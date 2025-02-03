fbpx
Spokane Mardi Bras is ‘lifting up’ women in poverty

By: Rose Owens

Some of the items given through in the 2022 Mardi Bras fundraising campaign / Contributed

Spokane Mardi Bras is ‘lifting up’ women in poverty

News Story by Rose Owens | FāVS News

According to Transitions’ website, 70% of people living in poverty in the United States are women and children. In Spokane, over 30% of female-headed households live in poverty. 

Transitions and Volunteers of America Eastern Washington are working to address these issues in Spokane. 

Since 2017, the organizations have put on a Mardi Bras fundraising and awareness campaign to support women struggling with poverty and homelessness. The campaign runs Feb. 1-March 14.

“Access to feminine hygiene products is a basic necessity, yet, too often, women facing financial hardship struggle to obtain them. Mardi Bras is more than just an event — it’s an opportunity to ensure that women in need have the dignity, comfort and support they deserve. By coming together as a community, we can help provide these essential items and show women experiencing homelessness that they are not alone,” said Jessica Burke, development director at Transitions.

Transitions will be collecting bras, undergarments and hygiene products. The goals for this year are to get 25,000 tampons and pads, 4,000 underwear, 2,500 socks, 2,500 shampoo and conditioners, 2,000 deodorant sticks and 2,000 toothbrush and toothpastes.

Transitions and Volunteers of America are encouraging people to get creative and throw their own Mardi Bras parties to gather items with friends, family and coworkers.

There will be a drive-thru Mardi Bras donation drop off event on March 14 from 4-6 p.m. at Transition’s Women’s Hearth. A few other drop off spots include Blissful Whisk, Central YMCA, Downtown Library — New Leaf Cafe Location and Sweet Frostings Bakery – downtown and north side locations. There is also an Amazon needs list here, for those wanting to donate by having supplies shipped directly to the Transitions’ admin building.

Donations made during this event will be donated to Hope House, Women’s Hearth and other locations where women can easily access these products that meet their needs.

Join us in sustaining this essential work or religion reporting—donate today.

Rose Owens
Rose Owens
Rose Owens is a junior studying journalism at the University of Idaho. She is also working toward a minor in Spanish and business. She has experience writing and taking photos for Blot Magazine, the student-run magazine at the University of Idaho. Rose is a leader in her church and growing in her relationship with the Lord is very important to her. In her free time, she loves hanging out with her friends, baking and playing soccer.

Janet Marugg
Janet Marugg
2 hours ago

Thanks for bringing awareness to the problem of poverty and its traumatic impact on women and children. Poverty is the recipe for generational trauma. I also donate to women’s shelters as women often have to leave abusive situations with nothing but the clothes on their back. Women’s shelters are always grateful for toiletries but also pots, pans, towels, sheets — things a woman might need to leave behind.

I’ll share this as a news tip with my local paper — we’re not Spokane, but they might take it.

Tracy Simmons
Admin
Tracy Simmons
2 hours ago
Reply to  Janet Marugg

Thanks Janet!

