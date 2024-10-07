Wear your WWJD bracelets and vote!

A letter to my grandchildren

Commentary by Paul Graves | FāVS News

Dear Katie, Claire and Andy,

It’s getting closer to when all three of you will cast your vote for president of the United States. Katie and Claire voted in 2020, but this is the first time for Andy. I hope you are all determined to vote your voice!

We’ve spoken about how essential this election will be in the history of American democracy. So mail in your ballot soon – but not before you put on your special bracelet!

It’s a bracelet you didn’t have as children, since it became a fashion fad in the early 1990s and 2000s. Perhaps you wore one later. I don’t know. But I do know the story of “WWJD?” And in this particular election season, maybe it’s time to refresh its history and meaning.

The history of WWJD

The fad began by a church youth leader, Janie Tinglenberg in Holland, Michigan. Unintentionally, she and her “kids” began a grassroot movement among teens across the world to simply remind people that the moral example of Jesus was worth following.

Their effort actually was inspired by a story written in 1896 by the Rev. Charles Sheldon. He published a bestselling book, “In His Steps.” The novel popularized the phrase “What Would Jesus Do?”

Based on his understanding of Jesus’ focus on healing and serving people – an emphasis of what is still called the “Social Gospel” – the Rev. Charles Sheldon’s characters were more pragmatically concerned with imitating Christ than finding redemption in Him.

Ms. Tinklenberg took Sheldon’s story-question – “What would Jesus do?” – and created the acronym WWJD. She wanted her young people to remember the phrase and then think about what Jesus would do in everyday situations.

In this time of extreme political and religious divisions in America, I’m thinking this might be an important question to ask!

Misuse of ‘Jesus speak’

Social, TV and print media are saturated with glimpses and stories of almost countless hypocritical and dangerous people grossly misusing “Jesus speak.” They assume Jesus blesses their out-of-control anger and even their threatened violence.

Let me say this as clearly as I can, kids: The Jesus described in the Gospels never blessed violence. And he always tempered his anger toward others with an awareness of their innate goodness. I see nothing of this Jesus in so-identified Christians who promote fear and violence even while they invoke Jesus’ name!

Those fears have certainly infected presidential politics, like with the sheriff of Portage County, Ohio, who identifies as a Christian on his bio page.

As sheriff, he’s fueled the disgusting rumors of pet-eating Haitians. He’s encouraged county residents to “report neighbors with Harris-Walz signs” because the nominees will allegedly allow such absurd behavior to continue.

Jesus-like behavior?

What Jesus-like behavior is the sheriff showing? None!

Consider this significant contrast between the sheriff’s fear and the Jesus-love of two couples in 1942. They started a farm in Americus, Georgia, called Koinonia Farms (Koinonia meaning “fellowship,” as in the first Christian communities).

One of the co-founders was Clarence Jordan, a Baptist minister and biblical scholar. He wrote in a folksy, common-sense way about spiritual matters.

He often challenged traditional beliefs by reframing their earthly context. Like this embodiment of Matthew 25:35-40: “The Good News of the resurrection is not that we shall die and go home with him; but that he is risen and comes home with us, bringing all his hungry, naked, thirsty, sick, prisoner [siblings] with him.”

Kids, listen to what fear-driven “Christians” say or do. Compare that with what you think Jesus calls us to say or do. Then put on your metaphorical “WWJD?” bracelet. Like when you vote!

