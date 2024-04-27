Spokane NAACP Resumes Series Addressing School District’s Racist Music Flyer

News Brief by Cassy Benefield | FāVS News

Spokane NAACP will restart their “Challenging the Narrative” series this Sunday online at 2:30 p.m. As promised in their March Education Town Hall meeting “Addressing Racial Incidents in Our Schools,” they will feature Superintendent of Spokane Public Schools Adam Swinyard as their first guest.

In this edition of “Challenging the Narrative,” the Spokane NAACP will confront Swinyard and solicit his comments and reactions regarding the Wilson Elementary music program flyer that encouraged children to dress up as “slaves [or] hobos” as they celebrated the history of American music during a concert.

In response to the flyer, which came out in a March 1 school newsletter, NAACP compared this language to minstrel acts. Minstrel routines featured white actors with blackened faces performing comic sets based on stereotyped depictions of African Americans.

“This type of entertainment is deplorable, unacceptable, and demeaning to African Americans, but especially to our youth,” the statement read.

During the March 20 Town Hall, the NAACP did not engage with anyone from the Spokane school district administration. However, they indicated they would do so when this web series restarted.

“Challenging the Narrative” launched on Feb. 28, 2021. It spotlighted events occurring behind the scenes at the Spokane NAACP and the issues confronting the BIPOC community in the city of Spokane.

Then NAACP President Kiantha Duncan led the discussion for nine episodes. They are available on the organization’s Facebook page video album.

Thanks to a grant from Better Health Together, the NAACP is able to relaunch the program. It will feature rotating guests alongside NAACP’s leadership.

The series will be hosted by NAACP President Lisa Gardner and Vice President Jaime Stacy.

Viewers can join the discussion this Sunday via Zoom at bit.ly/meetspokanenaacp and via Facebook at facebook.com/spokane.naacp.