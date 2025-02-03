Proselytizing: How to avoid it while sharing your ‘good news’

Commentary by Mark Griswold | FāVS News

When FāVS News Editor Tracy Simmons invited me to contribute, she said the only rule the organization has is no proselytizing. Well, I’ve always been a bit of a contrarian, a rule breaker one might say. Ironically, I’m also a Catholic, one of the most rule-heavy religions there is. So, I’m going to start off with a bit of “proselytizing.”

If you’re reading this, it means I was successful in doing so while still adhering to the spirit of FāVS News’ rule. After all, rules are usually in place to prevent a greater folly. (The only reason speeding is against the law is not because it’s inherently bad but because it can sometimes lead to accidents.)

‘Newcomers’

Besides being a contrarian, I’m also a lover of etymology. We can learn a lot about what a word actually means by looking at its origins. Proselytize comes from the Greek word “proselytos,” or newcomer.”

Originally, proselytizing was used to refer to “newcomers” to Judaism, then to Christianity, but it’s now used to refer to seeking newcomers to all religions and, more recently, even to other belief systems like political affiliation.

Using its broadest meaning, it just means attempting to convert someone to a certain belief. In that context, I think we all proselytize many times per day. We go to a new restaurant or see a new movie then tell our friends they should try it. Our hope is that they will enjoy the experience as much as we did.

If we share our enjoyment of an experience in hopes that someone else may decide to investigate further, if we proselytize, for something as inconsequential in the grand scheme of things as restaurants and movies, how much more are we prone to share our enjoyment of our ultimate meaning in life?

I suspect, then, that the word proselytize carries negative connotations based on the tactics and perceived opinions of the proselytizer toward the proselytized both currently and, especially, historically, when many religions did some pretty awful things to unbelievers.

‘Jesus Screamers’

Photo of people proselytizing on the Las Vegas Strip on July 11, 2016 / Photo by packshot (DepositPhotos)

Perhaps when one thinks about proselytizing today, they envision heavy-handed street preachers with bullhorns and signs proclaiming that everyone is going straight to hell unless they call on the name of Jesus Christ. (Bonus points if the font is surrounded by flames.)

A friend of mine calls these folks “Jesus Screamers.” God bless them. Truly. I imagine they are doing what they do out of genuine concern for those they deem lost. That’s a good thing. As a common corollary goes, if we found the cure for cancer, wouldn’t we want to share it with as many people as possible?

The biggest issues most people have with the Jesus Screamers though is their perceived judgmentalism and tactics. “Who are they to judge who will be saved and who will be damned?” one may question. “And do they have to be so pugnacious about it? I just want to get into the ballpark and enjoy a game.”

The definition of proselytizing

The World Council of Churches and the Catholic Church are all in agreement, more or less, that a negative form of proselytizing, one that may involve coercion, deception or emotional manipulation, has no place. One who seeks to share the good news of the Gospel (or any other religious or even secular belief, for that matter) should do so by witnessing and then letting people make their own decisions, completely free of any pressure.

Pope Benedict XVI stated, “The Church does not grow by proselytizing; she grows by attracting others.” The WCC defines proselytizing as:

Making unjust or uncharitable references to other churches’ beliefs and practices and even ridiculing them (I’m probably guilty of doing just that a few paragraphs ago);

Comparing two Christian communities by emphasizing the achievements and ideals of one, and the weaknesses and practical problems of the other;

Employing any kind of physical violence, moral compulsion and psychological pressure, e.g. the use of certain advertising techniques in mass media that might bring undue pressure on readers or viewers;

Using political, social and economic power as a means of winning new members for one’s own church;

Extending explicit or implicit offers of education, health care or material inducements or using financial resources with the intent of making converts;

Manipulative attitudes and practices that exploit people’s needs, weaknesses or lack of education especially in situations of distress, and fail to respect their freedom and human dignity.

‘If necessary, use words.’

One of my favorite quotes, often attributed to St. Francis of Assisi, encourages us to “Preach the Gospel. If necessary, use words.” His actual words that morphed into this saying were, “It is no use walking anywhere to preach unless our walking is our preaching.” St. Francis was well known for literally practicing what he preached, giving up the trappings of wealth and living humbly.

Being a writer, it’s difficult to not use words to “preach the Gospel” or anything else since it is unlikely most of the readers of an online newspaper will ever have the opportunity to witness me “living the gospel.” (I could also always do better at it, as we all can.)

So, words are all I’m going to use, and I’m going to use them to continue to proselytize just as we all should. After all, if we believe our opinion is the correct one, why wouldn’t we want to share it? Yes, we may have some doubts or questions, and humility means we should always be open to questions and changing our minds. But we still approach most things in life with a belief, especially if we’re sharing that belief with some conviction.

So, I encourage everyone to proselytize. Or, perhaps, the better word would be evangelize, which means to share the “good news,” whatever you believe the “good news” to be — be it Catholicism, some other form of Christianity, Judaism, Islam, Buddhism, Pastafarianism, secular humanism or any other “ism” or belief.

Share the ‘good news’

Evangelize with hope though. Share the “good news.” Literally. The Jesus Screamers get a bad rap because they lead with the “bad news,” as in, “Believe what I believe or face the wrath of my angry God.” Not only is that distorting the core message of Christianity, leading with condemnation instead of grace, it’s also just bad tactics.

Humans are hard-wired to be contrarian. A child often learns the word no before the word yes and seems to delight in using it often. The quickest way to get someone to do something is to forcefully tell them not to do it. Furthermore, I imagine most people wouldn’t be too keen on a deity they don’t otherwise know if their first contact is one of anger. The vast majority of atheists or agnostics I’ve spoken with, especially those most vehemently opposed to religion, are the ones who were, sadly, force-fed some overly legalistic and abusive form in their youth.

So, lead with love. Let your actions speak louder than words. Ask questions instead of making statements. Build friendships first. Yes, some people have converted after seeing an itinerant preacher on the corner or picking up a flier left on their windshield, but most have done so after a sustained and friendly relationship where the hard sell, if there was any at all, probably constituted a very small portion of the relationship.

And because I seek humility (not that I have found it completely), I welcome differing opinions, especially if you’re a Jesus Screamer who I may have offended. Help me see what I got wrong. How can I do better? What are the benefits to the fire and brimstone approach?

The views expressed in this opinion column are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of FāVS News. FāVS News values diverse perspectives and thoughtful analysis on matters of faith and spirituality.