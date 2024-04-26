FāVS Religion News Roundup: April 26

This week’s Roundup discusses religious freedom, women’s reproductive rights, a denomination weighing their language about LGBTQ+ policies, Ukrainian churches in Washington, a special story about FāVS’ editor and more.

News Story by FāVS Staff

UMC General Conference Happening Now … Finally

The United Methodist Church General Conference is taking place in Charlotte, North Carolina, and a lot of eyes are watching. It’s the first time the denomination has met since COVID and since more than 7,600 conservative congregations left the UMC between 2019-2023 over same-sex marriage and “self-avowed practicing homosexuals” serving as clergy and bishops.

The Pacific Northwest Conference has a delegation at the conference. One pastor, Rev. DJ del Rosario, of Federal Way UMC is blogging about it here.

Idaho Abortion Law Debated at U.S. Supreme Court

The Supreme Court deliberated Wednesday on whether Idaho’s restrictive abortion law, which permits abortion only in cases where the woman’s life is endangered, complies with a federal law. The Emergency Medical Treatment and Active Labor Act (EMTALA) mandates hospitals receiving Medicare funding to stabilize patients in medical emergencies.

The Biden administration argues that Idaho’s law violates EMTALA by not allowing abortions in cases where serious health problems, not just immediate life-threatening situations, arise. The court is expected to rule on the case Idaho v. United States in June or July.

More information about the arguments can be read in The Spokesman-Review’s report here. (It is not behind their paywall.)

Idaho’s Blaine Amendment Challenged by Church

Last week, a new lawsuit challenged Idaho’s long-standing Blaine Amendment, which bars religious institutions from receiving taxpayer resources. Idaho Education News reported Truth Family Bible Church in Middleton, Idaho, 30 miles west of Boise, filed a federal lawsuit claiming Idaho’s Blaine Amendment infringes on religious and free speech rights protected under the U.S. Constitution.

Truth Family Bible Church’s lawsuit asks a federal court to weigh whether the provision unconstitutionally discriminates against religion. This includes the church’s specific case, which stems from a canceled lease with a public charter school. It also includes Idaho’s debate on school choice, which could direct taxpayer funds to private educations through vouchers, savings accounts or tax credits.

Ukrainian Churches in WA Form Council

Ukrainian Christian leaders in Washington State have united to form the Council of Ukrainian Christian Churches. More than 20 pastors and priests from various denominations attended the inaugural meeting. They aim to serve both American society and the local Ukrainian community, the Institute for Religious Freedom in Ukraine reports. The council seeks to strengthen U.S.-Ukrainian relations while promoting Christian values, religious freedom, family values, youth education and the sanctity of life. Viktor Prokhor, superintendent of the Assemblies of God National Slavic District and senior pastor of Life Christian Church in Tacoma, was elected as the council’s chairman for 2024.

Handbell Concert Features American Music

Millwood Presbyterian Community Church will put on a free handbell concert Saturday from 4-6 p.m. This concert features BellaCristo, a 13-member community handbell choir. They will highlight the music of America including ragtime, spirituals, blues, the big band sounds of the 1940s, a Sousa march, pieces by George M. Cohen, Irving Berlin and more. Some pieces will also showcase handbells with chimes, pipe organ and flute.

All are welcome. Free will donations are accepted to help purchase music for future concerts. The concert will take place in the church’s sanctuary at 3223 N. Marguerite Rd.

Ramen Fest and Spokane Buddhist Temple Open House

Spokane Buddhist Temple’s Ramen Fest and Open House takes place Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. During the open house, guests can ask the minister assistant questions about Shin Buddhism. Afterward, they can order the take-out food that on-site chefs make – either traditional recipe pork/chicken broth, noodles and veggies with chicken or their vegetarian broth with tofu ($15). Guests can also buy some mochi desserts ($8) and inari sushi ($8). All proceeds support the Temple, 927 South Perry Street.

Before You Go …

FāVS News Editor Tracy Simmons, who is also a Murrow College professor, recently headlined one of her Washington State University students’ capstone projects. The report centered around Simmons’ Religion Reporting Project, a one-credit class offered to communications students. From the website, the project: “provides an opportunity for Communication students to explore and deepen their understanding of religion and culture through a blend of field trips, engaging discussions, and immersive journalism experiences.”