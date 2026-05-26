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By Julie A. Ferraro | FāVS News Columnist

The views expressed in this opinion column are those of the author. They do not necessarily reflect the views of FāVS News.

Over the decades, I’ve been a Star Trek fan on a limited basis, preferring The Original Series (TOS) and The Next Generation (TNG) iterations, along with the first six movies. I feel much the same about the Star Wars franchise, enjoying the original three movies George Lucas produced – even writing a “fan fiction” novel in 1980, and a book on Jedi Spirituality that’s posted on Amazon Kindle.

One episode of TNG that really stays with me is from Season 3, titled “Transfigurations.” The story tells how the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise discovers a wrecked ship on a planet, with one life form barely alive. That being is taken to the ship and placed in the care of Dr. Beverly Crusher, whose treatment assists in its survival, while she also notices phenomenal healing abilities when running her tests on the body.

As it turns out – as they say, “Spoiler Alert!” – this being is one of a race that is approaching an evolutionary change. Traveling with companions already experiencing that transformation, they hoped to escape persecution and execution by those on their home world who feared what was happening, intending to stop the trend.

Even the first time I saw this episode, the timeliness of the subject matter struck me. But, then, Star Trek always seemed to reflect the state of Earth through adventures in the furthest reaches of the galaxy.

Even more than 35 years since its original airing, this storyline retains a deep meaning as the rights of the LGBTQ+ community continue to be debated. A major objection to permitting those whose gender identity does not fit in the standardized “box” of male and female, who love differently, is rooted in fear of change.

Yet, does this tension involving a failure to accept others not align with the continued evolution of humanity? What if, in the broader scheme, we are not meant to be more fluid about the concept of gender?

Questioning the gender of God — and angels

For that matter, the very idea about God as male has been discussed for many years, with the original language of the Genesis creation story indicating both male and female, or genderless, attributes to deity (albeit denied in many circles). Angels supposedly have no gender, either – the need for such entities to procreate eliminates this need.

The fact that fear motivates so many actions, reactions – even legislation – in regard to gender identity is a sad commentary on the supposed “enlightenment” of humanity. Rather than being open to the mysterious variations of creation, too many try to wrap themselves in a security blanket of “traditional values” and rail against what should be viewed as opportunities for growth.

The same can be said for those who are neurodivergent – a relatively new term that encompasses many conditions. Vast numbers of people fear those who are unable to think along commonly accepted lines, preferring to label them and prescribe medication that will force them to act “normally.”

What history’s ‘different’ minds gave us

Pausing to consider how these recent advances in medical diagnostics truly are, what about those of generations past who exhibited the same traits or symptoms as those with ADHD, for instance, bi-polar disorder, or autism? Did not some of the greatest poetry, music, fiction, inventions – even comedy – come from those minds? What if those singular individuals had been drugged into compliance with society’s expectations? What contributions to art and science would have been lost?

Indeed, some were locked away in primitive psychiatric facilities, but still managed to express themselves. Others were ostracized, living in the slums or homeless, yet finding beauty and knowledge as they endured each day.

What those who proclaim their faith – every faith – must remember: faith is not stagnant. It must grow and evolve, discovering new, deeper facets to belief in order to thrive, just as humanity must grow, and evolve, to thrive.

We cannot stop that evolution, as the fearful culture in that Star Trek episode tried – and failed – to do. So, rather than make claims that such evolution and those embracing it are dangerous, may we come to see in it the hope for future generations.

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