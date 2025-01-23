fbpx
Commentary

Greenland for sale? Trump’s vision of expansion hits a cultural and ethical wall

By: Becky Tallent

Date:

Colorful houses on the coast of Greenland in the capital city of Nuuk / Photo by PTHamilton (DepositPhotos)

Greenland for sale? Trump’s vision of expansion hits a cultural and ethical wall

Commentary by Becky Tallent | FāVS News

Greenland? Seriously? 

Yes, seriously. If people are mystified about why President Donald Trump wants to buy Greenland, all they need to do is a quick internet search on the country.  

Besides being a strategic defense position for North America, the island has numerous minerals, including iron, uranium, aluminum, nickel, platinum, tungsten and titanium. There are also petroleum deposits, gold and rubies, although the bulk of the economy is based on fishing. It all may sound a bit bland to most Americans. 

But perhaps the most important minerals on the island are the rare earth elements, such as cerium and lanthanum. Greenland is home to about one fourth of the world’s rare earth elements. These elements are used in almost everything for modern living, from cell phones to electric cars and medical equipment, among other things. 

Greenland could become a major source of rare materials if the island was mined to capacity, which it currently is not. Such mining would also make some company owners seriously wealthy. No wonder Trump wants to buy it. 

Greenland is not a completely independent country; it is an autonomous territory under the Kingdon of Denmark and is heavily dependent on Denmark for financial aid. Greenland is also considered an overseas country and territory of the European Union. 

In recent remarks, Trump has said he wants to purchase Greenland for the “economic good” of the U.S., which easily translates to minerals mining. He even called for the expansion of “our territory” in his inaugural address. He has said nothing about the financial responsibility for the island. However, the government and people of Greenland have said they do not want to leave Denmark and the EU. Collectively, they have politely said, “No, thank you” to Trump’s proposal. 

Many residents told Greenland’s public radio they fear loss of their native language and culture if the U.S. takes the island, which has about 60,000 residents, most of whom are of Inuit-Scandinavian heritage. Many know the history of how Indigenous people were/are treated in the U.S., and they prefer being able to keep their way of life as is without colonization by the U.S.

In addition, many Greenlanders are worried the mining will destroy the land and fishing. 

Still, Trump has hinted that if the U.S. cannot purchase the island, he is not above sending in the military to take the island nation by force.  

It begs the question: What happened to the idea of international cooperation and agreements, respect for international boundaries?  

Looking back to the history of rare earth minerals, the U.S. was once the largest producer of the minerals, then China became number one. As both U.S. and China continue rare earth mineral exploration, the resources dwindle, making Greenland more attractive. 

The EU has urged restricting the mining of rare-earth materials on the island, although the government of Greenland has so far refused to do so. The Greenland government did in 2021 restrict petroleum exploration citing the expense both economically and environmentally. 

Any American hawk who wants to argue the U.S. has a right to those minerals just because this country is a major power, it is good to ask: How would Americans feel if another country invaded the U.S. for its oil and gas? 

Here is the rub: If Greenland’s people do not want to leave Denmark and the EU and reject the offer of a buyout, is it ethical of the U.S. to use economic pressures or a military incursion to take the country? Why would the U.S., which for generations has sought peaceful resolutions around the world, engage in military tactics for a hostile takeover of a foreign land simply for the mineral resources? 

Do we really want to hack off our EU allies, which includes France, Germany, Sweden, Ireland and the other 23 EU countries, as well as other nations including Canada? Granted, individually most of these may not be considered major industrial powers, but together they can be a powerful ally or enemy.  

A smart way of getting some of Greenland’s minerals would be through negotiations and reciprocal agreements, if not by the federal government, then by individual mining companies.  

Yes, it can be a bit slower, but it could stop a major war before it starts.  

The views expressed in this opinion column are those of the author. They do not necessarily reflect the views of FāVS News. FāVS News values diverse perspectives and thoughtful analysis on matters of faith and spirituality.

Becky Tallent
Becky Tallent
An award-winning journalist and public relation professional, Rebecca "Becky" Tallent was a journalism faculty member at the University of Idaho for 13 years before her retirement in 2019. Tallent earned her B.A. and M.Ed. degrees in journalism from the University of Central Oklahoma and her Educational Doctorate in Mass Communications from Oklahoma State University. She is of Cherokee descent and is a member of both the Indigenous Journalists Association and the Society of Professional Journalists. She and her husband, Roger Saunders, live in Moscow, Idaho, with their two cats.

Yvanna
Yvanna
1 day ago

Not only would the land be raped and exploited, but would provide a corrupt administration with a remote place to send those they deem undesirable, taking lessons from Stalin’s gulags.

Last edited 1 day ago by Yvanna
1
Reply
Walter Hesford
Walter Hesford
18 hours ago

Thanks, Becky, for defending the right of Greenland to remain Greenland. Trump’s threats are an egregiously display of imperial arrogance. Perhaps he does want to insult the EU and of course he is indifferent to indigenous rights. I think another reason for his imperialistic desires maybe that with global warming, shipping lanes will open to the north…opening the long lusted after Northwest Passage.

0
Reply

