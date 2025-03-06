What prophets would you share breakfast with?

Commentary by Paul Graves | FāVS News

So what do a Methodist laywoman, a Catholic priest, a Baptist pastor, an Episcopalian Bishop and a Jewish servant have in common? First, they agreed to join me for an imaginary breakfast conversation. Second, they all fit the description of a biblical “prophet-servant.”

Here’s how I describe a prophet. Amos is a famous biblical prophet whose job was to pronounce serious judgments on the people of Judah and Israel. Biblical prophets were known as confronters, truth-tellers, men who challenged the people to be more faithful to the covenant with God than they usually were.

But the people usually messed up that covenant. So it was God who had to keep it, and then decide whether to forgive or punish the people. We too often believe God punished the people of Judah and Israel (and us, for that matter). I suggest the people’s self-destruction was blamed on God.

The wisdom of Richard Rohr is helpful here. He understands these prophets actually evolved in their understanding of who God was, and thus who they were in response. In his soon-to-be-released book, “The Tears of Things: Prophetic Wisdom for an Age of Outrage,” Rohr suggests they moved from their anger and judgmentalism to “a reordered awareness in which they become more like God: more patient like God, more forgiving like God.” See if you find that evolution in your own readings of the prophets.

We also see in Amos 3:7 that God sees prophets as servants. The prophet-servant image has a proud, but mostly unnoticed, place in biblical stories. The servant is motivated by humility (not humiliation), compassion, service (not servitude). Servants identify with human suffering and human sin (woundedness). Jesus is the prime example of a prophet-servant.

But he is far from the only prophet-servant who inspires us. So, I have invited five persons whose prophetic servanthood inspire me. I await their visit to my breakfast table now. I expect a fascinating conversation.

Oh, they just arrived. Welcome, Harriet Tubman, Bill Wassmuth, Happy Watkins, Bishop Mariann Budde and Jesus.

Tubman’s fight against slavery resulted in her rescuing 70 other slaves through the Underground Railroad. She was also an active leader in the women’s suffrage movement. As a Catholic priest, Wassmuth led the Kootenai County Task Force on Human Relations in the 80s and 90s and became executive director of the Northwest Coalition Against Malicious Harassment. He was also a good friend of mine.

Percy “Happy” Watkins was long-time pastor of New Hope Baptist Church and a civil rights activist. He was locally famous for his decades-long recitations of Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech. His grandson, Ephriam, continues to perform Happy’s MLK speech. Currently, Ephriam works as a third-year intern at Catholic Charities.

Since 2011, Bishop Mariann Budde has led the Washington, D.C., Episcopalian Diocese. She is suddenly most known for her homily at Donald Trump’s inauguration worship service at the National Cathedral.

Budde’s passion for social justice and serving society’s marginalized preceded her election as bishop. But it was on full display when she implored Trump to show mercy in how he dealt with illegal immigrants.

His response to her? He demanded she apologize to him for her prophetically servant words, even as she spoke in humility and grace. Predictably, he dismissed the gospel’s message for his own self-serving power.

My last guest is Jesus. He prophetically goaded the religious leaders of his time, but he also lowered himself to wash his disciples’ feet at the Last Supper.

My guests are ready, so I’ll leave you with this question. What prophet-servants might you plan to invite to breakfast tomorrow? There are so many to choose from. Choose boldly!

