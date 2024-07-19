FāVS Religion News Roundup: July 19

News story by FāVS Staff

Spokane Diocese Bishop condemns political violence

The Most Rev. Thomas Daly released a statement July 15 condemning the shooting of Donald Trump and others on July 13. The attack killed one bystander. He wrote, “Despite disagreements with political leaders, we must respect them.”

He also said supporting any candidate should never lead to violence. Quoting Romans 14:19, he encouraged his diocese to “pursue what makes for peace and for mutual upbuilding.” With another presidential election ahead, he told his readers they should engage in peaceful dialogue and pray for the injured as well as for the soul of the deceased. Read the full statement here.

How to enforce illegal camping Proposition 1

The Spokane Police Department recently revised its stance on enforcing the city’s Proposition 1 regarding illegal camping after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Grants Pass v. Johnson. This ruling allows cities to enforce anti-camping ordinances without sufficient shelter beds for the homeless.

Residents urged SPD to enforce Proposition 1, which bans camping within 1,000 feet of schools, parks or daycares. The Center Square reported some suspect Mayor Lisa Brown is influencing SPD’s enforcement decisions, though she hasn’t addressed the initiative publicly. SPD Interim Chief Justin Lundgren emphasized the ruling clears the way for enforcement. SPD Communications Manager Julie Humphreys noted that officers are awaiting updated training before enforcing the provision.

Innovia receives grant to strengthen rural areas

The Trust for Civic Life awarded Innovia Foundation a $425,000 grant as part of its $8 million initiative to strengthen rural communities across America. This grant supports Innovia’s LaunchNW and Community Heart & Soul® programs, which aim to foster student and community success in rural areas.

Shelly O’Quinn, CEO of Innovia Foundation, stated, “This grant enhances our capacity to partner with rural communities for greater economic vitality and long-term success.”

LaunchNW has been helping students build successful futures since 2019, while the Community Heart & Soul program brings residents together to identify and achieve their community goals.

Hayden Christmas display legal battle enters new phase

An appellate court ruling has paved the way for a possible new trial in the legal battle between former Hayden residents Jeremy and Kristy Morris and their homeowners association. The dispute centers on the Morrises’ five-night Christmas program, featuring 200,000 lights, volunteers, costumed characters, a choir, live music, security, a donkey, a camel and more. Despite a warning from the West Hayden Estates Homeowners Association about violating neighborhood rules, the Morrises hosted their event in 2015 and expanded it in 2016.

The Morrises filed a lawsuit, claiming religious discrimination. In 2018, a jury sided with them, awarding $75,000. However, Judge B. Lynn Winmill overturned the verdict, citing insufficient evidence and prejudicial testimony. The appellate court found that a jury could reasonably conclude the HOA interfered with the Morrises’ rights, allowing for a new trial on narrow grounds.

Sravasti Abbey to host a Sharing the Dharma Day

Sravasti Abbey, a Buddhist monastery near Newport, will host its Sharing the Dharma Day on July 28, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. This event offers curious seekers an opportunity to explore Buddhist ideas on compassionate living. Founder and abbess Ven. Thubten Chodron will speak on the theme “Small Acts of Compassion Can Have Big Results.” The day’s activities include guided meditation, a talk, vegetarian potluck lunch and facilitated discussion. While registration is helpful, it’s not required.

For more information visit SravastiAbbey.org, call 509-447-5549, or email [email protected].

Arc of Spokane to host Disability Pride Month panel

The Arc of Spokane is hosting an Intersectionality Panel Discussion on July 23 from 5:30 to 7 p.m., as part of Disability Pride Month. The event, held at The Arc’s Community Center, 320 E. 2nd Ave., will explore how various identities intersect with and impact the experiences of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Local self-advocates will share personal stories and strategies for creating inclusive environments. The free discussion is open to all and accessible both in-person and via Zoom, with light refreshments and childcare provided for attendees. Guests can register online.