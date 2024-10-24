The Wesley Foundation at WSU celebrates 100 years with special luncheon

News Story by Megan Guido | FāVS News

The Wesley Foundation at Washington State University is celebrating its 100th anniversary with a luncheon on Sunday (Oct. 27) at the Simpson United Methodist Church in Pullman.

The Wesley Foundation is a United Methodist campus ministry sponsored in full or in part by the United Methodist Church on a non-church owned and operated campus.

Campus ministry is a long-held tradition held by the United Methodist Church with hundreds of Wesley Foundations throughout the country and the world of various ages and histories.

The Rev. Danielle Ramsay, the director of the Wesley Foundation at WSU, says the WSU campus ministry has a history of collaborating with other faiths. For instance, Ramsay holds a dual position as minister of Simpson United Methodist Church in Pullman and as the director of the Wesley Foundation at WSU.

She works with the Lutheran and Episcopalian churches in Pullman under the umbrella of ELM Campus Ministry at WSU. The ministers of these churches work with Ramsay to host Bible studies and game nights every Wednesday for WSU students, as well as “Spiritual Thursday,” held at various restaurants and pubs in Pullman.

“The support of Simpson United Methodist Church has been a key part of the Wesley Foundation’s longevity and success,” Ramsay said.

The luncheon program

The Rev. Daniel Miranda, the United Methodist Church district superintendent in Spokane, will speak at the luncheon, which will be held after 10:30 a.m. worship.

Additionally, Tim Lewis, a 2018 WSU graduate who is a Wesley Foundation alum, will be preaching during the worship service.

“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t a little excited to share about my time with Wesley and my time with Simpson since graduating,” said Lewis.

Now working for the Washington Officials Association providing education for high school referees and umpires, Lewis reflected on his time at the Wesley Foundation for the five years he went to WSU.

“The emphasis in bonding over shared meals … contributed to the comfort and care I felt,” he said. “Growing up Methodist, I also think the feeling of continuity, coming into a UMC congregation at Simpson (United Methodist Church) via the Wesley ministry, kept me grounded in faith and made me feel secure enough to grow in my faith through the program.”

Everyone is welcome to attend the service and celebration lunch this Sunday. RSVPs are appreciated. Please email [email protected]. Simpson United Methodist Church is located on 325 NE Maple.