Priest Lake Church offers unique Stations of the Cross for Lenten worship

News Story by Lisa Ormond | FāVS News

PRIEST LAKE, Idaho — With changing weather and the passing of February days, attentions of Christians all around the world turn to one of the most sacred religious seasons of the year: Lent. It started on March 5, preceding Easter. It is a solemn period centered on prayer, fasting and almsgiving with a focus on reconnecting with or deepening one’s faith — thus drawing closer to God.

Prayerful meditation through the Stations of the Cross is a common spiritual practice during Lent, especially on Fridays. Often, Christians meditate on them to reflect on Jesus’ suffering and sacrifice and the hope of salvation

Open arms welcome all

St. Blanche Catholic Church in Priest Lake, Idaho, has created a walking outdoor Stations of the Cross alongside their church building, and it welcomes all.

“This sacred space is specifically for everyone, not just our parish,” said St. Balance parishioner Stacy Reynolds, the Stations’ project coordinator.

It’s the only outdoor Stations of the Cross with sculptures in the state of Idaho, and it was dedicated and blessed last August with over 100 in attendance.

“Granted that the dedication and blessing was a onetime event, the effect of these Stations will last and endure for many years to come,” said the Rev. Reginald Nwauzor, St. Blanche’s pastor.

St. Blanche Church’s outdoor Stations of the Cross is free, available year-round and open 24/7. It’s the only Catholic parish in the state of Idaho with a walking path like this with life-like sculptures. / Photo by Lisa Ormond (FāVS News)

A place to behold

This unique place offers a meaningful and spiritually moving experience regardless of your religious background.

“One Sunday afternoon after Mass, I saw three woman who had just walked the Stations. When I talked to them, they were nearly in tears because the stations brought to light or made more sense to them what Jesus had to go through for our sakes,” Nwauzor said.

The three-acre wooded pathway among tall trees is adorned with 15 life-like fiberglass sculptures that represent key moments of Jesus’ walk-to-the-cross including his trial, crucifixion, death, burial and resurrection.

“There is something about walking these Stations at St. Blanche in the middle of nature that brings you both closer to Jesus and closer to the experience of Calvary.” said Susan French, St. Blanche parishioner, project helper and donor.

Find your way to the path

Each station ranges 7 to 10 feet in height and within it a three-dimensional sculpture with fine details of emotions of Jesus and others involved in his journey. Depicted in the sculptures are emotions such as anger, sorrow, pain, despair and acceptance.

Viewing the stations stirs deep-rooted feelings and grips the heart, Reynolds said.

“Being in the presence of these sculptures is such a gift for me, because I sense more intimately Jesus’s love for me and my love for him,” she said.

Parishioners customarily pray the Stations indoors within a church building based on hours that the parish is open. But with the outdoor Stations, they can come and pray anytime, 24/7.

The Rev. Lambert Nwauzor, right, traveled from Nigeria for the Stations dedication at St. Blanche Catholic Church in Priest Lake, Idaho. He is pictured with his uncle, the Rev. Reginald Nwauzor, middle, pastor of St. Blanche parish, and Deacon Dick Hamm, left. / Photo by Emily Woodham

“Most often when I come to church for Mass or meetings, I see people walking the Stations either admiring them or praying and walking along with Jesus,” Nwauzor said.

Plus, the stations are illuminated at night.

“People can come out anytime even at night to have a personal walk and talk with Jesus,” he said. “It is very special to do that.”

In addition, St. Blanche’s outdoor walking Stations is an all-seasons spiritual haven. Those involved in bringing the project to life encouraged visitors not to let the winter weather keep them from seeing them.

“It is doable in winter. So, bring your snow boots and bundle up!” St. Blanche Deacon Dick Hamm said. “You will be amazed by the beauty of the space and experience.”

Retracing Jesus’ journey

The Stations of the Cross, or the Way of the Cross, has a prominent history. Christians have performed this devotion in some form since the very beginnings of the church. Tradition says that it was, in fact, Jesus’ Mother, the Blessed Virgin Mary, who started the first renditions of the Stations of the Cross retracing the steps of her son’s journey to Calvary.

“The cross has something to do with every Christian regarding salvation history. Jesus on the cross does not discriminate against anyone. He died for and loves all,” Nwauzor said.

Blessings from above

Together, for over four years, St. Blanch parishioners, friends and family as well as Priest Lake community residents transformed a plot of dirt and overgrown brush into a holy place for all people to pray, meditate, rest and just be.

According to Hamm, he said all monies for the project were donated including the workmanship.

“We had such an influx of donations coming it was overwhelming,” Hamm said. “So, the decision was made to add Station 15, the Resurrection of Jesus, to the pathway.”

“It was a remarkable community effort led by the fortitude of Stacy Reynolds that brought us through this process over several years.” French said. “Now, the land is blessed and has the purpose to bring people together by walking with Jesus.”

Leading with patience and purpose

“It was a miraculous project,” said Reynolds. “Lots of angels came along the way.”

Reynolds admitted that the project “totally consumed” her and her husband despite the parish and Priest Lake community’s outpouring of donations and support. Every detail was considered in the outdoor Stations’ development from design to positioning to sculpture materials to lighting and weatherproofing.

She oversaw the plan and execution with loving devotion and intention, she said. It was a ministry of hers based on faith, trust and methodical movement forward.

“It was for Jesus, and I wanted it to be the absolute best it could be,” Reynolds said.

Hope for all

The Stations of the Cross are considered a powerful source of hope for Christians ultimately culminating in the promise of resurrection and new life because of Jesus’ sacrifice.

According to Nwauzor, it is a foundational message to take away and always remember as we journey through life. “As a Christian, you may come to realize that following Jesus may not be easy at times, but we must trust in the goodness of God who loves us unconditionally.”

Quick facts—Outdoor Stations of the Cross

Location: St. Blanche Catholic Church, 27832 Hwy 57 – Priest Lake, Idaho

St. Blanche Catholic Church, 27832 Hwy 57 – Priest Lake, Idaho Unique: State of Idaho’s only outdoor Stations of the Cross (with sculptures)

State of Idaho’s only outdoor Stations of the Cross (with sculptures) Discover: 3-acre wooded forest pathway, 15 Stations of the Cross

3-acre wooded forest pathway, 15 Stations of the Cross Access: Available year-round for visitation; open 24/7, free

Available year-round for visitation; open 24/7, free Detail: Statues depict Christ’s walk-to-the cross, crucifixion, and resurrection

Statues depict Christ’s walk-to-the cross, crucifixion, and resurrection Sculptures: Made from resin fiberglass, ranging from 7-10 feet in height

Made from resin fiberglass, ranging from 7-10 feet in height Lighting: Station #15 titled the Resurrection has flood light illumination; the others have solar powered lights



