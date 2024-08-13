fbpx
Spokane Buddhist Temple To Host Annual Obon Festival

By: FāVS News

Drummer at the 2013 Obon Festival/Tracy Simmons - SpokaneFAVS

Spokane Buddhist Temple To Host Annual Obon Festival

News brief by FāVS Staff

The Spokane Buddhist Temple invites the community to celebrate Japanese culture and honor the dead at their Annual Obon Festival Aug. 18.

Obon (お盆) is a Japanese Buddhist festival and has been celebrated in Japan for over 500 years. It traditionally includes Bon Odori dancing and Taiko drumming, which this year’s festival will also have.

Everyone is welcome to come and dance for their ancestors or come to watch the traditional and modern Japanese dancing, according to the event’s press release.

The festival also includes a short Buddhist service, Japanese artists and a performance by Spokane Taiko.

The schedule

  • 2–4 p.m.      Artists
  • 4 p.m.          Buddhist Service
  • 4:30 p.m.     Spokane Taiko in Grant Park
  • 5-6:30 p.m. Bon Odori Dancing in Grant Park

More information – such as the type of art that will be featured – can be found on the Temple’s Facebook page.

