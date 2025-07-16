61.7 F
Catholic bishops ask court to halt law requiring priests to report abuse

By: Cassy Benefield

Date:

Closeup of the neck of a priest wearing a black shirt with cassock and white clerical collar/DepositPhoto

News Brief by Cassy Benefield | FāVS News

The Catholic bishops of Washington state and several priests were in federal court Monday (July 14) asking the court for a preliminary injunction to temporarily block a clergy mandatory-reporting law that will go into effect on July 27. 

The injunction would allow the court case Etienne v. Ferguson go to full trial, while keeping confessional privileges at status quo if a decision to their case is not made before July 27.

The Catholic Church — across the Archdiocese of Seattle and the Dioceses of Yakima and Spokane — said in a press release they already require priests to report child abuse and neglect to law enforcement and other state authorities. The only exception would be if the information is learned during the sacrament of confession. 

Consequences of the new law

Washington’s new law imposes penalties of up to 364 days in jail, a $5,000 fine and potential civil liability on priests who would uphold the seal of confession and obey long-standing Canon law. 

“If priests face criminal sanctions for following their faith and refusing to break the seal of confession, it threatens the freedom of everyone to practice their faith without fear,” said Jean Hill, executive director of the Washington State Catholic Conference. “We are hopeful that the court will protect religious freedom for all Washingtonians.” 

The Catholic Church also claims the new law singles out this specific privilege for religious activities but allows protections to remain in place in secular settings. 

Supporters of the law push back against that statement because other parts of the Washington State Code don’t allow lawyers, doctors, etc., privilege in conversations that include child abuse and neglect, as well as immediate harm to the person they are talking to or others they are talking about.

WilmerHale and co-counsel Becket and First Liberty Institute represent the lead plaintiffs Archbishop Paul D. Etienne, Bishop Joseph J. Tyson and Bishop Thomas A. Daly, who filed the initial lawsuit earlier this summer. 

FaVS News delivers independent faith focused journalism that informs and empowers our community. We tell the stories that often go untold.

Cassy (pronounced like Cassie but spelled with a 'y') Benefield is a wife and mother, a writer and photographer and a huge fan of non-fiction. She has traveled all her life, first as an Army brat. She is a returned Peace Corps volunteer (2004-2006) to Romania where she mainly taught Conversational English. She received her bachelor’s in journalism from Cal Poly Technical University in San Luis Obispo, California. She finds much comfort in her Savior, Jesus Christ, and considers herself a religion nerd who is prone to buy more books, on nearly any topic, than she is ever able to read. She is the associate editor of FāVS.News.

chuck mcglocklin
chuck mcglocklin
12 hours ago

The problem I have with Roman Catholic confession is that it does not hold to the Biblical requirement of restitution. If the priest were to demand that “Therefore if thou bring thy gift to the altar, and there rememberest that thy brother hath ought against thee; Leave there thy gift before the altar, and go thy way; first be reconciled to thy brother, and then come and offer thy gift. Matthew 5:23-24, before giving absolution, the confession may actually carry some weight with God.

0
Reply
