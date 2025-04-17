Panel to explore LGBTQ+ faith experiences

News Brief by FāVS News Staff

A panel discussion examining the intersection of faith and LGBTQ+ identity will take place on April 27 as part of the Uniting the Inland Northwest event hosted by FāVS News.

The session titled “Understanding LGBTQ+ Faith Experiences” begins at 6 p.m. in the second floor lounge area of the Montvale Event Center in downtown Spokane. FāVS Reporter Mia Gallegos will moderate the conversation.

Panelists include Traci Gillig from the WSU LGBTQ Survey research team, the Rev. Heather Vandeventer from the Episcopal St. John’s Cathedral of Spokane and Mark Cuilla from Salem Lutheran Church.

Members of the Wesley Foundation table at the 2024 Pride in Moscow, Idaho / Contributed

The discussion will explore how different faith traditions approach LGBTQ+ inclusion, what theological principles guide understanding of inclusion, key findings from Washington State’s LGBTQ Survey and practical ways faith communities can create genuinely inclusive spaces.

The panel is part of the larger Uniting the Inland Northwest event, which starts at 4 p.m. with a keynote address followed by breakout sessions at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Registration is encouraged.