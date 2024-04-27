fbpx
51 F
Spokane
Saturday, April 27, 2024
HomeNewsLocal NewsSpokane NAACP Resumes Series Addressing School District's Racist Music Flyer
NewsLocal News

Spokane NAACP Resumes Series Addressing School District’s Racist Music Flyer

By: Cassy Benefield

Date:

93

Related stories

Local News

White Supremacist Stickers Spur Outrage, Unity Against Hate in Spokane

On Monday, white supremacist stickers were found around downtown Spokane. These stickers read phrases such as “White Man Zone” and “Make White Children.” 
Local News

FāVS Religion News Roundup: April 26

This week's Roundup discusses religious freedom, women's reproductive rights, a denomination weighing their language about LGBTQ+ policies, Ukrainian churches in Washington, a special story about FāVS' editor and more.
Commentary

Navigating Schism Over LGBTQ+ Rights: UMC at a Crossroads at General Conference

The United Methodist Church’s General Conference began Tuesday in Charlotte, North Carolina, and goes through May 4. Many believe this conference will finalize the UMC's final decision on whether to expand or limit LGBTQ+ rights within the whole denomination, not just on a church-by-church basis.
National News

Taylor Swift’s ‘TTPD’: Religious Imagery for a Spiritually Syncretic Era

Though Taylor Swift hasn’t explicitly stated anything publicly about her faith since the now-famous 2018 documentary clip where she claimed "I live in Tennessee. I'm a Christian," her growing cache of religious references in her latest album, "The Tortured Poets Department," reveals a comfortability with her generation’s revolving divine du jour.
Commentary

Redwoods Visit: Learning Indigenous Resilience & Sacred Activism

As relaxing as my trip to the Redwoods was, I found myself motivated to fight for justice. No sector of our lives has been untouched by colonization, capitalism, abuse or corruption. From the environment, to education, to healthcare, to safety in our communities, there is work to be done.

Our Sponsors

spot_img
spot_img

Spokane NAACP Resumes Series Addressing School District’s Racist Music Flyer

News Brief by Cassy Benefield | FāVS News

Spokane NAACP will restart their “Challenging the Narrative” series this Sunday online at 2:30 p.m. As promised in their March Education Town Hall meeting “Addressing Racial Incidents in Our Schools,” they will feature Superintendent of Spokane Public Schools Adam Swinyard as their first guest.

In this edition of “Challenging the Narrative,” the Spokane NAACP will confront Swinyard and solicit his comments and reactions regarding the Wilson Elementary music program flyer that encouraged children to dress up as “slaves [or] hobos” as they celebrated the history of American music during a concert.

In response to the flyer, which came out in a March 1 school newsletter, NAACP compared this language to minstrel acts. Minstrel routines featured white actors with blackened faces performing comic sets based on stereotyped depictions of African Americans.

“This type of entertainment is deplorable, unacceptable, and demeaning to African Americans, but especially to our youth,” the statement read.

During the March 20 Town Hall, the NAACP did not engage with anyone from the Spokane school district administration. However, they indicated they would do so when this web series restarted.

“Challenging the Narrative” launched on Feb. 28, 2021. It spotlighted events occurring behind the scenes at the Spokane NAACP and the issues confronting the BIPOC community in the city of Spokane.

Then NAACP President Kiantha Duncan led the discussion for nine episodes. They are available on the organization’s Facebook page video album.

Thanks to a grant from Better Health Together, the NAACP is able to relaunch the program. It will feature rotating guests alongside NAACP’s leadership.

The series will be hosted by NAACP President Lisa Gardner and Vice President Jaime Stacy.

Viewers can join the discussion this Sunday via Zoom at bit.ly/meetspokanenaacp and via Facebook at facebook.com/spokane.naacp.

Cassy Benefield
Cassy Benefield
Cassy (pronounced like Cassie but spelled with a 'y') Benefield is a wife and mother, a writer and photographer and a huge fan of non-fiction. She has traveled all her life, first as an Army brat. She is a returned Peace Corps volunteer (2004-2006) to Romania where she mainly taught Conversational English. She received her bachelor’s in journalism from Cal Poly Technical University in San Luis Obispo, California. She finds much comfort in her Savior, Jesus Christ, and considers herself a religion nerd who is prone to buy more books, on nearly any topic, than she is ever able to read. She is the associate editor of FāVS.News.

Our Sponsors

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
White Supremacist Stickers Spur Outrage, Unity Against Hate in Spokane
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Mission Statement

FāVS News informs and builds faith and non-faith community through digital journalism and online and offline engagement opportunities.

Sitemap

© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved | Website By: WELL DRESSED WALRUS

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x