close friends or acquaintances of different faiths; this generally holds true across demographics – male/female, generational (e.g., Gen Z, Boomers) and income.
  • Nearly all (89%) say that it is very or extremely important to understand different religions.

Religion’s impact on society

  • Respondents say that religion plays a role in how they think about and participate in the following issues:
    • Politics (34%)
    • Global issues (27%)
    • Charitable works (27%)
    • Education (25%)
  • About half (51%) say religion plays a mostly negative role in politics, but that it plays a mostly positive role in the following areas:
    • Charitable works (85%)
    • Healthcare (70%)
    • Arts & Entertainment (67%)
    • Education (66%)
    • Global issues (62%)

FāVS News
FāVS Newshttps://favs.news/
FāVS News informs and builds faith and non-faith community through digital journalism and online and offline engagement opportunities.

Related stories

Local News

Spokane poet Chris Anderson finds God in life’s ‘imperfect’ moments with ‘Love Calls Us Here’

Read about Spokane native and poet Chris Anderson - the imperfect Catholic - and his new book of poetry, "Love Calls Us Here." Learn how he embraces life with joy.
Commentary

Gratitude Unspoken: Honoring the Transformative Role of Professor Patti Dobson

Join Tracy Simmons in her heartfelt tribute to her journalism professor and the impact of not telling her thank you before she suddenly died.
Commentary

You need to abandon God to find God

Find solace and growth in redefining your image of God. Explore the benefits of changing your perception of God and your relationship with faith.
Local News

Gonzaga is ‘trying to ban protests without banning protests,’ students say

Discover the controversial new policy at Gonzaga University that limits campus protests. Learn about the student and faculty concerns surrounding this decision.
Local News

Sravasti Abbey Honors Legacy of Renowned Tibetologist Jeffrey Hopkins with Online Lecture Series

Sravasti Abbey honors Jeffrey Hopkins, renowned Tibetologist and former Dalai Lama interpreter, with an 11-week online lecture series featuring prominent Buddhist scholars. Learn about Hopkins' lasting impact on Tibetan Buddhism in the West and how to join the virtual events

Ad

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
You need to abandon God to find God
Next article
Gratitude Unspoken: Honoring the Transformative Role of Professor Patti Dobson
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
spot_img
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x