Follow Bishop Budde’s example: Advocate for universal values with compassion

Guest Commentary by Ven. Thubten Chonyi

In monastic training at Sravasti Abbey Buddhist Monastery, we sometimes speak of serving as the conscience for society. It’s an assignment the Buddha repeated to his ordained disciples whenever he established a new guideline for monastic behavior. Among the advantages of giving monastic precepts, the Buddha listed “to inspire those who have no faith in the Dharma” and “to advance the practice of those who already have faith.”

“Faith in the Dharma” in this context can be broadly construed as having faith in the ethical foundations of non-harming, benefiting others and taming the unruly mind.

The Buddha didn’t suggest that monks and nuns become society’s moral police, dictating correct behavior and enforcing his rules. Rather, by living simply within his guidelines and refraining from harm, monastic communities can exemplify ethical living. By deliberately cultivating equanimity, love, compassion and empathic joy, they could inspire others to do the same.

Dalai Lama speaks in New York City / Photo by Tracy Simmons (FāVS News)

Universal values

I know very little about the spiritual education of leaders in other traditions, but I imagine our roles and goals are similar. Ministers, rabbis, imams, priests, nuns, pandits, gurus, indigenous elders and leaders of conscience may use different words to describe their responsibilities. Basically, they all remind us to be guided by our innate goodness.

It’s what His Holiness the Dalai Lama calls universal human values shared by all people regardless of culture or spiritual orientation. These include principles like love, non-violence, respect, honesty, forgiveness, friendship and mercy. Spiritual leaders adhering to these values as the true teachings of their faith also serve as a conscience for society.

It is unconscionable when preachers and teachers usurp the names of these precious values into the service of harm.

“There is nothing political about kindness or mercy.” Ven. Thubten Chonyi

When Bishop Mariann Budde spoke at the Trump inaugural prayer service at the Washington National Cathedral on Jan. 21 in her role as Bishop for the Washington Episcopal Diocese, she was simply doing her job. And she did it well.

Our community thanked her:

“(Sravasti Abbey) rejoices in your courageous, compassionate homily, rendered from the pulpit of the National Cathedral, calling for mercy on behalf of so many frightened and suffering Americans.

While the specifics of our spiritual paths may differ, we recognize you and Christians like you as spiritual companions in the practices of love, compassion, kindness, generosity and all qualities that benefit others even more than ourselves. With a spiritual commitment to cultivate and embody such values, how could we not take special care of the most vulnerable and most reviled members of our society?

We rejoice that your life’s work brought you to that moment on January 21, addressing the most powerful leaders of our country with the spiritual authority of your office. We rejoice in the gentle clarity of your message, apolitical and grounded in universal spiritual truth.

We all can do this

There is nothing political about kindness or mercy. Confused as we humans often are by our desires, disappointments and anger, our hearts are basically inclined toward kindness. Want proof? Witness a mother’s love and care for her newborn child. If she is unable to give that care, someone else takes over. Without it, we would not survive. That care is our birthright and our first example of how to live in the world.

Because we are innately drawn to kindness, we can all follow Bishop Budde’s example. When we have the chance to call for mercy, we can speak it clearly and fearlessly. Just say it kindly. And then, just as kindly, listen to the response. As in the case of Bishop Budde, we may hear resistance, criticism or blame, but our message will leave a familiar imprint all the same.

Our letter ended with this wish:

May your courageous words encourage and inspire all practitioners of every philosophy truly grounded in love to speak these values out loud whenever the occasion arises for the benefit of our country and all beings with whom we share this planet.

Whenever any of us calls out for exalted universal values, we momentarily take on the mantle of the conscience of society.

