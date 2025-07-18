Religion News Roundup: July 18

By FāVS News Staff

Interfaith Effort to Build Kids’ Library in Moscow

The Unitarian Universalist Church of the Palouse and the Palouse River Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are collaborating to create a children’s library in the former Russell School building.

The project aims to provide a reading and relaxation space for children whose families receive services through the Moscow School District’s Community Hub, now housed in the former school. Children will be able to read books on-site and take books home.

The interfaith partnership will involve cleaning and painting the designated room, then building and installing bookshelves and a drawing board. Organizers are also seeking child-size furniture and donations for materials and furnishings.

Volunteers can sign up online or contact project coordinators Nancy Nelson at 208-882-3760, Ken Faunce at 208-596-0602 or Ricki Martin at 208-301-3266.

Wilson’s “Moscow Mood” Reaches Capitol Hill

Signaling Idaho Pastor Doug Wilson’s ambition to reshape American culture and politics through aggressive, theocratic ideals, Wilson’s Christ Church has planted a D.C. church. Pastor Jared Longshore, a close ally of Wilson, preached the church’s first sermon just blocks from the Capitol.

The church is part of the Communion of Reformed Evangelical Churches (CREC), which Wilson co-founded. Wilson’s vision, often called the “Moscow Mood,” pushes for a Christian government, traditional gender roles and the use of state power to enforce biblical morality.

In attendance were high-profile conservatives like Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, political operatives and members of MAGA-aligned think tanks. Hegseth is an outspoken fan of Wilson and attends a CREC church in Nashville.

Idaho remains the ideological heart of this movement, with Wilson orchestrating a growing network — from publishing books to creating classical Christian school curriculum and accreditation — that now reaches into the federal government.

Spokane Voters Invited to Meet City Council Candidates

Calvary Spokane is hosting a “Meet and Greet” with Spokane City Council candidates on July 22, from 6 to 8 p.m. at 511 W Hastings Rd. Attendees will hear from current Council member Jonathan Bingle (District 1, Position 2), Christopher Savage (District 3, Position 3) and Alejandro Barrientos (District 2, Position 2). According to the conservative political mobilization group East Washington Freedom Alliance, all three of these men “are committed to defending constitutional rights and revitalizing Spokane.”

The event invites community members to engage directly with these candidates and learn more about their visions for the city’s future. RSVP at eastwafreedom.com to reserve a spot.

Federal Court Reverses Trump’s 2025 Refugee Ban

Washington State Federal Judge Jamal Whitehead has ordered the U.S. government to admit thousands of refugees whose travel was blocked by former President Donald Trump’s 2025 freeze on the refugee program. The ruling mandates entry for refugees who had pre-booked travel before Trump’s order, including those from travel ban countries. The lawsuit was brought by the International Refugee Assistance Project on behalf of individual refugees, HIAS, Church World Service and Lutheran Community Services Northwest. The ruling could impact up to 12,000 refugees, easing restrictions on many already cleared for entry.

Free Spokane Event Explores Trauma-to-Prison Pipeline

“Breaking the Cycle: Healing Past Harms,” a free symposium on the trauma-to-prison pipeline, is coming to Spokane July 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Spokane. Co-hosted by Look 2 Justice (L2J), RANGE Media and the Black Rose Collective, the event will feature powerful talks from incarcerated journalists and pastors, formerly incarcerated activists and legal experts. L2J, led by incarcerated activists, aims to dismantle Washington’s vast carceral system through public education and policy reform.

This year marks the first time L2J brings its annual symposium to Spokane, highlighting how trauma and poverty funnel marginalized communities into incarceration — and the cycle can be broken. Coffee and snacks provided. RSVP online.

Spokane Celebrates Diversity With 2025 Festival Series

Downtown Spokane will host a vibrant series of cultural events in 2025, thanks to the Mini Cultural Grant program supported by Numerica Credit Union. Five community organizations received funding to bring free, family-friendly celebrations to Wall Street, showcasing the region’s cultural diversity. Events include the Armenian Festival (July 26), Summer Splash Party (August 9), Soul Food & Sips (August 30), Festa Italiana (September 20) and the Chinese Moon Festival (September 27). Launched in 2021, the grant program aims to foster inclusive, community-driven experiences that reflect Spokane’s rich heritage and growing interest in cultural celebration.

As Attendance Falls, Spokane Churches Rethink Land Use

Churches in Spokane County are increasingly repurposing underutilized properties to address community needs like affordable housing and childcare while boosting their own financial sustainability, according to the Spokane Business Journal. Faith leaders say the trend is driven by declining attendance, aging congregations and the high value of vacant land, with an estimated 500 worship properties in the county offering redevelopment potential.

Recent examples include St. Ann Catholic Parish converting a former convent into an assisted-living facility and Country Homes Christian Church selling 2.5 acres to Spokane Housing Authority for a $35 million, 100-unit affordable senior housing project called Chalice Place. Drew Peterson, a pastor and land stewardship guide for the Presbytery of the Inland Northwest, says churches are among the top three largest landowners in most communities and warns that an estimated 100,000 churches nationwide are expected to close in the next decade without strategic property use. The movement, sometimes called “YIGBY” (Yes in God’s Backyard), allows congregations to maintain their mission while generating income and serving community needs through housing, daycare centers, nonprofit spaces and other services.

Some summaries created with help of AI. Staff still carefully edited material for content quality and publication standards.