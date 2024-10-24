fbpx
Thursday, October 24, 2024

Commentary

By: Julie A. Ferraro

November’s sacred purpose: Benedictines honor All Souls through ancient traditions

Commentary By Julie Ferraro | FāVS News

As autumn progresses, leaves falling from the trees and the amount of daylight growing less with each day, thoughts naturally turn toward the holidays.

In November, it’s Thanksgiving – a bit late this year, falling on the 28th.

For Catholics, though, the entire month of November is not only about thanksgiving, but remembrance.

It is the month of All Souls.

St. Gertrude’s prayer project honors All Souls tradition

This is an ancient tradition in the Church and, in ways some may not realize, connected to Halloween.

On the liturgical calendar, Oct. 31 is “All Hallows Eve” – the vigil of All Saints Day on Nov. 1, when the Church celebrates all the holy souls in heaven. Then, on Nov. 2, Eucharistic celebrations and other prayers remember All Souls: all those who have died.

Those prayers continue throughout the month, as well.

At the Center for Benedictine Life at the Monastery of St. Gertrude, the sisters, oblates, cohousing members, employees and others in the community join in a special way to pray for those who have passed into eternal life before us.

Via the Beloved Souls Prayer Project, it is possible for others to submit the names of those in their own families, friends or others to be added to the list kept near the monastery chapel’s altar, remembered during all liturgical celebrations during the month.

Lists of names of those who have passed away near the altar. They are remembered throughout November at the Center of Benedictine Life. / Contributed

In rememberance of those before us

The Benedictine community itself continues to observe a marvelous tradition: banners are hung in the chapel that bear the names of all the sisters who have died since the original three founders traveled from Sarnen, Switzerland, to establish a presence in the region.They came as teachers and in health care in eastern Washington and North Central Idaho during the late 1800s.

These banners are a tangible reminder of how many devoted women spent their lives offering ministry and hospitality, welcoming all as Christ, as instructed in the Rule of St. Benedict.

In the cemetery on the hill above the monastery, those honored dead remind the living that the Rule has survived and adapted to the times for 15 centuries.

There is a link from the sixth century, when St. Benedict lived in Italy and drew from the wisest theologians and scholars who preceded him to create his Rule, down to this very day: Benedictines who have served, inspired, preserved the teachings of the Church and many ancient philosophers by hand-copying manuscripts illuminated solely with sun or candlelight, and spread the message of God’s love through times of war, famine, hardship and even political unrest.

Their hours, days, years of dedication to sharing the Gospel and – most of all – to prayer is proof that Benedict’s spirituality transcends just one point in time and is so needed in the world today.

Those interested in joining with the Center for Benedictine Life in the Beloved Souls Prayer Project may visit the webpage and submit names of their loved ones.

The views expressed in this opinion column are those of the author. They do not necessarily reflect the views of FāVS News. FāVS News values diverse perspectives and thoughtful analysis on matters of faith and spirituality.

Julie A. Ferraro
Julie A. Ferrarohttps://stgertrudes.org/
Julie A. Ferraro is director of communications at the Center for Benedictine Life at the Monastery of St. Gertrude, Cottonwood, Idaho. Originally from South Bend, Indiana, she is a mother and grandmother. She has been a journalist for more than 35 years and continues her studies of both Benedictine and Franciscan spirituality.

FāVS News informs and builds faith and non-faith community through digital journalism and online and offline engagement opportunities.

