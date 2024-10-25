Rev. Happy Watkins, Spokane civil rights icon and voice of MLK’s dream, dies

FāVS News Brief

Mount Zion Holiness Church announced today that prominent Spokane pastor, Rev. Percy “Happy” Watkins, has died.

Watkins became a beloved figure in Spokane for his powerful renditions of Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech, which he first memorized in 1986 during a 12-hour session. Since his initial performance for Gov. Booth Gardner, his passionate delivery of King’s words has moved thousands to tears at annual MLK marches and countless community events across the region.

He helped grow Spokane’s MLK Day march from 54 participants in 1989 to the thousands that participate today.

Originally from the Bronx, Watkins moved to Spokane in 1961 for Air Force service, later becoming pastor of New Hope Baptist Church in 1990.

He helped establish the Martin Luther King Jr. Family Outreach Center, and successfully advocated for naming Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Spokane. A champion of family values and racial reconciliation, Watkins worked with various organizations including the NAACP and Police Accountability programs. After retiring as pastor in 2018, he continued serving as pastor emeritus, maintaining his commitment to community service while emphasizing the importance of family and intergenerational connections.

Details on his death and funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.