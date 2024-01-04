fbpx
35.9 F
Spokane
Thursday, January 4, 2024
HomeNewsLocal NewsFāVS Religion News Roundup: Jan. 4
NewsLocal News

FāVS Religion News Roundup: Jan. 4

By: Tracy Simmons

Date:

147

Related stories

Local News

Body Found Near Sravasti Abbey Pond Matches Missing Monk

The Pend Oreille County Sheriff’s Department retrieved a body from a pond near Sravasti Abbey on Wednesday. They think it matches the description of Geshe Tenzin Chodrak (Dadul Namgyal), 64, who has been missing since he went for a walk the evening of Nov. 7.
National News

Free Religion Research Webinars Aim to Help Churches Thrive

The Hartford Institute for Religion Research will be offering a free webinar series this month to help faith leaders better understand the challenges and possibilities for congregations and pastors to thrive.
Ask

Ask an Agnostic: What Do Agnostics Believe?

Mysterious events happen and cannot be easily explained. For now, those events do not convince me of a Higher Being behind the creation of the universe.
Commentary

ANALYSIS: Did Colorado Supreme Court Make Right Decision to Keep Trump Off State’s Ballot?

The Colorado opinion and the dissent together are a fascinating 212 pages of jurisprudence on some questions that have rarely been analyzed: What is insurrection? Who gets to decide if it has occurred? Is an elected president an “officer” under the meaning of the 14th Amendment?
Local News

Volunteers Achieve Goal of Providing Affordable Housing in North Spokane

Recently a group of about 12 volunteers living in north Spokane organized as Village Cohousing Works, a non-profit with a mission to provide housing and home ownership to low-income families in the northern part of Spokane County.

FāVS Religion News Roundup: Jan. 4

Read about the Orthodox Church celebrating Christmas and New Years, how the Spokane Catholic Diocese will celebrate Epiphany, the Native American Play “Antíkoni” and a church in Chehalis paying off student lunch debt in this week’s religion news roundup.

News Story by Tracy Simmons | FāVS News

Orthodox Church to Celebrate Christmas and New Years

The Holy Lady of Kazan Church of Spokane
The Holy Lady of Kazan Church of Spokane is a metochion of the monastery of the Holy Great Martyr Demetrios of Thessalonica in Framingham, Massachusetts, which is under the jurisdiction of the Patriarchal Parishes in the United States of the Moscow Patriarchate.

For most of us, Christmas is behind us and the New Year is well on its way. But the season is just beginning for the Orthodox Church, which will be celebrating Christmas on Jan. 7 and then New Years’ on Jan. 14.

The Holy Lady of Kazan Russian Orthodox Church in Spokane will have a Nativity Vigil Saturday at 9 p.m. and a midnight liturgy on Jan. 7.

Epiphany Sunday Carols

Also in the holiday spirit, the Cathedral of Our Lady of Lourdes, 1115 W Riverside Ave., will host a Festival of Carols on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. presenting music and Scripture proclaiming the Nativity on Epiphany Sunday. The Catholic Choir, Schola Cantorum and the Diocesan Youth Choir will perform, and the concert will also include instrumentals.

Native American Play “Antíkoni”

In non-holiday news, Gonzaga University’s Native American Studies program will present the first staged reading of Beth Piatote’s play “Antíkoni” on Jan. 20 at 2 p.m. at the Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center.

The play is an adaptation of Sophocles’ “Antigone” that explores connections between the living and ancestors through a Native lens. Directed by Jeanette Harrison, the cast features local Native artists and thinkers.

Admission is free, but tickets should be reserved at the box office. The performance will also be live streamed. Following the reading, Native American Studies will host free webinars on related topics like NAGPRA and Native theater. 

Church Pays Off Student Lunch Debt

St. Timothy Episcopal Church in Chehalis, Washington

Beyond Spokane, over in Chehalis, when St. Timothy Episcopal Church decided to pay off student lunch debt in Lewis County schools, they discovered over $22,000 was owed across 11 districts.

According to the Episcopal News Service, originally planning to cover only the Chehalis district’s $12,239 debt, the church expanded their effort countywide using money from an estate gift. The church has earmarked over $10,000 so far, with $500 monthly through this school year.

Lunch debt remains a widespread issue, with over $51 million owed statewide. St. Timothy hopes to encourage community donations and urge the legislature to provide free meals since education is state-funded. For now, the church aims to help relieve debts so students can graduate.

Got Thoughts You Want to Share with Our Audience?

FāVS is looking to grow its team of columnists! Interested? For information, email [email protected].

Tracy Simmons
Tracy Simmons
Tracy Simmons is an award-winning journalist specializing in religion reporting and digital entrepreneurship. In her approximate 20 years on the religion beat, Simmons has tucked a notepad in her pocket and found some of her favorite stories aboard cargo ships in New Jersey, on a police chase in Albuquerque, in dusty Texas church bell towers, on the streets of New York and in tent cities in Haiti. Simmons has worked as a multimedia journalist for newspapers across New Mexico, Texas, Connecticut and Washington. She is the executive director of FāVS.News, a digital journalism start-up covering religion news and commentary in Spokane, Washington. She also writes for The Spokesman-Review and national publications. She is a Scholarly Assistant Professor of Journalism at Washington State University.

Ad

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Free Religion Research Webinars Aim to Help Churches Thrive
Next article
Body Found Near Sravasti Abbey Pond Matches Missing Monk
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
spot_img

Mission Statement

FāVS News informs and builds faith and non-faith community through digital journalism and online and offline engagement opportunities.

Sitemap

© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved | Website By: WELL DRESSED WALRUS

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x