Tuesday, November 19, 2024

Spokane hosts events to support trans community for Transgender Day of Remembrance

By: Cassy Benefield

Illustration by Bulgn (DepositPhotos)

Spokane hosts events to support trans community for Transgender Day of Remembrance

News Brief by Cassy Benefield | FāVS News

Spokane will host several activities to support the local trans community this month.

Events surround Transgender Day of Remembrance (Nov. 20). This date is set apart to honor the memory of transgender people whose lives were lost in acts of anti-transgender violence, but not all events will take place on this day. 

Nov. 20

Spokane Falls Community College will observe their TDOR on Nov. 20 with a vigil at the Student Union Building from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The gathering, hosted by the campus Alliance Club, will offer students and staff to show their support and acceptance of trans people.

The National Center for Civil and Human Rights will also hold a TDOR virtual event on Nov. 20 from 5-6 p.m. PST. The the title of the presentation is “We Are Here” A Celebration of Trans Resilience,” and it will be co-hosted by Jennifer Barnes-Balenciaga and Umut Dursun. It is open to all and registration takes place online.

Transgender day of remembrance

Nov. 23

Saturday, Nov. 23, Trans Spokane and partner organizations invite the community to honor trans lives with their TDOR event, from 2-4 p.m., at Spokane’s Central Library’s nx?yx?yetk? Hall.

Transgender day of remembrance

This year’s library event will center trans voices and welcome Two-Spirit, transgender, nonbinary and gender-expansive musicians, dancers, drag performers, storytellers, slam poets and other performing artists to the stage. 

Community partners will also provide information on resources for eastern Washington and north Idaho’s gender-expansive community.

Nov. 30

Finally, Trans Spokane will host a potluck on Nov. 30, from 1-4 p.m., at Spokane Central Library’s Event Rooms A and B. They invite all ages, all trans and gender-diverse people and their allies.

Transgender day of remembrance

Their event information text invites all to “come get to know us, socialize with your local trans community and eat some delicious food.”

More information about this event can be found online.

donate

Cassy Benefield
Cassy Benefield
Cassy (pronounced like Cassie but spelled with a 'y') Benefield is a wife and mother, a writer and photographer and a huge fan of non-fiction. She has traveled all her life, first as an Army brat. She is a returned Peace Corps volunteer (2004-2006) to Romania where she mainly taught Conversational English. She received her bachelor’s in journalism from Cal Poly Technical University in San Luis Obispo, California. She finds much comfort in her Savior, Jesus Christ, and considers herself a religion nerd who is prone to buy more books, on nearly any topic, than she is ever able to read. She is the associate editor of FāVS.News.

Walter A Hesford
Walter A Hesford
3 hours ago

Thanks for reporting on this, Cassy. It’s good to see the community coming together to remember and honor transgendered, two spirit people, especially at a time when these people are threatened by those in power.

