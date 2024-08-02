FāVS Religion News Roundup: August 2

News story by FāVS Staff

More investigations on Catholic-run Indian boarding schools

This week The Washington Post published an investigative report revealing widespread sexual abuse of Native American children at Catholic-run Indian boarding schools in the region from the late 19th to mid-20th centuries. The Washington Post found that at least 122 priests, nuns and other religious figures at 22 schools in Washington, Montana, South Dakota, Alaska, Oregon and Idaho were accused of sexually abusing over 1,000 Native American children, mostly in the 1950s and 1960s. These schools were part of a government policy to assimilate Native American children into white society, often forcibly removing them from their families and communities.

The abuse left deep emotional scars on survivors and their families. Many kept their experiences secret for decades due to shame, trauma and fear of not being believed. While some survivors have successfully sued Catholic entities and received settlements, others have been blocked by statutes of limitations. The U.S. government’s efforts to address this legacy lag behind Canada’s, and many survivors are still seeking accountability and healing.

WA places in top 10 for religious freedom safeguards

According to the recently released Religious Liberty in the States report by the Center for Religion, Culture and Democracy at First Liberty Institute, Washington state has emerged as one of the top performers in religious liberty protections. The state scored 59% overall, placing it among the top 10 states nationwide for religious freedom safeguards.

Washington is one of only 19 states that protect clergy from being compelled to participate in same-sex weddings. It’s also among just 10 states offering general conscience protections for healthcare workers. While the state lacks some safeguards present in higher-ranking states, such as a Religious Freedom Restoration Act, its strong showing highlights Washington’s commitment to preserving religious liberties for its residents. This report underscores the ongoing national conversation about balancing religious freedoms with other civil rights and public health concerns.

Boy preacher murdered for a camera

Matthiew Stavkovy, a 13-year-old known for his preaching, singing and musical talents at his local church in Kent, Washington, was mourned by his community after he was fatally shot during a robbery. On July 16, Matthiew went to Turnkey Park with his sister and a friend to sell a camera through OfferUp. During the transaction, he was shot in the back while trying to escape on an ATV. His memorial service at Way to Salvation Church was filled with emotional tributes.

Faysal Abdullahi, 18, has been charged with first-degree murder and robbery in connection with the incident. Two unidentified brothers, ages 16 and 19, were also arrested in connection with the murder.

Matthiew, remembered for his dedication to God and his community, was described by his brother Michael as a servant-hearted and bright young boy who loved singing, playing instruments and memorizing Bible verses.

Event to explore consecrated life

Single women between the age of 18-30, who feel called to consecrated life with God are welcome to join the Daughters of Mary, Mother of Priests for their “Come & See Day” free of charge.

The event will be held at Mater Cleri Convent, 5021 N. Nelson Street, on Aug. 3, from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

This is an opportunity to experience the life and vocation of a bride of Christ up close. Attendees are encouraged to use this time to pray and ask questions. Learn about the gift of spiritual motherhood through the example of the Virgin Mary.

Lunch and dinner will be provided. Attendees encouraged to RSVP online.

Multicultural business association receives large donation

Spokane-based Washington Trust bank donated $100,000 to AHANA – Multi-Ethnic Business Association, supporting their mission to provide education, technical assistance and outreach to multiethnic and multicultural businesses. The bank presented their donation during AHANA’s grand opening of its new location in Spokane’s University District.

The new facility at 327 E. Pacific includes offices, a training room and small business incubator spaces, enabling AHANA to expand their services and better support the community.