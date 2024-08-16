FāVS Religion News Roundup: August 16

News story by FāVS Staff

New Whitworth initiative receives $240K

Whitworth University has been awarded a $240,000 grant by the Educating Character Initiative, part of Wake Forest University’s Program for Leadership and Character, funded by a grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. The grant will support Whitworth’s new program, “Call and Character: Educating Mind and Heart” (C&C), which aims to integrate character formation into the university’s curriculum across all disciplines. Led by Davey Henreckson, director of Whitworth’s Weyerhaeuser Center for Christian Faith & Learning, and Nathan King, professor of philosophy, the initiative will also introduce character education into professional programs and create cohorts of faculty and students to explore moral life.

The C&C program will cultivate essential character traits such as courage, humility and love, fostering a holistic educational experience, according to a press release. The project includes the Communio initiative, where student cohorts engage in regular discussions and shared experiences to build friendships and model hospitality. Henreckson and King said they hope the program will extend beyond the initial three years of grant funding through continued institutional support.

YWCA’s Racial Justice Challenge launches Sept. 9

The YWCA Spokane will soon launch its annual Racial Justice Challenge, a virtual educational series aimed at promoting racial equity and justice. Running from Sept. 9 to 20, this event will offer daily prompts focused on topics such as bodily autonomy, financial empowerment, gun violence and transportation. Participants will receive curated activities, readings and reflection prompts to deepen their understanding of racial justice issues.

According to YWCA Spokane CEO Jeanette Hauck, the initiative is designed to “ignite conversations that lead to actionable outcomes” and build a more inclusive community. For more information and to register, visit ywcaspokane.org/challenge/.

2nd Harvest ‘Got Milk’ from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints donated 1,080 cases of 2% milk from its Utah dairy farm to 2nd Harvest Inland Northwest to help meet the rising demand for food donations as costs strain families. The delivery happened on Aug. 15, with representatives from both organizations in attendance. Timothy M. Cobb, president of the Spokane Stake of the Church, expressed their honor in supporting 2nd Harvest’s ongoing efforts in the community.

UGM Yakima allowed to continue its legal battle against WA’s anti-discrimination law

In the central part of Washington, the Ninth Circuit ruled that the Union Gospel Mission of Yakima, a Christian organization, has standing to pursue its constitutional claims against Washington State. The mission challenges the Washington Law Against Discrimination (WLAD), which restricts religious organizations from exclusively hiring employees of a certain faith unless the position is ministerial. The Ninth Circuit panel found that a federal judge improperly dismissed the mission’s lawsuit and that the mission had sufficiently demonstrated that the WLAD forced it to self-censor. The court remanded the case for further consideration, including the mission’s request for a preliminary injunction. The decision allows the mission to continue its legal battle, arguing that enforcing the anti-discrimination law would violate its religious freedom. Read Courthouse News Service’s Aug. 12 article for more information.

In Tacoma, ‘NIMBY’ advocates challenge housing plan for a historic church

A historic Proctor church in Tacoma, built in 1909, may be converted into shared housing for young adults, but the project has encountered challenges. The city of Tacoma approved a conditional-use permit for the transformation, allowing 29 residents and one residential advisor. However, the building owner, Warner Street Amici House LLC, had proposed housing up to 51 people, and filed a request for reconsideration, arguing that the reduced occupancy would make the project economically unfeasible.

Neighbors, represented by North Tacoma Neighbors United, also filed for reconsideration, seeking to limit the residents to six, citing zoning restrictions for single-family residential use. The neighbors expressed concerns about potential noise, litter and overcrowding. The city received 109 public comments, mostly regarding traffic and parking issues. The city’s decision on the reconsideration requests is expected in late August or September.

Rock band Family Worship Center to perform in Spokane

Family Worship Center, a Portland-based rock band, will perform at The Chameleon, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd., Aug. 17. Doors open at 7 p.m. for the 8 p.m. concert. Andy Krissberg founded the band while he began his musical journey in Nashville. As part of the journey, he discovered a “Bible-esque” pamphlet titled “Family Worship Center.” The group’s beliefs went well with Krissberg’s, and this is how he came up with the band name. The band’s 2023 album, “Kicked Out Of The Garden,” features a southern rock sound with rich layers of horns, strings and gritty guitar, showcasing Krissberg’s desire to blend respect for musical influences with a fresh, updated twist.

