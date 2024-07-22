Spokane interfaith project seeks community participation in roofing art

News brief by FāVS Staff

Harmony Woods, a local interfaith center, is calling on Spokane’s diverse faith and cultural groups to participate in a collaborative art project. The initiative invites community members to paint roofing panels with prayers and intentions before their installation on Aug. 4.

The project aims to cover the entire roof of Harmony Woods with messages of peace, love and unity from various communities. Participants can join organized art parties or create their own events to contribute.

The center provides all necessary supplies and welcomes individuals or groups to visit anytime. Three Harmony Woods’ painting events are scheduled. The first, a Kirtan song circle and painting session will take place this Friday.

Organizers hope this project will foster community unity and spread positive intentions. For more information or to participate, interested parties can contact Harmony Woods, 11507 S. Keeney Road, directly here.

Harmony Woods’ Paint and Prayer Events: