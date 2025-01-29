fbpx
St. Benedict: Listening deeply for the voice of God

Julie A. Ferraro

St. Benedict: Listening deeply for the voice of God

Commentary By Julie A. Ferraro | FāVS News

When the subject of prayer comes up in conversation, or people gather together to pray, the most common approach is to use words: for petitions and praise. Even the songs used during worship services rely on words to convey the message blended with the melody.

The premise seems to be to bombard heaven from all angles, in the hopes we are heard.

But, do we stop to listen for the message God is sending to us?

At the Center for Benedictine Life at the Monastery of St. Gertrude, one of the core values promulgated in the Rule of St. Benedict involves listening. In fact, the first word of the Rule is, “Listen.”

Listening open to God and ourselves

The type of listening in which we engage is not just “surface level” hearing the sounds around us – for instance: bird song, the wind, sirens, talk radio shows, etc. It is a “deep listening” wherein we are open to God, others and ourselves in the depths of our being.

St. Benedict advised his brothers, way back in the sixth century, that listening to the “master’s precepts” – meaning, God’s word – and inclining “the ear of your heart” was the basis for leading a righteous life. This ideal still holds true more than 1,500 years later, especially when the world is so noisy and we are distracted from deep listening by computers, cell phones, video games and conversations that cause dissent rather than unity.

Benedict notes, in Chapter 6 of the Rule, that the “spirit of silence” is important, and even “good, holy edifying conversation” should be limited, with humility a guiding factor when considering opening the mouth to speak.

Adding humility to the silence

Chapter 7 of the Rule adds to the advice about listening – again intermingling humility with silence. The humble individual does not need to blow his or her own horn so people grasp how knowledgeable or wise they are. St. Benedict realized this and wanted those who followed him to understand it. If a person has skills, simply using them for the good of all – the good of the community, the good of the environment, the good of the world – does not require a lot of words. Sharing those gifts generously says it all.

The question might arise: how do we listen, when there’s so much noise in today’s world? Sometimes, it’s not a matter of drowning out the external sounds, but finding silence in one’s own heart, looking beyond the clamor like cutting through a thick jungle. It is not impossible to find a corner somewhere – even for five minutes a day – to sit and rest in that silence that permits the soul to listen deeply, to find refreshment in the quiet peace of God’s presence.

What is heard when listening deeply may not be words, in the traditional sense. It may be a thought to take along through the day, reminding us that others are worthy of respect and love, even in the most trying circumstances. It may be an abiding calm, counteracting the stress and frustrations life can throw at us at the most inopportune times. 

Listening’s quiet fruit

Whatever the fruits harvested by a person taking time for deep listening, being open is essential. Discarding a personal “agenda” for the time set aside to listen is the first step in a practice that will steadily bring change to the daily routine.

For those who may be interested in learning more about the Rule of St. Benedict, deep listening and other core Benedictine values, Sister Teresa Jackson, prioress of the Center for Benedictine Life, will be offering a Zoom series titled “Benedict for Everyone: Reading the Rule of Benedict in the Modern World,” beginning March 1. More information and registration is available online.

May we open the ears of our hearts and listen!

The views expressed in this opinion column are those of the author. They do not necessarily reflect the views of FāVS News. FāVS News values diverse perspectives and thoughtful analysis on matters of faith and spirituality.

Julie A. Ferraro
Julie A. Ferrarohttps://stgertrudes.org/
Julie A. Ferraro is director of communications at the Center for Benedictine Life at the Monastery of St. Gertrude, Cottonwood, Idaho. Originally from South Bend, Indiana, she is a mother and grandmother. She has been a journalist for more than 35 years and continues her studies of both Benedictine and Franciscan spirituality.

Walter Hesford
Walter Hesford
3 hours ago

Thank you. I find this reminder to listen deeply most helpful in these stressful, noisy times.

