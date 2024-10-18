FāVS Religion News Roundup: Oct. 18

News Story by FāVS Staff

New homeless temporary housing showing success

The City of Spokane, in collaboration with the Empire Health Foundation (EHF) and Revive Counseling Spokane (RCS), has launched a new homeless navigation center at the Cannon Street Shelter. This facility aims to provide temporary housing along with comprehensive support services, including mental health care, addiction treatment and housing placement through individualized case management. The center is part of Spokane’s strategic shift to a new shelter model, with a focus on long-term solutions for homelessness.

EHF has been appointed as the shelter operator, with RCS serving as a key service provider. Since July, the navigation center has operated as a pilot program under the Department of Commerce’s Right-of-Way Encampment Resolution Program, connecting 39 individuals to essential services, including housing and addiction recovery. Mayor Lisa Brown highlighted the program’s success, emphasizing the city’s commitment to supporting its most vulnerable residents through this expanded initiative.

Upcoming ‘Sons of Patriarchy’ podcast exposes Doug Wilson’s abusive teachings

The new “Sons of Patriarchy” podcast will explore the impact of patriarchy and its abuses, launching Oct. 28. The series will delve into the intersection of biblical patriarchy, Christian nationalism and a theology of authority and submission. It will show how these teachings have led to numerous abuse stories in various settings, including marriages, schools and churches. Originating in Moscow, Idaho, through the ministry of Doug Wilson, these ideas have influenced churches across the U.S. and beyond.

Brought to you by producer, writer, editor and host Peter Bell and assistant producer Examining Doug Wilson and Moscow, the series features expert insights and personal accounts from survivors — both Christian and non-Christian — “who are courageously sharing their experiences,” according to their website.

Bishop Daly shocked Catholic hospitals in WA practice gender-affirming care

A recent report indicates that numerous Catholic hospitals, including those in Washington, have provided gender-transitioning treatments to minors. In response, the National Catholic Register reported Bishop Thomas Daly of the Diocese of Spokane called for a meeting among U.S. bishops to address this significant ethical concern. The report by the medical watchdog group Do No Harm revealed nearly 14,000 gender-related treatments across the U.S. from 2019 to 2023, with 150 Catholic hospitals involved, including some that performed surgeries and prescribed puberty blockers.

Bishop Daly emphasized the need for Catholic health care to adhere to its moral mission, expressing shock at the involvement of Catholic hospitals in what he views as breaches of Catholic medical ethics. Although no hospitals in his diocese are implicated, he highlighted discussions with local Catholic hospital officials, where the rationale for not performing gender-transition surgeries was inadequate.

While the U.S. bishops’ fall assembly is scheduled for next month with the agenda set long before Do No Harm’s research came out, Bishop Daly hopes this topic will be prioritized for future discussions. He advocates for clearer directives from the Vatican regarding gender-transitioning practices in Catholic health care.

Community Congregational United Church of Christ in Pullman to host free screening of ‘Join or Die’

Community Congregational United Church of Christ in Pullman is sponsoring the showing of the “Join or Die” movie on Sunday, Oct. 20, at 5 p.m., at the church located at 525 NE Campus St. in Pullman.

“Join or Die” is directed by Rebecca Davis and Pete Davis and was released in 2024. “Join or Die” is a film about why you should join a club — and why the fate of America depends on it. Follow the story of America’s civic unraveling through the journey of legendary social scientist Robert Putnam, whose “Bowling Alone: The Collapse and Revival of American Community” research into American community decline may hold the answers to our democracy’s present crisis.

Admission and pizza are free and everyone is welcome. For more information, visit pullmanucc.org.

Musicians to ‘Praise the Lord’ at St. Augustine Catholic Church

The Spokane chapter of American Guild of Organists will perform popular preludes, offertories and postludes Oct. 20, from 3-4 p.m. Guests will join organists Henry Bauer, Mark Haberman, Edward Hurd, Joseph Schubert and Janelle Scott for a varied program of their favorite organ music. The “Praise the Lord” program takes full advantage of the St. Augustine tracker-action organ by Martin Pasi in the church’s wonderful acoustic. Admission is free. The concert will take place at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 428 W. 19th Ave.

‘Unite Against Hate’ conference starts Oct. 25

The two-day “Unite Against Hate: Resisting White Supremacy and Christian Nationalism in the PNW” conference will begin Oct. 25 at 12:30 p.m. in Spokane’s downtown library, 906 W. Main Ave. This event will bring together a diverse group of authors, local activists and community leaders to address and combat the rising tide of extremism in the region. To register or find more information, visit https://unitepnw.sched.com/.

Some summaries created with help of AI. Staff still carefully edited material for content quality and publication standards.