Tuesday, February 4, 2025

Are all really welcome here in my home?

By: Beverly Gibb

About 3,000 people gathered in Powderhorn Park in Minneapolis to stand in solidarity with immigrants and refugees. The protesters spoke against Donald Trump's immigration ban and the increasing militarization at the U.S.-Mexico border on Feb. 18, 2017. / Photo by Fibonacci Blue (Wikimedia Commons)

Are all really welcome here in my home?

Guest Commentary by Beverly Gibb

Remember George Floyd? Most likely you do. His homicide by a Minneapolis police officer is pretty unforgettable. And certainly unforgivable. Following his death, you know, the one that we all watched repeatedly on TV. The horrific, purposeful smothering of a man crying for his mother as he slowly suffocated in front of observers who wanted to help him. Save him. 

Following this horrific event, I bought a sweatshirt with Black Lives Matter that I still wear today. I also bought a sign that says:

  • Black Lives Matter
  • Women’s Rights Are Human Rights
  • No Human Is Illegal
  • Embrace The Science
  • Diversity Makes Us Stronger
  • Injustice Anywhere Is Injustice Everywhere.

This sign is in my home’s front window. I’m proud of that. I also have a sign in that same window that says “All Are Welcome Here.” I’m proud of that one, too. I’ve strived to be an advocate. I have no idea what it is like to be Black, gay or transgender. I try to understand, and I want to support differences in our collective experiences. I hope I succeed, and I hope I offer support to all of our differences.

Imagine my stunned surprise when my bestie visited after the inauguration. He’s gay, and we’ve been friends for over a decade. He’s seen my signs and never said a word. As we talked about the current administration, he said I should remove my “All Are Welcome” sign. Say what?

He asked me if all ARE welcome here? I said of course! He asked about Trump. As I thought about that, I said I would like to visit with him. Mostly to conduct a mental health exam. But I would welcome his visit to discern his thoughts, and perhaps to change his thinking.

Hubris is one of my faults! He then asked me about the Jan. 6 rioters who had just been pardoned. Well no, I would not welcome them nor any white supremists or violent insurrectionists, especially individuals who beat police officers and damaged our glorious Capitol. I would not welcome them into my home.

So, what to do with my sign? Put masking tape over All? Put masking tape that says “Some” or “Most,” or just cover “All are” so it just says “Welcome”? Or, sadly, take the sign down? I don’t understand why our new administration puts citizens of the United States in this moral and ethical quandary. What a dilemma. 

And just now, on my music playlist, comes “God Bless The U.S.A” by Lee Greenwood. Thank you. I will keep my sign just as it is.

The views expressed in this opinion column are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of FāVS News. FāVS News values diverse perspectives and thoughtful analysis on matters of faith and spirituality.

Beverly Gibb
Beverly Gibb
Beverly Gibb is a retired mental health professional who has begun a spiritual exploration in recent years. She lives with her dog, Jack Whippet, who is exploring with her.

Walter Hesford
Walter Hesford
5 hours ago

In my church we often sing “All Are Welcome”….your column raises the good question as to whether we really mean it. Thank you.

