45.6 F
Spokane
Thursday, April 17, 2025
spot_img
HomeNewsLocal NewsPanel to explore LGBTQ+ faith experiences
NewsLocal News

Panel to explore LGBTQ+ faith experiences

By: FāVS News

Date:

spot_img

Related stories

Local News

Charlie Kirk draws controversy, support from about 1,200 at WSU stop

Charlie Kirk debates students at WSU stop on far-right American Comeback Tour as critics protest his anti-LGBTQ views and Christian nationalist ties.
Local News

Inland Northwest churches bring Easter to life with immersive experiences

Two Inland Northwest churches host immersive Easter events — dramatic retellings that deeply move audiences and bring the gospel to life.
Commentary

I wish Pascha were on a different day

This year marks author's first Greek Pascha (Easter) without her Yaiyai (grandmother), which will be even less about tradition now and more about honoring the love that made it all meaningful.
Local News

FāVS News editor to give Earth Day keynote at Spokane vigil

Tracy Simmons to keynote Earth Day vigil, “Moving from Lament to Community Resilience,” April 22, 6 p.m. at The Tribal Gathering, Spokane.
Local News

Youth leaders to share vision for unity

A panel of youth advocates will discuss "The Next Generation's Vision for Unity" on April 27 as part of the FāVS News' Uniting the Inland Northwest event.

Our Sponsors

spot_img

Panel to explore LGBTQ+ faith experiences

News Brief by FāVS News Staff

A panel discussion examining the intersection of faith and LGBTQ+ identity will take place on April 27 as part of the Uniting the Inland Northwest event hosted by FāVS News.

The session titled “Understanding LGBTQ+ Faith Experiences” begins at 6 p.m. in the second floor lounge area of the Montvale Event Center in downtown Spokane. FāVS Reporter Mia Gallegos will moderate the conversation.

Panelists include Traci Gillig from the WSU LGBTQ Survey research team, the Rev. Heather Vandeventer from the Episcopal St. John’s Cathedral of Spokane and Mark Cuilla from Salem Lutheran Church.

lgbtq faith
Members of the Wesley Foundation table at the 2024 Pride in Moscow, Idaho / Contributed

The discussion will explore how different faith traditions approach LGBTQ+ inclusion, what theological principles guide understanding of inclusion, key findings from Washington State’s LGBTQ Survey and practical ways faith communities can create genuinely inclusive spaces.

The panel is part of the larger Uniting the Inland Northwest event, which starts at 4 p.m. with a keynote address followed by breakout sessions at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Registration is encouraged.

Donate Spring Kickoff

FāVS News
FāVS Newshttps://favs.news/
FāVS News informs and builds faith and non-faith community through digital journalism and online and offline engagement opportunities.

Our Sponsors

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
I wish Pascha were on a different day
Next article
Inland Northwest churches bring Easter to life with immersive experiences
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
spot_img

Mission Statement

FāVS News informs and builds faith and non-faith community through digital journalism and online and offline engagement opportunities.

Sitemap

© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved | Website By: WELL DRESSED WALRUS

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x