Shine in the darkness as you celebrate Advent and other holidays of light

Commentary by Susie Leonard Weller | FāVS News

Although Jesus lived during the tumultuous times of Roman oppression, slavery and significant religious divisions, he continued to preach the “Good News.”

During this Advent Season (Dec. 1-24) and other holidays celebrating light amid darkness in the Northern Hemisphere, here are ways we can express our light to our world. Instead of focusing on what divides, we can discover ways to build bridges that unite us.

Advent and “advent”ure share the Latin root “to come.” This season invites us to explore what wants to “come” into our lives. Facing and transforming our fears can become a “midwife” to give birth to what is Divine within.

Similar to the slow process of gestation in pregnancy, it takes time to grow our capacity for new life. Advent is an opportunity to deepen our commitment to slow down and enjoy a meaningful holiday season.

Christian Advent

For Christians, the evergreen Advent wreath with four candles is a reminder of eternal life. The first purple, or Prophecy Candle, reminds us to be hopeful and trust the promises from God will be fulfilled. The second purple, or Bethlehem Candle, invites us to become peacemakers and to honor Jesus as the Prince of Peace.

The third candle is pink, a liturgical color for joy. As the Shepherd’s Candle, it prompts us to find joy amid challenges and celebrates the shepherd’s jubilant anticipation of seeing the Christ Child in Bethlehem. The fourth candle is purple, or Angel’s Candle, and focuses on love and God’s presence in our midst. Some people add a fifth white candle, the Christ Candle, on Christmas day. It celebrates the infinite love of God for each of us.

Hindus’ Feast of Karthigai Deepam

Diverse faith traditions and cultures around the world also include candles in their family and communal gatherings.

On Dec. 13, Hindus celebrate the Feast of Karthigai Deepam, a festival of lights. It rejoices in the triumph of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance and hope over despair.

People decorate their homes with earthen oil lamps to bring prosperity and ward off negative energy. Participants believe that Divine light brings hope and positivity into their lives.

Jewish Hanukkah

Jewish people light a menorah (an oil-based candelabrum) with eight candles to celebrate Hanukkah, the Maccabees’ re-dedication of the Holy Temple in Jerusalem in 164 B.C.E. The central slot in the menorah is for the “Shamash” or “Servant Candle” that lights the other eight candles.

Similar to Passover, Hanukkah commemorates freedom from oppression and openness of expression. It is traditional to serve foods fried in oil to honor the miraculous oil that kept the menorah burning for eight days until ritually purified oil became available. This year, Hanukkah is celebrated from sundown on Dec. 25 to Jan. 2.

Winter Solstice

Those in the northern half of the equator honor Dec. 21 as the Winter Solstice. They mark the symbolic death of the sun on the darkest day of the calendar year and celebrate the gradual return of the sunlight. In Neolithic Europe, the Solstice commemorates the cyclical beginning of a new year.

African-American Kwanzaa

Kwanzaa, an African-American tradition since the 1960s, means “first fruits” in Swahili. Families gather for seven nights to light one candle on the Kinara (candleholder) each night and to discuss a specific value contributing to their family and the community.

A black candle symbolizes people being rooted in the earth, as well as in hope, creativity and faith. It is placed in the middle of the Kinara and lit first. The three red candles to the left signify the African peoples’ and descendants’ struggles and their efforts for freedom and self-determination. Three green candles on the right symbolize hope for the future and the fruits of the harvest.

Each candle lighting can spark a discussion about seven principles from their African Heritage. These include: unity in the family, race, community, nation, self-determination, collective work, responsibility, economics, purpose, creativity and faith. The celebration lasts from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1.

The ‘Polar Bear Plunge’

Locally and internationally, many people choose to celebrate the new year by taking a “polar bear plunge” on Jan. 1. Swimming in frigid lakes, rivers, or the ocean, is not for the faint of heart.

Yet, this invigorating custom can elevate mood-regulating and painkilling hormones, combat depression, increase energy levels and sharpen the mind. Warming up afterward around a communal bonfire also nurtures joy and well-being.

Christian Epiphany

Many Christians also celebrate Epiphany, the Greek word for “reveal,” on Jan. 6, or 12 days after Christmas. They honor how the light of a special star led the Magi, or Three Kings and Wise Men, who came to visit the baby Jesus in Bethlehem. In many European and Latin American Countries, Jan. 6 is the day when children receive their Christmas presents.

If you feel depressed or overwhelmed by life’s events, take a moment and light a candle. Surround yourself with the soothing warmth and comfort of God’s abundant love for you. When you feel refreshed, seek guidance on how the Spirit calls you to be a light within your circle of influence to serve others.

