FāVS Religion News Roundup: Jan. 4

Read about the Orthodox Church celebrating Christmas and New Years, how the Spokane Catholic Diocese will celebrate Epiphany, the Native American Play “Antíkoni” and a church in Chehalis paying off student lunch debt in this week’s religion news roundup.

News Story by Tracy Simmons | FāVS News

Orthodox Church to Celebrate Christmas and New Years

The Holy Lady of Kazan Church of Spokane is a metochion of the monastery of the Holy Great Martyr Demetrios of Thessalonica in Framingham, Massachusetts, which is under the jurisdiction of the Patriarchal Parishes in the United States of the Moscow Patriarchate.

For most of us, Christmas is behind us and the New Year is well on its way. But the season is just beginning for the Orthodox Church, which will be celebrating Christmas on Jan. 7 and then New Years’ on Jan. 14.

The Holy Lady of Kazan Russian Orthodox Church in Spokane will have a Nativity Vigil Saturday at 9 p.m. and a midnight liturgy on Jan. 7.

Epiphany Sunday Carols

Also in the holiday spirit, the Cathedral of Our Lady of Lourdes, 1115 W Riverside Ave., will host a Festival of Carols on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. presenting music and Scripture proclaiming the Nativity on Epiphany Sunday. The Catholic Choir, Schola Cantorum and the Diocesan Youth Choir will perform, and the concert will also include instrumentals.

Native American Play “Antíkoni”

In non-holiday news, Gonzaga University’s Native American Studies program will present the first staged reading of Beth Piatote’s play “Antíkoni” on Jan. 20 at 2 p.m. at the Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center.

The play is an adaptation of Sophocles’ “Antigone” that explores connections between the living and ancestors through a Native lens. Directed by Jeanette Harrison, the cast features local Native artists and thinkers.

Admission is free, but tickets should be reserved at the box office. The performance will also be live streamed. Following the reading, Native American Studies will host free webinars on related topics like NAGPRA and Native theater.

Church Pays Off Student Lunch Debt

St. Timothy Episcopal Church in Chehalis, Washington

Beyond Spokane, over in Chehalis, when St. Timothy Episcopal Church decided to pay off student lunch debt in Lewis County schools, they discovered over $22,000 was owed across 11 districts.

According to the Episcopal News Service, originally planning to cover only the Chehalis district’s $12,239 debt, the church expanded their effort countywide using money from an estate gift. The church has earmarked over $10,000 so far, with $500 monthly through this school year.

Lunch debt remains a widespread issue, with over $51 million owed statewide. St. Timothy hopes to encourage community donations and urge the legislature to provide free meals since education is state-funded. For now, the church aims to help relieve debts so students can graduate.

