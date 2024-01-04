Body Found Near Sravasti Abbey Pond Matches Missing Monk

News Brief | FāVS

The Pend Oreille County Sheriff’s Department retrieved a body from a pond near Sravasti Abbey on Wednesday. They think it matches the description of Geshe Tenzin Chodrak (Dadul Namgyal), 64, who has been missing since he went for a walk the evening of Nov. 7.

While walking around the pond on Abbey property Wednesday, two monastics noticed maroon-colored clothing floating on the surface of the water. They contacted the Sheriff’s Department immediately.

Police came and used a boat to retrieve the body.

The police will do an autopsy to allow for correct identification and more research on the time and cause of death.

The monastics at the Abbey invite the community to join them in continuing to make prayers and dedications for Namgyal for his rebirth to be a precious human one in a pure land.

They also invite the community to say prayers for “his family and for his many students around the world, so that they will see Geshela’s death with Dharma eyes and engage in the bodhisattva practices just as Geshela did,” the Abbey wrote on their website.

“By reciting and contemplating the “King of Prayers” and dedicating the merit for Geshela, we will send Geshela off with our respect and love,” the Abbey also wrote.