Thursday, March 13, 2025
Commentary

Jesus faced his wilderness to lead us through ours

By: Mike Aleman

A lone acacia tree in the Judea desert wilderness in Israel / Photo by leospek (DepositPhotos)

Jesus faced his wilderness to lead us through ours

Guest Column by Mike Aleman

What did Jesus actually do in the wilderness for 40 days? Did he wrestle with the angel of the Lord like Jacob before him? Or did he pray incessantly: “Lord help me” … “Lord let me” … “Lord deliver me from this task?”

I ask because I am not a wilderness sort of guy, and I know that a wilderness is no place to go alone to sit among dry bones and walk into biting winds. Of course Jesus wasn’t alone. His father was with him. The father sent him there for our sake, but it couldn’t have been easy. Forty days is a long time. Ask any kid who gave up candy for Lent.

If Jesus had taken along a pen knife to sharpen a feather pen dipped in ink to transcribe God’s word in Hebrew, Greek, Latin or Aramaic, he could have whittled away 960 hours a few at a time to make his days go faster, or, knowing his end, he may have willed the days to drag on endlessly, watching the chariot of the sun creep across the sky drawn not by horses, but by snails. Perhaps. However, that’s only what I would have done being human and weak of will.

Still, like Abraham before him he may have argued, since a good argument can go on ever so long, the resulting action delayed, put off to the bitter end.

He must have walked a long way, step after step, descending into the valley only to climb again to the heights to see the country from whence he’d come and the lights of the city where he’d yet to go.

I wonder did he sing old songs, ancient chants or hymns yet unwritten lying dormant in the recesses of the human heart: “Amazing Grace” maybe or “The Old Rugged Cross.”

Once his decision was made, did he sigh with relief? Did a beam of light shine both night and day to show him the way? Or did he suddenly but undoubtedly know, so that on the 41st day he stood on the banks of the River Jordan and heard his cousin, John the Baptist, cry out, “Prepare ye the way of the Lord? The kingdom of God is at hand?”

As we prepare this Lenten season, let us walk through whatever wilderness we travel knowing that Jesus walks with us, sure that he knows the wilderness far better than we, and knowing that, stays by our side.

The views expressed in this opinion column are those of the author. They do not necessarily reflect the views of FāVS News. FāVS News values diverse perspectives and thoughtful analysis on matters of faith and spirituality.

donate
Mike Aleman
Mike Aleman
Mike Aleman began writing at 10-years-old when he wrote rhyming ads for a 4th grade in-class newspaper. He didn’t get serious until after he began his teaching career. Being an English teacher became his apprenticeship. Mike self-published "The Chalk Dust Poet" in 2020 but has had poems appear in a small number of literary journals including The Penwood Review, The Atlanta Review, Slow Trains and Elysian Fields Quarterly. Writing has become a way of life for him. His novel "Powder River 1957" is available through Amazon. Raised Lutheran, Mike has been a Christian all his life. He has been a member of Hamblen Park Presbyterian Church for about 20 years.

Walter Hesford
Walter Hesford
5 hours ago

A helpful meditation, Mike, for these troubled times. Perhaps Jesus walked around his wilderness reciting key verses from the Torah, such as “Love God with all your heart, and your neighbor as yourself.” And we are indeed blessed to have Jesus walking with us now.

FāVS News informs and builds faith and non-faith community through digital journalism and online and offline engagement opportunities.

