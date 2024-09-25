Guarding our words: James’ timeless wisdom in a world of misinformation

Guest Commentary by Rev. Heather VanDeventer | St. John’s Cathedral

The Letter of James, particularly James 3:1–12, have been on my mind and heart this past week. James, known as James the Just and also as James the brother of our Lord, writes to the fledgling Christian community with words to ground and guard the ways in which we are neighbors to one another and how we live with one another in communities of faith and in the wider world.

Read again what James writes:

“How great a forest is set ablaze by a small fire! And the tongue is a fire … With it we bless the Lord and Father, and with it we curse those who are made in the likeness of God. From the same mouth come blessing and cursing. My brothers and sisters, this ought not to be so … Who is wise and understanding among you? Show by your good life that your works are done with gentleness born of wisdom. But if you have bitter envy and selfish ambition in your hearts, do not be boastful and false to the truth. And a harvest of righteousness is sown in peace for those who make peace …

Do not speak evil against one another, brothers and sisters. Whoever speaks evil against another or judges another, speaks evil against the law and judges the law; but if you judge the law, you are not a doer of the law but a judge. There is one lawgiver and judge who is able to save and to destroy. So who, then, are you to judge your neighbor?” (James 3:5b-6a, 9-10, 13-14, 18, 4:11-12)

“Sticks and stones”

The playground retort — “sticks and stones may break my bones but names will never hurt me” — was never entirely accurate. Name calling does hurt and cause wounds in our hearts that take time to heal, sometimes longer than literal broken bones.

This is true for individuals. It is also true when groups of people are called names or have stories told about them that are false, misleading and not true.

The ramifications of the accusations against Haitian immigrants living in Springfield, Ohio, continue to tear at that small city — including bomb threats disrupting school that school officials think will continue for months. I invite you to read this article from Episcopal News Service for a view from a priest in Springfield.

The person who posted on Facebook that her neighbor’s cat was taken by a person who is Haitian later deleted her post after asking her neighbor more questions. But by then her Facebook post had been seen by others, taken as fact, copied over and over again, and spread around, like a sick game of telephone. (Read this article from the New York Times for more information.)

Protecting democracy

The assassination attempts against a presidential candidate and conspiracy theories about coordination of such political violence do nothing to progress or protect democracy. They only spread rumor, anger and hatred. Political violence and intimidation is not only un-American, but it is not the way of following Jesus.

As James reminds us, “How great a forest is set ablaze by a small fire! And the tongue is a fire.”

This week’s readings continue to offer wisdom and counsel from the Letter of James about how we are to live with one another and with God:

“Who is wise and understanding among you? Show by your good life that your works are done with gentleness born of wisdom. But if you have bitter envy and selfish ambition in your hearts, do not be boastful and false to the truth. Such wisdom does not come down from above, but is earthly, unspiritual, devilish. For where there is envy and selfish ambition, there will also be disorder and wickedness of every kind. But the wisdom from above is first pure, then peaceable, gentle, willing to yield, full of mercy and good fruits, without a trace of partiality or hypocrisy. And a harvest of righteousness is sown in peace for those who make peace.

Submit yourselves therefore to God. Resist the devil, and he will flee from you. Draw near to God, and he will draw near to you.” (James 3:13-18, 4:7-8a)

Vote and pray

There are six and one-half weeks before Election Day on Nov. 5. Between now and then, there is a lot of time for each of us to clarify our beliefs — both of our Christian faith and in our political lives. If you have not already been praying for our nation during this election season, I invite you to add this to your daily prayers. You may have your own words for this prayer or may want to use prayer 24 “For an Election” found in the section titled, “Prayers and Thanksgivings,” which is on page 822 of the Book of Common Prayer.

I also offer the below prayer to you and tip my hat to the Very Rev. Torey Lightcap, dean of Grace Cathedral in Topeka, Kansas, who has shared prayers for before and after casting one’s ballot.

A prayer when preparing to vote

O God our Governor, giver of discernment, from whom all wisdom comes. Help me always to know what you would have me do and pursue it to the end. Guide my hand and my heart, that I may act in ways that seek to fulfill your Good News and the coming of your gracious reign. May my vote and the collective actions of others reflect the values of the kingdom for which your Son our Lord Jesus Christ has given himself. Grant me, I humbly pray, the tranquility of a clean conscience, and give us all a spirit of forbearance and reconciliation in the days to come. I ask this for the sake of Jesus Christ and in the power of the Holy Spirit. Amen. (Lightcap)

As James reminds us, “Draw near to God and God will draw near to you.” (4:8)

The Very Rev. Heather VanDeventer has served as Dean of the Cathedral since August 2018.

The views expressed in this opinion column are those of the author. They do not necessarily reflect the views of FāVS News. FāVS News values diverse perspectives and thoughtful analysis on matters of faith and spirituality.