Faith leaders call for a ‘No’ vote on Washington Initiative 2117

News Brief by Cassy Benefield | FāVS News

The bishops of Washington’s three Evangelicial Lutheran Church of America’s (ELCA) synods issued a rare joint statement Oct. 17 urging people to vote no on Initiative 2117. This includes all statewide voters, not just members of their congregations.

The Initiative aims to repeal Washington’s Climate Commitment Act (CCA), which created a cap-and-invest program designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 95% by 2050.

“The Bible calls us to love our neighbor and to take action to protect God’s creation for future generations,” the bishops state. They cite the CCA as “a national example for decisive action to respond to dangerous global warming pollution.”

The bishops who signed the statement are the Rev. Richard Jaech, Southwestern Washington Synod, the Rev. Meggan Manlove, Northwest Intermountain Synod, and the Rev. Shelley Bryan Wee, Northwest Washington Synod.

Their statement begins with their gratitude to God for autumn and all of creation leading into why voting no is an appropriate response to such praise.

“In churches and sanctuaries across Washington State, faithful voices are singing about the beauty of creation in these Sundays of autumn: Giving thanks for the harvest, praising God for nature’s glory, and committing ourselves to care for the Earth,” they write. “We, the three Lutheran bishops of Washington State, join this anthem as we cast our ballots in this election. We urge voters to vote ‘No’ on Initiative 2117.”

Other voices in support of and opposition to I-2117

Supporters of I-2117 say the high gas prices created by CCA hurt Washington families.

“This cap and trade gas tax scheme is what is making Washington’s price of living the highest in the nation alongside California,” said Initiative sponsor State Rep. Jim Walsh (R) reports Ballotpedia.

Those who oppose I-2117 disagree.

Faith Action Network, another faith-based group, believes it is an inequitable and environmentally harmful initiative.

“Our diverse faith traditions, texts, and practices call us to love and care for our neighbors and the earth, especially those most in need,” they write on their website. “We have worked for years to make Washington more equitable and sustainable by advocating for a more balanced tax code and investments in clean energy and healthcare.”

To find out more about I-2117 including who supports and opposes it, visit its Ballotpedia.org description.