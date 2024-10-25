fbpx
Rev. Happy Watkins, Spokane civil rights icon and voice of MLK’s dream, dies

By: Tracy Simmons

Date:

2

Rev. Happy Watkins speaks at a Rally for Love demonstration in Spokane/FāVS File Photo

FāVS News Brief

Mount Zion Holiness Church announced today that prominent Spokane pastor, Rev. Percy “Happy” Watkins, has died.

Watkins became a beloved figure in Spokane for his powerful renditions of Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech, which he first memorized in 1986 during a 12-hour session. Since his initial performance for Gov. Booth Gardner, his passionate delivery of King’s words has moved thousands to tears at annual MLK marches and countless community events across the region.

He helped grow Spokane’s MLK Day march from 54 participants in 1989 to the thousands that participate today.

Originally from the Bronx, Watkins moved to Spokane in 1961 for Air Force service, later becoming pastor of New Hope Baptist Church in 1990.

He helped establish the Martin Luther King Jr. Family Outreach Center, and successfully advocated for naming Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Spokane. A champion of family values and racial reconciliation, Watkins worked with various organizations including the NAACP and Police Accountability programs. After retiring as pastor in 2018, he continued serving as pastor emeritus, maintaining his commitment to community service while emphasizing the importance of family and intergenerational connections.

Details on his death and funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

Tracy Simmons
Tracy Simmons
Tracy Simmons is an award-winning journalist specializing in religion reporting and digital entrepreneurship. In her approximate 20 years on the religion beat, Simmons has tucked a notepad in her pocket and found some of her favorite stories aboard cargo ships in New Jersey, on a police chase in Albuquerque, in dusty Texas church bell towers, on the streets of New York and in tent cities in Haiti. Simmons has worked as a multimedia journalist for newspapers across New Mexico, Texas, Connecticut and Washington. She is the executive director of FāVS.News, a digital journalism start-up covering religion news and commentary in Spokane, Washington. She also writes for The Spokesman-Review and national publications. She is a Scholarly Assistant Professor of Journalism at Washington State University.

