Are all really welcome here in my home?

Guest Commentary by Beverly Gibb

Remember George Floyd? Most likely you do. His homicide by a Minneapolis police officer is pretty unforgettable. And certainly unforgivable. Following his death, you know, the one that we all watched repeatedly on TV. The horrific, purposeful smothering of a man crying for his mother as he slowly suffocated in front of observers who wanted to help him. Save him.

Following this horrific event, I bought a sweatshirt with Black Lives Matter that I still wear today. I also bought a sign that says:

Black Lives Matter

Women’s Rights Are Human Rights

No Human Is Illegal

Embrace The Science

Diversity Makes Us Stronger

Injustice Anywhere Is Injustice Everywhere.

This sign is in my home’s front window. I’m proud of that. I also have a sign in that same window that says “All Are Welcome Here.” I’m proud of that one, too. I’ve strived to be an advocate. I have no idea what it is like to be Black, gay or transgender. I try to understand, and I want to support differences in our collective experiences. I hope I succeed, and I hope I offer support to all of our differences.

Imagine my stunned surprise when my bestie visited after the inauguration. He’s gay, and we’ve been friends for over a decade. He’s seen my signs and never said a word. As we talked about the current administration, he said I should remove my “All Are Welcome” sign. Say what?

He asked me if all ARE welcome here? I said of course! He asked about Trump. As I thought about that, I said I would like to visit with him. Mostly to conduct a mental health exam. But I would welcome his visit to discern his thoughts, and perhaps to change his thinking.

Hubris is one of my faults! He then asked me about the Jan. 6 rioters who had just been pardoned. Well no, I would not welcome them nor any white supremists or violent insurrectionists, especially individuals who beat police officers and damaged our glorious Capitol. I would not welcome them into my home.

So, what to do with my sign? Put masking tape over All? Put masking tape that says “Some” or “Most,” or just cover “All are” so it just says “Welcome”? Or, sadly, take the sign down? I don’t understand why our new administration puts citizens of the United States in this moral and ethical quandary. What a dilemma.

And just now, on my music playlist, comes “God Bless The U.S.A” by Lee Greenwood. Thank you. I will keep my sign just as it is.

The views expressed in this opinion column are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of FāVS News. FāVS News values diverse perspectives and thoughtful analysis on matters of faith and spirituality.