FāVS Religion News Roundup: Oct. 25

News Story by FāVS Staff

WA Kingdom Hall arsonist sentenced

Mikey Diamond Starrett, 52, was sentenced on Oct. 18 to 11 years in prison for damaging and destroying religious buildings. He was specifically targeting Jehovah’s Witness Kingdom Halls in Tumwater and Olympia. He pleaded guilty to four counts of damage to religious property and one count of using a firearm in a violent crime. Between March and July 2018, Starrett committed arson and used an assault rifle to shoot at the Kingdom Halls, causing over $700,000 in damage. U.S. officials emphasized that his actions instilled fear in the community and highlighted the ongoing commitment to protect religious freedom from violence and discrimination.

Icon writer’s work will be hosted by Pullman Church

Mary Flerchinger will present “Iconography: A Glimpse into Heaven” at St. James Episcopal Church in Pullman on Sunday (Oct. 27). She wrote her first Icon in 2018 and has written 25 icons to date, including her two large icons — “Divine Mercy” and “Theotokos: Our Lady of Tenderness,” — for Holy Rosary Parish. Flerchinger describes writing an icon as “a spiritual journey bringing the viewer into the realm of God,” which the community is invited to do at 2 p.m.

Highland village meets housing crisis demands

As Washington faces a housing crisis, Highland Village in Airway Heights announced this week they have added 67 new affordable housing opportunities to the area. By completing Phase II of its construction, the project added 51 rental apartments by Community Frameworks and 16 homes by Habitat for Humanity-Spokane. Residents will start to move in this fall and winter. Highland Villiage’s collaboration with these local organizations helps create a much-needed mixed-income community. Future phases will continue until 2026, adding more rental and homeownership opportunities for low-to-moderate income families.

Fair Trade Marketplace next weekend

First Presbyterian Church in downtown Spokane will host their Jubilee Fair Trade Marketplace, Nov. 1-2. This unique, joyful shopping (and snacking and visiting) event is an annual celebration of fairly traded handcrafts from around the world.

Dozens of vendors representing communities from all corners of the globe will have goods on display. These items support women in difficult circumstances who are starting businesses, adults with disabilities gaining new life skills and more. The times of the marketplace are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 1 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 2.

The Salvation Army will host their Celebrate the Season Bash

The Salvation Army will host its annual Celebrate the Season Bash on Nov. 15 at the Spokane Convention Center, featuring Eastern Washington University’s new men’s basketball coach Dan Monson as guest speaker. The 5 p.m. fundraiser promises an evening of holiday festivities, including an ugly sweater contest, auction items ranging from a Hawaiian vacation to local sports tickets and the presentation of Golden Bell awards to businesses participating in the Corporate Kettle Kick-Off.

While the event is complimentary, all proceeds from donations will support local vulnerable families and survivors of the Gray and Oregon Road Wildfires. Attendees can register through the organization’s website.

Walk for Life happens this weekend

Walk for Life NW will host their annual anti-abortion walk downtown Spokane on Sunday (Oct. 27). The morning begins with a Mass for Life at the Cathedral of our Lady of Lourdes at 11 a.m. The walk starts afterward at Rotary Fountain at Riverfront Park at 1 p.m. More information can be found on their website.