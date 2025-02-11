Spokane Council restricts local immigration enforcement

By Mia Gallegos |FāVS News

The Spokane City Council voted 5-2 Monday to restrict local police involvement in federal immigration enforcement, reinforcing the state’s Keep Washington Working Act amid growing concerns about deportations.

The stated purpose of KWW is to “(ensure) the state of Washington remains a place where the rights and dignity of all residents are maintained and protected in order to keep Washington working,” per the attorney general. The name of the act itself is something that Council Member Zack Zappone shared concern for if it’s not abided by.

“Spokane businesses are already seeing negative impacts with the loss of workers, and decreased sales,” Zappone said in a press release. “Everyone, whether you’re an immigrant or not, should know your civil rights, especially your right to ask for a warrant.”

Immigration Rally Before Meeting

Before the Council meeting, members of the Latin American community and others gathered outside of City Hall for a rally. Several speakers energized the crowd, sharing testimonies, chants, and words of encouragement from various organizations around Spokane.

“Our neighbors, our teachers, our caretakers, our essential workers, they build the future of this city with their dreams,” said Tia Moua, the community engagement organizer for Asians for Collective Liberation Spokane. “They are not other, they are us.”

Amy Deras, the community programs director for Latinos in Spokane, encouraged members of the crowd to look at the others gathered there and take in what community feels like.

“We’re standing shoulder to shoulder, not just as individuals, but as a powerful force for change,” Deras said. “We’re here to break down systematic barriers faced by immigrants and refugees and build a fair and safe community for everyone. We all belong in Spokane.”

City’s Motto and Immigration

The phrase, “we all belong in Spokane” is the city’s motto, which was approved back in 2023 by the Council. This was a driving point for many of the testimonials given during the rally and the open forum that took place during the Legislative Session. Spokane’s own mission statement advocates for an element of diversity that is being upheld by KWW and the many immigrants that reside within its city limits.

The Council briefly suspended its public hearing when the fire marshal warned that crowds standing behind a glass partition and listening through intercoms had created a safety hazard. The meeting resumed after five minutes when the overflow area was cleared. Only a fraction of the demonstrators had fit into the main chamber.

Council Member Jonathan Bingle shared with an attendee that he had never seen a Legislative Session as packed as this one during his time serving as a member for District 1, which began back in 2022.

Residents Speak About Immigration

Several voices from various communities took the stand to share their own witness to seeing how the fear of deportation has impacted the way they – or those they know – go about everyday life.

“I’ve seen patients hesitate to seek emergent medical care out of fear of deportation and profiling, risking (their) lives in the process,” said Victoria Caldera, a medical student at Washington State University.

While many stood in support of the continued enforcement of KWW, some expressed concern.

“I’m disappointed in this resolution,” said Gretchen McDevitt, a member of the Spokane community. “It makes no distinction between the fine Hispanic people that own businesses, that are working hard and are doing well, and those that are really criminals, that have raped, murdered and sold drugs. That’s a real shame that you haven’t made this distinction at all.”

There were several others who voiced uneasiness, but the overwhelming majority that was represented through the impressive gathering from the initial rally were those who took the microphone at the open forum and shared with the Council Members the need for KWW during these unprecedented times in the U.S. for immigrants.

Immigration and National Leadership

Much of this concern is stemming from the new leadership in the country and the active deportations that have been taking place throughout the nation. With the Council’s support of KWW, Spokane will remain a city where these nationwide implications surrounding immigration won’t be enforced unless required by federal law.

The ultimate goal of KWW is to encourage citizens of all kinds to place more trust in local law enforcement and create an environment where everyone feels like they have a place, holding true to the motto that defines the city of Spokane.