Trump’s abuse of power puts U.S. democracy in peril

Guest Column by Mike Aleman

The Preamble of the U.S. Constitution reads, “We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”

One wonders if our current president has ever read this preamble, and, more importantly, has taken it to heart. A slew of his executive orders would indicate not, or if read, not understood or simply disregarded.

I suppose he would say he was interested in forming a more perfect union as evidenced by his slogan, “Make America Great Again.” It’s clear that he believes he and Elon Musk, an unelected power broker, are the ones to do it. The evidence, however, speaks otherwise.

Nothing that he has ordered speaks to establishing justice or ensuring domestic tranquility. His orders have surely upset the balance of domestic tranquility, and have actually established domestic anxiety.

Firing thousands of government workers here and abroad has not only increased unemployment, but it has placed a heavier burden on thousands of public servants by stripping them of their health insurance, casting their “general welfare” in doubt.

In addition, Donald Trump and his cohort — in the terribly misguided, but willing, Republican Party — are stripping LGBTQ+ citizens of the right to their pursuit of happiness. By limiting this community’s health care options, he is endangering them and causing them and their families grief, all of whom are United States’ citizens.

The president’s plan to dismantle the Department of Education places “our posterity” in danger of disabling ignorance, as well as robs them of the tools needed to earn their place in society.

How will they contribute to the general welfare of the country. How will they learn to fend for themselves?

There is much warranted talk these days of “dictatorship” or at least a semblance of one. Slowly but surely it is taking place through Trump’s abuse of powers. He is not a king, though it appears he thinks he should be one, as seen in a recent White House X post signed by him.

He reasons like a dictator, and makes it clear that a man who says he will be a dictator for a day actually wants to be a dictator for many days. A dictator has no use for the Preamble to the Constitution of the United States. He has no use for the checks and balances our forefathers built into the government to keep one branch from the misuse of its power.

Trump and puppet Musk are politically executing his so-called political enemies — in other words, everyone who differs from or are opposed to his political dictatorship. He and his minions for example are doing everything to expunge all the evidence they can of the Jan. 6, 2021, revolt. He has pardoned insurrectionists who have been tried and convicted in the federal court of law. So much for providing for the common defense. So much for ensuring justice.

Many deem it offensive to make Trump-Hitler comparisons, but Hitler too gave executive orders limiting freedom, eliminating justice and demoting the general welfare of the German people. Look at the results: a country ruined and millions dead.

German politicians sat back believing it would turn out all right in the end, that somebody else would step up and put an end to Hitler’s power. That truth is in effect today in these United States. The Republican Party and Republicans in office believe that there will be a moment when enough others will step up and put an end to President Trump’s madness, and all will be restored.

Trump’s hostility to the free press — which is so necessary in a democracy — was made clear yesterday (Feb. 25) when his press secretary announced the White House will choose who will be in the press pool that covers him. This was a counter-attack to the Associated Press’ lawsuit against him after he banned AP reporters for not changing “Gulf of Mexico” into “Gulf of America” in their reporting.

It behooves us to remember the words of Martin Niemoller, German theologian and pastor who opposed the Nazi regime:

“First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out because I was not a socialist. Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out because I was not a trade unionist Then they came for the Jews and I did not speak out because I was not a Jew. Then they came for me and there was no one left to speak for me.”

Evidence shows that Trump will turn on anyone who differs with his plan and point of view, including once favored friends and fellows — from his selected Vice President Mike Pence to his generals and judges. They have been, and will continually be cast out with their lives being endangered. Removing security details from former officials is evidence of that.

In his 1776 pamphlet, “The American Crisis,” Thomas Paine wrote, “These are the times that try men’s souls.” We should take heed.

These early days of Trump’s second presidency are times that try men’s souls and test the resolve of all people regardless of political party, to defend the Constitution of the United States and the Rule of Law. Let’s hope these times don’t last much longer.

