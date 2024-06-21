FāVS Religion News Roundup: June 21

fbpx
Related stories

National News

Episcopal Church grapples with ‘transformative role’ in Native American residential schools

The Episcopal Church begins a $2M truth-seeking process to reckon with its role operating 34+ Native American boarding schools aimed at cultural assimilation, overcoming obstacles to expose a traumatic legacy.
Commentary

Foolishness As a Mirror

Explore the ancient spiritual concept of "holy fools" - eccentric figures who renounced worldly possessions to challenge society's norms and promote deeper faith across religions like Christianity, Eastern Orthodox, and more. Discover their radical role.
Commentary

A Pilgrim Returns from Catholic Pilgrimage, Heart and Faith on Fire

A profound personal account of spiritual awakening and miracles experienced at the historic first Catholic National Eucharistic Pilgrimage in Idaho. The author shares how encountering the Blessed Sacrament in procession reignited their love for Jesus and the Eucharist, sparking a renewed hunger to deepen their faith journey.
Commentary

Jewish Voices Protest Israeli Violence, Build Interfaith Solidarity in Spokane

Jewish Voice for Peace Spokane led an interfaith rally protesting the escalating Israeli violence against Palestinians and 76 years of ethnic cleansing and apartheid policies. The activists challenged local ties supporting the Israeli occupation, while building solidarity across Muslim, Christian, and diverse community groups against white supremacy threats.
Local News

Spokane-based director’s new film ‘Sight’ scores 98% on Rotten Tomatoes

Award-winning director Andrew Hyatt's new film 'Sight' tells the inspiring true story of Dr. Ming Wang, who overcame adversity to become a renowned eye surgeon. Hyatt discusses blending faith into his movies like 'Sight' and finding his path in Hollywood.

By FāVS News Staff

Record $3.8M Gift Boosts Catholic Education in Walla Walla

In a groundbreaking move for Catholic education in Eastern Washington, Nazareth Guild, a support organization for Catholic schools in the Spokane Diocese, announced its largest ever donation of $3,807,166. The anonymous donation will fund the construction of a new building for Assumption Catholic School in Walla Walla, providing a modern facility to serve the current community and attract new families.

The gift signifies the donors’ belief in the value of Catholic education and their desire to witness the impact during their lifetime, according to a press release. Scheduled to break ground in Spring 2025, the new school will symbolize “hope and continued commitment to excellent faith-based education in the region.”

Tolkien Expert to Speak on Christianity in ‘Lord of the Rings’

Whitworth University has  announced that literary biographer Joseph Pearce will deliver this year’s Simpson-Duvall Lecture.

Pearce will present “The Christianity of The Lord of the Rings” on Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. in Whitworth University’s Weyerhaeuser Hall. Pearce, an expert on J.R.R. Tolkien and C.S. Lewis, has authored over 30 books on Christian literature and figures. The free public lecture is part of Whitworth’s Speakers & Artists series. A book signing will follow the event.

Free Online Course: Understanding Domestic Violence

YWCA-Spokane is offering a free virtual training session on intimate partner domestic violence on June 27 from 2-3:30 p.m. Titled “DV 101: Recognize. Respond. Refer,” the class will cover topics such as defining intimate partner violence, debunking myths, identifying potential indicators, and providing guidance on how to help those affected.

Participants will also learn about YWCA Spokane’s free and confidential services and the role of YWCA advocates. Registration is required to receive the link for this informative 90-minute session. Those interested can register and find more information here.

Local Students Honored in Holocaust Writing Contest

The 18th annual Eva Lassman Memorial Writing Contest has announced its winners, focusing on the theme “Young Heroes of the Holocaust.” High school students from East Valley High School swept the top three positions, with Kayden Yowell’s “Shadows of the Holocaust” taking first place. In the middle school category, Xitlali Ramirez from Libby Center won first place with “Legacies of Resistance: Sara Fortis and Sonia Orbuch.” 

The contest, organized by the Spokane Community Observance of the Holocaust Planning Committee, challenged students to explore the actions of young Europeans who saved Jewish lives during World War II, including Spokane’s own Carla Peperzak. Participants from 16 schools across the Inland Empire submitted essays and poems for the competition.

Tracy Simmons
Tracy Simmons
Tracy Simmons is an award-winning journalist specializing in religion reporting and digital entrepreneurship. In her approximate 20 years on the religion beat, Simmons has tucked a notepad in her pocket and found some of her favorite stories aboard cargo ships in New Jersey, on a police chase in Albuquerque, in dusty Texas church bell towers, on the streets of New York and in tent cities in Haiti. Simmons has worked as a multimedia journalist for newspapers across New Mexico, Texas, Connecticut and Washington. She is the executive director of FāVS.News, a digital journalism start-up covering religion news and commentary in Spokane, Washington. She also writes for The Spokesman-Review and national publications. She is a Scholarly Assistant Professor of Journalism at Washington State University.

