Spokane-based director’s new film ‘Sight’ scores 98% on Rotten Tomatoes

News Story by Mia Gallegos | FāVS News

Award-winning film writer and director, Andrew Hyatt, has recently released a new film that has already set the box-office record for Fathom Events, receiving 98% on Rotten Tomatoes immediately after its debut.

The film, entitled “Sight” and released by production company Angel Studios, features the true story of Dr. Ming Wang (played by actor Terry Chen), a Chinese American who became a world-renowned optometrist despite the trials of his upbringing. Wang is presented with the challenge of bringing sight back to a young girl from India (played by youth actress Mia SwamiNathan).

Throughout the plot, audience members are given flashbacks to the various tribulations Wang faced as a child in China during the violence that occurred during the Cultural Revolution. These moments aid the audience’s understanding of how remarkable it is that Wang was able to go from such humble beginnings to becoming known as one of the most noteworthy eye surgeons of all time.

Hyatt’s journey from Catholic upbringing to faith films

Most of the movies Hyatt has released have had some faith-based plot lines. One of his most famous films, entitled “Full of Grace,” tells the story of Mary the mother of Jesus, specifically closer to the end of her life. Some of his other films include “Paul, Apostle of Christ” and “The Blind,” both of which heavily incorporate themes of faith. “Sight” is slightly different in the fact that the religion of Wang is revealed in a subtle manner. However, this is detectable within scenes that show pivotal moments of his life. Film critic for Forbes, Mark Hughes, describes this as a “powerful but private moment.”

Andrew Hyatt / Contributed

Hyatt, the director of the film, is originally from Longmont, Colorado, but is now based within the Spokane-Coeur d’Alene area.

Hyatt came from a Catholic home. He grew up going to Catholic grade school and then went on to earn a Jesuit high school education. He was a student at Loyola Marymount University (LMU), a Jesuit university in Los Angeles. However, faith didn’t really incorporate well into the career aspirations he held for himself.

“I had a moment in college when I walked away from my faith. I kind of said like ‘you do your thing God and I’ll do mine.’ And that lasted like eight to 10 years,” Hyatt said.

He explained how following his graduation from LMU, he went on to live the L.A. lifestyle for a period of his life.

Blending faith and filmmaking

Hyatt explained how he never really felt like he could fit in with those holy beings discussed in the Bible – the saints – in the filmmaking industry he was a part of.

“You hear about the saints being these perfect, holy people. I had this sort of a disconnect from them, feeling like I could never be a saint,” Hyatt said.

He didn’t know it was feasible to incorporate faith into Hollywood until he was hired by a production company called Mpower Pictures. This was his first time witnessing deep-rooted Christians working in the industry.

“I didn’t know (that) was possible in Hollywood,” Hyatt said.

When faith and film converged

With the advent of his career at Mpower came the opportunity to direct the aforementioned movie, “Full of Grace.” Hyatt said that he felt God asking him to wrestle with his faith on film.

“It was a small film, only costing about $125,000. We didn’t know what to expect of it,” Hyatt said.

He explained how he and some of the others he’d worked with on the movie decided that to get the movie out, they would roadtrip across the country to see who would show the film. This functioned as a screening followed by a Q&A with the directors/producers who were there at the showing.

Hyatt detailed a moving moment at a Q&A session when a woman stood and explained that her son had overdosed on drugs and passed away the week before. She said she hadn’t wanted to come to see the film but was glad she did because she believed it was going to help her to heal amid that tragedy.

“It was then that I had the realization that faith and art can intersect and have the ability to change peoples lives,” Hyatt said.

Overcoming hurdles to film ‘Sight’

Movie still when Kajal and Dr. Wang meet / Contributed by Angel Studios

Years later, Hyatt was presented with the script for the movie “Sight.” This story specifically was one that he felt he could connect with on a familial level. Hyatt’s grandmother was raised in Shanghai. He expressed how he had always wanted to do a film that told her story or had an element of Chinese heritage.

“I didn’t think anyone would want a white guy producing that kind of movie,” Hyatt said.

However, when “Sight” was presented to him, he was excited for the challenge.

The filming of the movie took place back in 2021. COVID-19 was still in its earlier stages at the time, which presented some challenges to the process.

“We planned to shoot in Thailand or Malaysia, but the only place we could shoot in was Vancouver. So one of the biggest challenges was how to make Vancouver look like 1960s China,” Hyatt said.

In addition to this, due to COVID protocols, the cast had to be away from their families during filming, which took around 100 days. This caused an added emotional toll on the cast, directors and producers. This didn’t stop them from getting the film done and putting out the best work they could have with the given circumstances.

Inspiring hope through Wang’s journey

Hyatt hopes that the story of Wang helps viewers to find a common ground in terms of understanding the different experiences and struggles that each individual may carry. He believes it is a movie of hope that can inspire a wide audience.

“Angel Studios’ motto is ‘Amplify Light,’ and I feel like this film does that,” Hyatt said.

Wang worked with the producers of the film to ensure a very authentic portrayal of his life and journey to becoming the man he is today. He explained his message for the viewers of “Sight” in an interview with Angel Studios.

“We are where we came from, but we could be so much more if we could find peace with our past and embrace the present,” Wang said.

To watch “Sight,” viewers can go to the Angel Studios website and view local showtimes.