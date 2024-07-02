Let’s display the unabridged 10 commandments in schools

Commentary by Walter Hesford | FāVS News

At Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School, Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry recently signed a law mandating the display of the Ten Commandments in all the schools of his state. Other conservative states are likely to try to follow suit as part of the effort to assert that the U.S. is a Christian nation.

I side with the ACLU and other organizations that oppose such a display. It violates the separation of church and state foundational to our country. However, if conservative states have their way and the Ten Commandments are posted in our country’s classroom, I suggest the full version of these commandments as presented in Exodus be offered. It would be a real education.

In the interest of space, I will just discuss the fourth, second and first commandments as presented In “The Pentateuch and Haftorahs.”

Note that in Jewish tradition, the commandments are ordered somewhat differently than in Christian traditions. As James Downard reports in his June 23 FāVS News column, the plan in Louisiana is to display the King James Version of the Ten Commandments. This promotes the Christian nationalist agenda. It is more respectful and educational to use a Jewish translation of the Hebrew Bible.

The Fourth Commandment

Let’s take a look at the fourth commandment: “Remember the Sabbath day, to keep it holy. Six days shalt thou labour, and do all thy work; but the seventh day is a Sabbath unto the LORD thy God, in it thou shalt not do any manner of work, thou, nor thy son, nor any daughter, nor thy man-servant, nor thy maid-servant, nor thy cattle, nor any stranger that is within thy gates; for in six days the LORD made heaven and earth, the sea and all that is in them, and rested on the seventh day; wherefore the LORD blessed the Sabbath day, and hallowed it” (Exodus 20:8-11).

The full version of this commandment makes clear the roots of the Sabbath in the Hebrew creation story. It also makes clear that absolutely no one is to work on this day. I honor my Jewish and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints friends who do not shop on this day lest they cause others to work. Imagine if no one, including immigrants and others who do the jobs that the rest of us do not want to do, actually had the day off. Considering this possibility would help us appreciate them and their work.

The Second Commandment

The full second commandment also would cause us to reconsider common practices: “Thou shalt have no other gods before Me. Thou shalt not make unto thee a graven image, nor any manner of likenesses, of anything that is heaven above, or that is in the earth beneath, or that is in the water under the earth; thou shalt not bow down unto them; for I the LORD thy God am a jealous God, visiting the iniquity of the fathers upon the children unto the third and fourth generation of them that hate me; and showing mercy unto the thousandth generation of them that love me and keep My commandments” (Exodus 20:3-6).

Shouldn’t Landry, a Catholic, speaking at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School, wonder if this commandment calls into question all the beautiful graven images and statues venerated in Catholic churches? And how about all those lovely stained glass windows depicting Jesus and his disciples one finds in many Protestant churches? Would not the God of this commandment be upset by these depictions?

The First Commandment

The first commandment in Jewish tradition is even more far-reaching in its implications: “I am the LORD thy God, who brought thee out of the land of Egypt, out of the house of bondage” (Exodus 20:2).

Rabbi Hertz makes clear the historical and on-going significance of this commandment: “The reference to the redemption from Egypt is of deepest significance, not only to the Israelites, but to all mankind. The primal word of Israel’s Divine Message is the proclamation of the One God as the God of Freedom … In the light of this truth, history becomes one continuous Divine revelation of the gradual growth of freedom and justice on earth.”

In this commandment’s evocation of the deliverance from slavery we find a foundation of Black theology. Hearing it as a call for freedom and justice, we find a foundation of liberation theology, and a call for all of to work for a just society. Our students would indeed be learning something important if this commandment were posted in their classrooms.

The views expressed in this opinion column are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of FāVS News. FāVS News values diverse perspectives and thoughtful analysis on matters of faith and spirituality.