The Principles of War and Moscow’s Christ Church

Commentary By Nick Gier | FāVS News

I got to know Jim Wilson several years before his son Doug, pastor of Moscow’s Christ Church, showed up in my philosophy classes in the late 1970s. Jim and I developed a friendship that centered around lively discussions about the Bible. I regret that I was not able to convince him that Isaiah’s Suffering Servant was not Jesus.

Sometime in the 1960s, Jim Wilson wrote a small book entitled “The Principles of War: A Handbook on Strategic Evangelism.” He writes, “Not all warfare is waged on a battlefield: every Christian is called to be a soldier.” With Christ as commander-in-chief, Christians will wage battle with Satan, who is the major obstacle that evangelists face in converting unbelievers.

Some years ago, I had lunch with Jim and I asked him about the picture on the cover of his book. It was a Christian Crusader icon with an upraised sword. When I asked him if he regretted choosing such a provocative and militant image, he brushed the suggestion aside. I told him that the picture instilled fear not Christian love.

Concerns Over Christ Church’s Vision for Moscow

Doug Wilson succinctly explains this military model for evangelism, “New York City is strategic but not feasible. Bovill is feasible but not strategic. But small towns (such as) Moscow and Pullman with universities are both.” Jim Wilson targeted Moscow and moved his young family to our fair city.

Greg Dickison once wrote about biblical government in the Christ Church journal “Credenda/Agenda” (vol. 3). After assuming that “we could have it our way,” Dickison proposes a theocratic state that would require capital punishment for murder, kidnapping, sorcery, bestiality, adultery, homosexuality, and cursing one’s parents.” Is this what their motto “All of Christ for All of Moscow” means?

At the April 11 town hall Doug Wilson reassured the Moscow community that it has nothing to worry about. Any evangelism, he said, will be based on persuasion not coercion, and all that he wants is to be “good neighbors.” After reading Dickison’s declaration above the citizens of Moscow could have good reason to doubt this.

Controversial Actions and Views Spark Community Backlash

On Dec. 10, 2020, Christ Church initiated a campaign to “De-Mask Moscow,” and Gen. Wilson ordered a platoon of his followers into action. About 30 maskless Christ Church soldiers stormed Moscow’s Tri-State store. Fearing continued exposure to the virus, the store manager had to close because of this lawless, unneighborly invasion.

When I heard a rumor that Doug Wilson had joined forces with Steve Wilkins, a neo-Confederate pastor in Louisiana, I initially refused to believe it. But news broke that Wilson and Wilkins had written “Southern Slavery as it Was,” a book that argued that Christians had a biblical right to own slaves, and that slaves were treated kindly. A petition drive led to a full-page ad in the Daily News entitled “Not in Our Town,” signed by 1,200 outraged residents.

Robert T. McKenzie, professor of history at the University of Washington and a member of a sister Christ Church in Seattle, urged Wilson to withdraw the book for another reason other than its discredited thesis. McKenzie had determined that about 20% of the book had been lifted from Stanley Engerman and Robert Fogel’s “Time on the Cross.”

Contradictions and Biblical Interpretations on Slavery

At the April 11 town hall Doug fielded a question about the cruel treatment of southern slaves. He condemned the atrocities that happened, and he also rejected southern slavery as an “ungodly system.” This is, however, the same author who, in the slavery book, wrote that “there has never been a multi-racial society which has existed with such mutual intimacy and harmony in the history of the world” (p. 24).

The issue of whether the slaves were treated badly or kindly is shadowed by a more fundamental question. As the writers of the Bible allowed slavery and never abolished it, one must conclude that, with Wilson’s view that the Bible is without error in all its teachings, slavery would be an institution ordained by God.