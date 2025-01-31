FāVS Religion News Roundup: Jan. 31

News Story by FāVS Staff

Matt Shea seeks damages from the City of Spokane

A former Washington state lawmaker has filed a federal lawsuit against the City of Spokane and four council members, alleging they violated his civil rights by condemning his religious rally in 2023. Matt Shea seeks damages after the Council passed a resolution labeling him a “domestic terrorist” following a downtown prayer event he organized with Christian nationalist Sean Feucht.

The lawsuit, which names Council President Betsy Wilkerson and Council members Zack Zappone, Karen Stratton and Lori Kinnear as defendants, claims the resolution denied Shea due process and demonstrated hostility toward Christian beliefs. The controversy intensified when then-Mayor Nadine Woodward, who attended the rally and embraced Shea on stage, later distanced herself from him and has separately threatened legal action against the city over the same resolution.

Local advocates respond to Trump’s reversal of federal transgender protections

Responses to Trump’s executive order recognizing only two sexes — male and female — and reversing transgender protections within the federal government have been largely negative, reported The Spokesman-Review this week. Local advocates for the transgender community express fear and uncertainty. Louis Stay, director of Trans Spokane, emphasized the confusion the order causes for gender-diverse individuals. Sarah Harmon, a legal expert and supervising attorney at the Lincoln LGBTQ+ Rights Clinic at Gonzaga Law School, warned that the order’s vague language could erase gender diversity and embolden transphobic attitudes.

Critics also raised concerns about the impact on transgender inmates, who are already at high risk in prisons. Medical experts criticized the order for misunderstanding biology and jeopardizing the health and safety of transgender people. Supporters, however, argued the order protects women and girls from gender-related issues. Idaho Republican Sens. Jim Risch and Mike Crapo have introduced bills restricting transgender athletes from competing in women’s sports, arguing that it would protect women and girls under Title IX.

Idaho Army major files lawsuit for being discriminated for religious beliefs

Major David Worley, an Idaho Army National Guard officer, has filed a lawsuit against the governor and two generals, claiming he was unlawfully removed from command due to his biblical beliefs on sexuality. Worley, who was also running for public office, discussed his views on issues like Drag Queen events outside his military duties. After a complaint was filed by a sergeant who felt “unsafe” due to Worley’s beliefs, an investigation found no workplace misconduct. However, Worley was removed from his post. With Liberty Counsel, a non-profit legal group representing Worley, arguing his religious views were unfairly targeted, violating his constitutional rights.

Negro Folk Symphony comes to the Fox Theater

The Spokane Symphony will honor African American history and music with “Masterworks 5: Daybreak of Freedom.” The program features two performances, including the Spokane Symphony Chorale and guest speaker Kitara Johnson-Jones, a leader in Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging initiatives. The concert opens with Beethoven’s “Fidelio: Overture, Op. 72c,” followed by Joseph Schwantner’s “New Morning for the World (Daybreak of Freedom),” incorporating powerful words from Martin Luther King Jr.’s speeches. The finale is William Dawson’s “Negro Folk Symphony,” a 1934 work that blends traditional rhythms and melodies. Performances are Feb. 1 at 7:30 p.m. and Feb. 2 at 3 p.m. at the Fox Theater. The concert is held in memory of the Rev. Happy Watkins.

Ferguson’s immigrant protection executive order

On Jan. 27 Washington Governor Bob Ferguson signed Executive Order 25-04 to protect immigrant families from the harmful effects of family separation. The order affirms Washington’s commitment to safety, fairness and justice for all residents, regardless of immigration status, reads a Thrive International press release. The EO aims to prevent family separation and to support immigrant families in the face of federal policies.

World premiere of opera about John the Baptist on Feb. 7

The world premiere of “The Garment of Praise,” an opera composed by Kevin Waters, S.J., will be presented on Friday, Feb. 7 at 7:00 p.m. at the Myrtle Woldson Center – Coughlin Theater, 211 E. DeSmet Ave. The performance, presented by the School of Leadership Studies at Gonzaga University, explores the miraculous arrival of John the Baptist before his birth. The opera tells a story of hope, communion, loss and return among people who love one another and seek God, with an angel of mercy speaking in the quiet. The 90-minute performance has no intermission, and seating is general admission. Recommended for ages 6 and up, tickets are priced between $10 and $35 and can be purchased online.

YWCA to host event addressing teen dating violence and warning signs

YWCA Spokane will host a free virtual panel discussion Feb. 27 to address teen dating violence and support strategies for young survivors. The “Pathways Forward” conversation, scheduled from noon to 1 p.m. via Zoom, will bring together local youth advocates to discuss warning signs of abuse and methods for fostering healthy relationships among teens.The event comes as national statistics show one in three U.S. teens experience physical, sexual or emotional abuse in relationships before adulthood. Panelists include YWCA Spokane Prevention Specialist Chloe Bolz, Spokane Regional Domestic Violence Coalition Coordinator Kami LaMoreaux and Mujeres in Action youth advocate Maribel Ortega. Registration is required at ywcaspokane.org/tdvampathways.