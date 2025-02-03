New immigration policies spur Spokane faith groups to action

News Story by Lake Lust | FāVS News

Religious organizations in Spokane are preparing for a new era after President Donald Trump’s Jan. 20 policy sweep revoked protections for immigrants in churches, among other changes.

Arrests by Immigration Control and Enforcement (ICE) are no longer prohibited at religious institutions, raising concerns among faith groups and humanitarian non-profits who partner to serve immigrant communities.

“Providing shelter in a storm and safety from threats of the outside, that is a call to people of faith,” the Rev. Amy Seymour of Bethany Presbyterian Church said. “These kinds of fear tactics that are coming from D.C. are very concerning. “

A broad network of churches, temples and other places of worship have historically provided volunteer assistance to refugees in Spokane and beyond. Many regularly collaborate with groups like Thrive International, which focuses on improving housing and education access.

“Churches are different from hospitals and schools, but they have their place, and a lot of times can provide resources to people who need them, like food and shelter,” Seymour said. “It doesn’t feel political. It’s never felt political to help your neighbor. So when all of a sudden it feels scary to do that, it says something about our political climate.”

Many immigrants uncertain and confused

While the White House publishes lists of recent arrests — mostly of undocumented Latino migrants with criminal histories — uncertainty has settled over many immigrant families, regardless of citizenship status or national origin. Increased ICE activity, confusion about federal funding and the potential suspension of birthright citizenship and the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program has pressured charitable partnerships to take action.

On Feb. 6, for example, Thrive International will hold a meeting with Spokane faith leaders to discuss their role in supporting immigrant communities.

“Our purpose is to say to the faith community, we need all voices out there right now,” said Jim CastroLang, director of Policy and Advocacy for Thrive International. “We need to figure out how we can push back against this together because human beings are getting hurt in this process.”

Some churches have also connected members with know-your-rights workshops, a form of training that builds self-advocacy skills in case of an encounter with law enforcement. Across the country, specialized know-your-rights workshops regarding immigration have become increasingly common. Attendees might roleplay scenarios in which an ICE officer knocks on their door, or learn how to detect violations of immigration law.

The Manzanita House hosts a free know-your-rights workshop focused on immigration law. Significant changes to federal immigration law have prompted non-profits and faith communities to take action. / Photo contributed

For the Manzanita House, a non-profit offering legal aid and education to immigrants in Spokane, these trainings are now a major focus.

“We want to make sure individuals know their rights,” said Samuel Smith, director of Immigrant Legal Aid at the Manzanita House. “But we also want to empower spaces to make sure they’ve developed policies to defend themselves and the people seeking necessary services from them.”

Do protective spaces remain for immigrants?

The fourth amendment of the Constitution still protects from unreasonable search and seizure anywhere on U.S. soil. In Washington, it is illegal for state and local law enforcement agencies to collect information about an individual’s citizenship status, according to a regulation in place since 2019. Though the state can’t prevent ICE from entering a space, church leaders have the right to refuse entry to any officer who arrives without a warrant.

The Spokane Police Department (SPD) said it has no data on whether federal immigration enforcement activity in the region has increased.

“Colloquially, we have heard from community members who perceive increased immigration enforcement in Spokane and surrounding jurisdictions,” said Chief of Police Kevin Hall.

As of Jan. 31, Kootenai County jail is detaining at least four people with immigration-related charges. Federal agents originally arrested them in Spokane County, Kootenai County spokesperson Jeffrey Howard said.

Humanitarian groups expect the possibility of ICE raids at previously protected spaces will affect their accessibility.

“It’s only going to increase the trauma caused to children, to families at churches and hospitals,” Smith said. “If they’re attending and have that fear, they’re going to retain at lower levels, even if they never have to witness ICE.”

Collaborating with faith communities

Despite these changes, Smith said he looks forward to continued collaboration with religious groups. Sharing resources, from legal expertise to volunteer hours, particularly supports the humanitarian activities of smaller congregations.

“Many of our immigrants are very strong people of faith, so it’s a great way to be able to connect with people who need information the most,” he said.

Veradale United Church of Christ acknowledged ongoing efforts to navigate federal obstacles. Between executive orders, lawsuits, judicial blocks and rescissions, national policy on immigration has changed on a near-daily basis since Jan. 20.

“We do the best we can with what we’ve got, trying to protect our refugee siblings, trying to make a safe place for them,” said the Rev. Gen Heywood. “It’s still very new, and everything’s coming very fast.”

“Freedom of religion is something we hold very dear in this country, and the ability for someone to be able to worship according to how they deem fit is central to the very nature of our existence,” Smith said. “Adding this level of uncertainty and anxiety on top of all that is a pretty severe violation of what we consider private and sacred space.”

