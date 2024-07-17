fbpx
90.4 F
Spokane
Wednesday, July 17, 2024

Subscribe to Daily Newsletter

HomeNewsLocal NewsJudge denies WA Attorney General’s request for Seattle Archdiocese records
NewsLocal News

Judge denies WA Attorney General’s request for Seattle Archdiocese records

By: FāVS News

Date:

53

Related stories

Commentary

Bibles in schools secularize the sacred

Becky Tallent explores the controversy of bibles in schools. She writes about the balance between religious freedom and the potential implications of teaching the Bible in public schools.
Local News

Camp Journey NW: Where young cancer survivors find friendship, fun and understanding

Camp Journey offers free summer camp for kids with cancer in Idaho. Explore how this Spokane nonprofit provides fun activities, medical care, and lifelong friendships for young cancer survivors.
Commentary

SCOTUS ruling sparks outrage: Cities can penalize homelessness

Analysis of the Supreme Court ruling that criminalizes homelessness. Understand the impacts and implications of Grants Pass v. Johnson case.
National News

Five faith facts about Trump’s VP pick, JD Vance

Learn five 'faith facts' about J.D. Vance, former President Donald Trump's vice president choice, and how it influences his perspectives on social issues.
Local News

FāVS News to host Panel & Pizza discussion on Christian nationalism

Engage in an inclusive conversation about Christian nationalism, faith, and patriotism. Join us at Central Library to explore their intersection.

Our Sponsors

spot_img
spot_img
St. James Cathedral in Seattle, the mother church of the Seattle Archdiocese. / Photo by Joe Wolf (Flickr)

Judge denies WA Attorney General’s request for Seattle Archdiocese records

News brief by FāVS News staff

A Washington judge sided with the Seattle Archdiocese against Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s request to seek records from the archdiocese. The ruling came down on July 12.

Ferguson wanted to enforce a subpoena asking for records from the church. He asserted they will show whether or not the Catholic Church used charitable trust funds to cover up sexual abuse. Judge Michael Scott argued state law prevents them to interfere with religious practices.

Ferguson—also a Catholic — said his office will appeal the decision. He argued the exemption in the law did not cover “charitable trust money to conceal or facilitate sex abuse,” AP reported.

Seattle Archbishop Paul D. Etienne wrote a response after Scott’s decision. In it, he clarified the church’s willingness to cooperate with the attorney general.

“We are committed to preventing abuse, promoting transparency and continuously improving our processes, my offer to collaborate with the attorney general still stands,” Etienne said.

Filing the case in May, Ferguson accused the church of obstructing the investigation by ignoring the subpoena.

AP reported the archdiocese called his allegations a surprise. The archdiocese stated they welcomed the investigation and shared the state’s goals of preventing abuse and aiding victims in healing.

Historically, sexual abuse investigations of the Catholic Church in the U.S. found information that went beyond what church officials voluntarily disclosed.

Currently, the archdiocese has published names of 83 clerics reliably accused of sexual abuse.

“Our fight for survivors of clergy abuse is not over,” Ferguson said in a news release. “Washingtonians deserve a full public accounting of the Church’s involvement in and responsibility for the child sexual abuse crisis.”

Value our reporting? Support our work with a donation.

FāVS News
FāVS Newshttps://favs.news/
FāVS News informs and builds faith and non-faith community through digital journalism and online and offline engagement opportunities.

Our Sponsors

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Bibles in schools secularize the sacred
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Mission Statement

FāVS News informs and builds faith and non-faith community through digital journalism and online and offline engagement opportunities.

Sitemap

© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved | Website By: WELL DRESSED WALRUS

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x