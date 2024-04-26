fbpx
Friday, April 26, 2024
White Supremacist Stickers Spur Outrage, Unity Against Hate in Spokane

By: Mia Gallegos

Naghmana Sherazi speaking with KHQ in response to the white supremacist stickers found downtown Spokane Monday and one of those stickers found. / Photo courtesy of Spokane NAACP

White Supremacist Stickers Spur Outrage, Unity Against Hate in Spokane

News Brief by Mia Gallegos | FāVS Staff

On Monday, white supremacist stickers were found around downtown Spokane. These stickers read phrases such as “White Man Zone” and “Make White Children.” 

Spokane City Council member, Lili Navarette, released a statement regarding this act of racism, explaining how it won’t be tolerated. 

“This hate rhetoric and propaganda is a personal attack on myself, my family, and our community,” Navarrete said, a member of the Latinx community in Spokane. 

Mayor Lisa Brown said in a statement on social media everyone in Spokane deserved to feel safe and welcome.

“Spokane is built on inclusivity and respect, and we reject hatred in all its forms. These recent racist actions are not only offensive, but are a direct affront to the people of Spokane and our values,” Brown said. “We still have world to do to address bigotry.”

Lisa Gardner, president of the Spokane NAACP chapter, commented on how the white community in Spokane may be reacting to the racist sticker incident.

“What about the people who are the dominant culture? Do they hate it? How do they feel about it when they see it? Because we as people of color, we have to internalize it. We have to deal with it. We have to walk past it in our city downtown,” Gardner said in a press release.

A QR code is displayed on several of the stickers. Gardner encourages the people of Spokane to scan these QR codes and leave messages for those perpetuating these hateful ideals. 

“Reach out to those people and say ‘What are you doing? You’re threatening our city. You’re threatening our public safety. You’re threatening the inclusiveness of Spokane.’”

There are several cultural events being hosted at city hall in the coming weeks. Navarette is encouraging Spokanites to be in attendance to stand in solidarity with those who were attacked in this act of racism.

Mia Gallegos is a junior studying Journalism and Digital Marketing at Gonzaga University. Her love for journalism began in high school within her hometown of Broomfield, Colorado. She has written for the Gonzaga Bulletin since she first began at GU. Aside from writing, she is a passionate dancer and member of the Gonzaga University Bomb Squad, GU’s exclusively Hip-Hop dance team. Mia is a dedicated Catholic and is excited to be interning with FāVS during the Spring 2024 semester. She is looking forward to learning about religions aside from her own and to gain more journalistic prowess by working with the skilled reporters of FāVS.

